TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 1, 2013
The Redbank Valley and Clarion-Limestone baseball and softball teams split their matchups last Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs took the softball game, 9-0, as Lyndsey Jones tossed a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts. Alex Bell and Alaina Kunselman each had three hits as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 8-1. The Lions beat the Bulldogs in baseball, 6-3. Doug Gundlach legged out a triple for the lone Bulldogs extra-base hit. … Both Redbank Valley track and field teams took on Clarion and Clarion-Limestone at the C-L Sports Complex last Wednesday. The Bulldogs swept the Lion (112-38) and Clarion (82-68) while the Lady Bulldogs beat C-L (103-47) and lost to Clarion (103-47). For the Bulldogs against Clarion, Ty Haines and Korbin Hornberger topped the Bulldogs with two wins each. Haines won the 1,600-meter run and combined with Connor and Nick Shoemaker and Cole Shirey to win the 4x800 relay in 9:26. Hornberger won the discus (114-10) and took the high jump (5-9). In the Lady Bulldogs’ win over C-L, Elizabeth Gourley won four events, the 100- and 200-meter dashes, pole vault (8 feet) and high jump (4 feet, 7 inches). … North Clarion topped the Union Knights baseball team, 8-5. Kaden McGregor and Chet Carmichael each had two hits for the Knights.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 6, 1998
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team swept the relays and had six double-wins in an 88-53 win over Clarion-Limestone last week. Annie Copenhaver, Cassie Patton, Lynnette Travis, Alicia Smith, Brandi Snyder and Lauren Farley doubled with five of the six helping the team sweep the relays. Copenhaver won the 800 run, Patton took the 3,200 run and the two combined with Julie Boddorf and Adrienne Ruby to win the 4x800 relay. Travis was a winner in the 100 hurdles and joined Wendy Gourley, Smith and Snyder to win the 4x100. Smith and Snyder earned their second wins with Kim Wiant and Kim Ochs in the 4x400 relay. Farley grabbed wins in the long and triple jumps. … The Union Knights track and field team swept North Clarion (104-46) and Abraxas (91-59). Josh Elmadollar paced the Knights with four wins. Brian Johnston posted three firsts while Nick Horner and Shawn Horvath were double winners. … The Redbank Valley softball team blasted Keystone in three innings, 16-1, in three innings last week. Jacilee Griffin had three hits with two triples and a double. Jessica Shirey allowed one hit in the circle to get the win. … In New Bethlehem Little League action, Shawn Reed was a single away from hitting for the cycle and Bobby Adams collected three doubles as the Indians beat the Marlins, 19-5. Reed belted a double, triple and home run. In the A’s 19-6 win over the Blue Jays, Jeremy Parisi led the A’s with five hits while Skylar Smith and Cody Doverspike banged out four hits apiece. … For the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team, Matt Ripple threw a four-hitter and Kevin George went 4-for-4 in a 9-1 win over Clarion to hike its winning streak to four games and improve its record to 9-4 overall.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 2, 1973
Dave McCafferty’s double-win led the Union track and field team in its 103-47 loss to unbeaten Clarion. McCafferty won the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches) and long jump (17 feet). Dana Priester copped the mile run for Union with a time of 4:49. Chuck Murray claimed the 440 dash (57.0) and Tom Heeter won the shot put (41 feet, 10 inches). … Yesterday, Clarion won another meet against Clarion-Limestone and standout pole vaulter Steve Alexander cleared 14 feet, 6 inches to top his own school record by four inches. That previous mark of 14-2 was a sophomore state record. After last season, only seven other vaulters in state history had down 14-6 or higher. Alexander’s mark was good for a tie for ninth on the roster. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team edged A-C Valley, 79.5-70.5. Mark Bright took three wins in the triple (42 feet, 5 3/4 inches) and long jumps (19 feet, 8 1/2 inches) and 880 relay. Dave Myers doubled with wins in the 880 (2:07.4) and mile (4:41.2).
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 6, 1953
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team stretched its string of diamond victories to 14 straight games dating back to last year by edging Shannock Valley, 3-2, in eight innings here Wednesday and then jolting DuBois, 6-3, Thursday afternoon at DuBois. The Bulldogs have won five in a row this year after finishing last year with nine straight victories. The Shannock team was undefeated this year and is leading its section in the WPIAL competition. Bob Lucas and Tom Kovalenko turned in nearly identical pitching jobs. Lucas gave up five hits with five strikeouts in the extra-inning job against Shannock. Kovalenko gave up five hits to DuBois, striking out three and walking six in seven innings. In the win over Shannock, Tim Bailey and Jim Stepulla hit back-to-back doubles in the eighth for the Bulldogs’ winning run. … Redbank Valley runners swept six of seven races in the Clarion County track meet Monday but lost to Clarion in the team standings by the score of 63 5/6 to 48 2/5. Tommy Young won the mile, Bob Lucas won the 440 Roger Allen took the 100, Allen won the 220 dash and was on the mile and 880 relay teams. Young added a second in the 880. … The Seneca Indians open their Armstrong County baseball league next Tuesday at Kittanning against the Kittanning Refractories, at 6:15 p.m. The Indians host Kittanning Hose House No. 6 next Wednesday at the Redbank Valley field and Friday, they host the Ford City Andys. The Indians will play three league games a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday but the days may be shifted somewhat for games against Kittanning teams. In two exhibition games, the Indians beat Sherrett 4-2 and blanked Heathville 2-0. The probable opening-day lineup for the Indians: Kippy Bright, LF; Johnny Stepulla, 3B; Ralph Smith, 1B; Eugene Kundick, C; Bill Bish, SS; Bob Fair, 2B; Don Evans, CF; Henry Perseghetti, RF; and either Al Totas or Ralph Smith pitching. Ken Woodall will pitch in the home opener.