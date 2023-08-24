TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 22, 2013
For openers, even in a scrimmage, it couldn’t have gotten any better for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team. On the first play, quarterback Jake Dougherty threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Korbin Hornberger in their home matchup with Homer-Center. It highlighted what was a strong offensive performance for the Bulldogs, who are trying to bounce back from a 1-9 season. … At Brookville, the Union Knights got positive grades from head coach Dave Louder in their scrimmage against the Raiders. Neither team scored a touchdown in the controlled exhibition, but Louder, entering his fourth season, was happy with the effort. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team has a new coach in Alee Kromer, a 2008 Punxsutawney graduate who was an assistant under last year’s coach Heather Bish. Four players are back from last year’s 13-7 campaign in Ashley Mangiantini, Morgan Toth, Maddy McClaine and Jenna Kespelher. … Dani Emings is the new head coach for the Union Damsels volleyball team that’s coming off a 7-11 season. … Union opened its boys’ golf season with an 18-hole KSAC match at Hi-Level Golf Course. Union shot a four-player 376 to finish sixth in the 10-team match. Trevor Clark led the Knights with an 83. Clarion’s Jerad Bish earned medalist honors with a 72.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 26, 1998
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs youth football program opened the ABC League season by losing all three matchups to Ford City — 46-6 in the senior game, 14-6 in the juniors and 20-8 in the bantams. In the junior game, Ford City broke a 6-6 tie with a touchdown with just over a minute left in the game to get the win. Skyler Smith’s 9-yard TD run was the Bulldogs’ lone score in the second quarter. Tyson Truitt’s 59-yard TD run gave the Bulldogs their only touchdown in the senior game. … In the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ scrimmage opener at home against Homer-Center and Ford City, the Bulldogs struggled both defensively and offensively, but did get some good performances. Ray Shreckengost ran for 112 yards on 10 carries. The Bulldogs engage in the second and final scrimmage of the preseason at Lakeview this Saturday.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 22, 1973
Football practice officially got under way Monday morning for the Redbank Valley and Union football teams. Coach Bob Tonkin’s Bulldogs began their first session at 8 a.m. while coach Rich Vidunas’ Knights started an hour later. As in previous years, Vidunas’ squad is following a two-a-day format and Tonkin is doing is also holding two practice sessions a day this year, but because Redbank Valley opens classes next week, Tonkin has extended the workouts to four hours each. The Knights are going two hours long in each session. Camp numbers have 50 Bulldogs and the Knights have 38 in uniform. … The New Bethlehem All-Stars dropped their final two games in the Indiana Invitational baseball tournament last week and finished third. The Newbies lost to the Indiana Nationals 9-3 in the winners’ bracket final before getting outslugged 15-11 by the Indiana Americans in the losers’ bracket final. … The Redbank Valley girls’ basketball team had its first practice of the season and 20 girls answered the call to practice. Returning letterwinners are Carla McCall, Patti Minich, Cindy Hetrick, Cindy Stepulla and Joellyn Miller. … Rimersburg’s Ron Milanovich will be playing at the National Amateur Golf championship Tuesday at the Inverness Country Club in Toledo, Ohio. Ron was one of four golfers to qualify at the Sewickley Heights course where he shot rounds of 72 and 74. As a golfer for Union High School, Milanovich won the PIAA title. He moved on to Indiana University of Pa. where he was the co-captain last year. … Four Little 12 Conference football teams have reported coaching changes for the upcoming season. Clarion-Limestone named Clyde Conti to replace Edwin Williams, a four-year coach for the Lions. It’s Conti’s first head coaching job. he’s a Freeport graduate and played at Clarion State College. Brockway’s Harry Pinge has stepped down after 24 years and is being replaced by his predecessor Charles Zoffuto. East Brady’s Dave Shick has stepped down and no other coach has yet been named to fill the vacancy, but it reported unofficially that there are applicants under consideration including the logical successor Terry Henry. Another coaching change outside the Little 12 has former Clarion Bobcats coach Norm Zwald taking over in Ridgway. He last coached the Bobcats in 1969.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 26, 1953
Some 36 football candidates including six lettermen began football practice last week at Redbank Valley High School under the direction of head coach Jesse Caldwell. The squad will should grow considerably before school opens on Sept. 8 and add a number of prospects after school starts, is prepping for the opening game Sept. 12 at Curwensville. The second game is a Southern Seven Conference battle at Reynoldsville and the show is still on the road on Sept. 25 at Johnsonburg, which is coming off an unbeaten season. On Oct. 2, Kittanning visits the Bulldogs in the home opener. Sykesville, another rough conference customer with plenty of vets, comes to town Oct. 9. The following week, Redbank travels to Brockway, a new conference foe. Then on Oct. 23, the Red Raiders of Brookville invade Redbank. On Oct. 30, Redbank invades Clarion for a shot at the Varner Memorial Trophy which now stands on the Redbank trophy case.
The Bobcats could be the surprise team of the year. Union Joint of Rimersburg and Sligo, plays her Nov. 6 in the final county game for the Bulldogs. On Armistice Day, the Spartans from Shannock Valley play in New Bethlehem in an afternoon home game and the first in town in several years. Returning letterman for the Bulldogs are Jack Wilson, Jerry and Ed Doverspike, Larry Dempster, Neal Campbell and David Lower. … From H.E. Phillips’ column: As announced earlier, seating capacity at Redbank for football season will be about 1,500. A whole new block of bleachers has been added. With a fair team, new attendance records might be set this year.