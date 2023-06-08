TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 5, 2013
It’s not always the number of hits a team gets but when they get them. For Redbank Valley, the big clutch hit was AWOL from its offense and the Lady Bulldogs softball team saw its excellent season end with a 2-0 loss to Curwensville in the District 9 Class 2A Championship game in Brockway last Friday. The Lady Bulldogs beat Karns City 10-2 in the semifinals, but ran into Lady Tide pitcher Tierra Shope who allowed six hits while striking out two and walking none. Kate Brothers, Emma Kennemuth, Hailey Rearick, Darian Gruver Alaina Kunselman and Lyndsey Jones singled for the Lady Bulldogs who finished the season 18-3. … The New Bethlehem Senior Little League baseball team swept to wins over Indiana, 3-0 and 8-0. Devin Schimp pitched a three-hitter in the 8-0 win in the first game of the doubleheader. … In Southern Clarion County Little League action in Rimersburg, Shick Insurance blanked Atkinson Fire Safety 18-0 as Reice Saylor threw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts. Hirsch’s Meats beat Shick’s 3-1 as Saylor tripled and singled while Quintin Weaver and Correy Barger each had hits.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 3, 1998
Four Redbank Valley Bulldogs made the KSAC’s First Team all-stars with Matt Ripple, Mac Minich, Scott Klepfer and Kevin George. Ripple earned the conference’s Most Valuable Player award. … In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Pirates plundered the Cardinals, 20-8. Brock Shaffer, Jen Rupp and Israel Schultz each had three hits for the Pirates. Brady McCauley had three hits for the Cardinals. Jason Smith was the winning pitcher. … Mac Minich fired a three-hitter as New Bethlehem chalked up an 8-3 victory over North Clarion in Clarion County American Legion baseball action Monday. Minich struck out nine and walked two as Newbie improved to 2-0. Doug Raybuck and Kevin George paced the winner with a double an single each.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 6, 1973
In a battle of the New Bethlehem Little League league leaders, the Merchants defeated the Bankers, 5-4, to end the Bankers’ 33-game winning streak carried over three seasons. The rain slackened, giving the Little Leaguers a chance to get in seven games this week. Phil Facemyer and John Willison packed the wallop for the Merchants. Facemyer hit a home run and doubled and Willison homered and singled. Doug Toth also homered and tripled for the Bankers. Winning pitcher Dave Reed fanned 14 batters, walked three and gave up four hits. In the Merchants’ 14-8 win over the Pirates, Mike Reed got the win in relief, striking out five and walking four in four innings. Willison doubled and singled three times while Reed homered twice and singled. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ football schedule was revealed for the fall season and the Bulldogs will once again be in the Eastern Division of the Little 12 Conference with their schedule reversed on home and away matchups — Shannock Valley, at Karns City, Clarion, at Moniteau, at Brockway, Union, at C-L, at East Brady and Brookville. The Bulldogs’ home games are 8 p.m. kickoffs on Friday. The Saturday games are at Brockway, C-L and East Brady with 2 p.m. kickoffs.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 10, 1953
The Redbank Valley Teener League opened its first season last night as the Distant Wildcats defeated the Newbies 11-6 on the high school field and the New Bethlehem Panthers walloped the Legion Park team, 19-6, at the Park. The Teener teams will play two games a week during the season on a home-and-away basis. Games will be played at the high school, park and Distant. The Newbies are coached by Robert Knight with Joe Kata and James Bashline assisting. The Legion team is coached by Paul Troutman, Bruce Bish and Merle Wilson while the Panthers are managed by the Rev. Fred Morris with Arnold Wise coaching. The Distant squad is coached by Marlin Smail Jr., Gene Young and Tom Rearick. In the Wildats’ win over the Newbies. Bill Eberhart was the winning pitcher. Gary Hepler got the win for the Panthers in the 19-6 rout. … The Seneca Indians moved to the right side of the ledge as they need Tidal 3-2 here Friday and defeated Garrett Run 4-1 last Wednesday on the road, before bowing to NuMine 8-3 here Monday. The Indians rallied to nip Tidal in the final inning after trailing 2-1. Ralph Smith and Ken Woodall walked and Kippy Bright punched a single to tie the game. Woodall scored on Stepulla’s bounder. The Indians’ first run came on Eugene Kundick’s home run. Woodall fanned three and walked one to earn the victory, giving up five singles. Through Monday, June 8, the Indians were in third place at 8-4 in the Armstrong County East Division behind NuMine (6-1) and West Kittanning (9-3).