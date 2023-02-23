TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 20, 2013
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ wrestling season ended at 12-2, both of those losses coming in the PIAA Dual Meet tournament in Hershey. The Bulldogs closed with a 46-18 win over St. Marys back on Feb. 12. It was the 501st program win for the Bulldogs, who also have a chance to have a couple of wrestlers reaching 100 career wins in the postseason. While Ty Haines hit the 100-win mark earlier this year, seniors Brandon Bailey and Cole Shirey are sitting at 97 and 95 respectively. Junior Willie Gruver has 89 victories. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ basketball season finished at 7-15 following a 64-48 loss to Cameron County. The Bulldogs got 28 points from Jake Dougherty while Cameron County was led by Nate Sestina’s 18 points. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs dropped a 45-31 loss to Keystone last Wednesday. Brooke Hinderliter scored 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who dropped to 13-9. … The Union Knights fell to A-C Valley, 60-37, falling to 10-12. Kaden McGregor led the Knights with 13 points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 25, 1998
Striking for four points in the closing seconds of his championship bout, Anthony Adams captured the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ lone individual title in the District 9 Class 2A Tournament last weekend at Clarion University. Adams won the 119-pound title with a 6-3 win over defending champion Doug McGraw of Cameron County, earning him the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler award. Adams is one of five regional qualifiers. Jason Barnett finished second at 189 pounds while Matt Boozer, Matt Brinker and Nathan Gourley all finished third at 112, 135 and 160 pounds. The regional tournament is this weekend at Sharon High School. … Slow getting started, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs opened the District 9 Class 2A basketball playoffs with a 56-34 win at home over Curwensville. The Lady Bulldogs now face top-seeded Port Allegany in the semifinals. Jennifer Duhnke and Lacey Huffman scored 14 and 13 points respectively. … The Union Damsels scored a 66-48 Class 1A quarterfinal win at home over Ridgway as freshman Mary Jane Eaton poured in 24 points. Jamie Johnson and Steph Boltz each scored 11 points with Johnson also pulling down 14 rebounds.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 21, 1973
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers didn’t beat Brockway during football season, but when it came to wrestling, it knew how to handle the Rovers in a 33-22 win here last Friday night as Barry Schreckengost and John Kundick remained unbeaten with 13-0 records. Schreckengost won by forfeit while Kundick notched his 10th pin of the season. Rod Huffman improved to 12-1 with a pin at 148. This Friday night, the 10-3 Bulldogs visit DuBois. … The unbeaten A-C Valley Falcons dealt Redbank Valley a 74-53 setback last night as Len Thompson poured in 35 points for the Falcons. The Bulldogs got 18 points from Mark Bright. While the Falcons improved to 17-0, the Bulldogs slipped to 7-10. Last Friday at Clarion, the Bulldogs won, 79-40, as Doug Tyger scored 20 points. … In front of their own hometown crowd, the Clarion-Limestone Lions upset the Clarion County League’s second-place Union Knights, 45-44, last night. Jack Raybuck scored 19 points. Ken Mortimer and Murray Henry each scored 12 points for the Knights.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 25, 1953
The Redbank Valley wrestlers prepare for the annual District 6-9 Tournament this weekend at Lock Haven State Teachers College. Bob Lucas, at 154 pounds, earned the No. 2 seed. Tom Kovalenko is the No. 3 seed at 185 while Benny Kunselman and Kenny Musser were fourth seeds at 103 and 112 respectively. Regionals are at the Clearfield Armory on March 7 while the state tournament is March 14 at Rec Hall on the campus of Penn State. The Bulldogs climaxed their excellent season with three decisive wins during the past week. Last night, the Bulldogs won their sixth match in a row by overpowering Brockway 31-17. Last Wednesday afternoon, Redbank trounced Kiski 40-6 and on Friday night, crushed Osceola Mills, 41-11. The three wins improved the Bulldogs to 10-4. Tom Kovalenko pinned his Brockway foe Pinchock in 23 seconds to become the first Bulldogs wrestler to go through a season undefeated. He won 13 bouts and drew one. Last year, Bob Lucas was undefeated in high school competition. … St. Petersburg defeated Redbank Valley, 59-29, last Friday night on the St. Petersburg court. The game ended Redbank’s short, all abroad schedule of nine games. The top scorer for the Bulldogs was Eugene Doverspike scoring 12 points. … From H.E. Phillips’ column: The Redbank Valley basketball team has just completed its third perfect season — no victories. This is not intended as a joke. Under the circumstances, the boys just can’t be expected to defeat seasoned opponents. In those three seasons, the Bulldogs played only 29 games. The average high school team plays 22 games in a season.