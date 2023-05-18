TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 15, 2013
Continuing a four-year assault on the record book, Brookville’s twin sisters Aisha and Lanae Newsome dominated again at the Redbank Valley Invitational last Thursday. Although the records snapped were mostly their own previous marks, the dynamic duo headed to Ole Miss this fall combined to re-establish six meet records. Lanae broke four marks in winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes, long jump and triple jump while Aisha broke the marks in winning the 100 and 300 hurdles. North Clarion’s Mitch Obenrader broke the meet record in the shot put. Brookville won team titles on both sides. Redbank Valley’s Lynde Edmonds won the javelin with a toss of 124 feet, 4 inches. Elizabeth Gourley was second in the pole vault. For the Redbank Valley boys, Korbin Hornberger finished second in the discus and high jump while Brandon Bailey was second in the javelin. For the Union boys, Tyler Wiser won the high jump. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team downed Cranberry, 4-1, improving to 14-2. Pitcher Lyndsey Jones scattered seven hits, striking out six and walking two. … The Redbank Valley baseball team lost 8-2 to Cranberry. Connor Shoemaker doubled and singled for two of the Bulldogs’ three hits. Josh Shaffer tripled.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 20, 1998
At the District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium, the Redbank Valley boys won three titles, two of them by Chad Ortz. He won the 100-meter dash while anchoring the 4x100 relay to a 43.94 winning time with teammates Ray Shreckengost, Matt Ripple and Matt Bish. Joe McDaniel won the 3,200 run. The highest finishing entry for the Lady Bulldogs was the second-place 4x400 relay of Kim Wiant, Brandi Snyder, Kim Ochs and Alicia Smith. Union’s Dustin Laughlin was sixth in the javelin while the Damsels’ 4x400 relay finished third with Jamie Johnson, Amanda Radaker, Darci Horner and Diane Yeany. … Mac Minich and Justin Merwin combined for a three-hit shutout as Redbank Valley’s baseball team cranked out an 8-0 win over A-C Valley last Wednesday. Minich threw six innings, allowing three hits while striking out 12 and walking three. Matt Ripple went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in as the Bulldogs improved to 10-2 in the KSAC.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 16, 1973
Clarion claimed the Clarion County League track and field title with a 96-54 rout of Redbank Valley at home on Tuesday. The Bobcats posted a perfect 11-0 conference record. For the Bulldogs, Mark Bright was a double winner in the triple jump and 880-yard relay with John Kundick, Gordon Pence and Nathan Jones. Dave Myers also took two wins in the 880 and one-mile run. Otherwise, the Bobcats won the other 14 events. … Last Thursday, the Bulldogs beat Union, 84-66, as Mark Bright was a triple winner and Dave Myers doubled. Bright won the long and triple jumps while running a leg on the winning 880 relay while Myers won the 880 and mile. For the Knights, Steve Barr, Murray Henry and Denny Montgomery doubled. Barr ran legs on the winning two-mile and mile relays, Henry won the 440 dash and ran in the mile relay and Montgomery won the 220 and ran in the mile relay. … In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Merchants’ John Willison swatted his second grand slam of the season in his team’s 18-9 win over the Indians. In the Bankers’ 2-1 win over the Dusters, Bankers pitcher Doug Toth struck out six and Mike Dinger struck out six in a combined one-hitter. Toth and Randy Delp had the only hits for the Bankers off Dusters pitcher Mike Shea, who struck out 11 and walked 11.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 20, 1953
Back-to-back doubles by Bob Fair and Henry Perseghetti plus a sharp single by Jeep Salvadori earned the Seneca Indians a sweet 4-3 win over the Ford City Andys, the Indians’ fourth straight win in the Armstrong County League. Last Friday, the Indians bumped Hose Company No. 6, 7-3, and on Monday nipped Garretts Run, 9-7, in a comedy of errors, the only loose game played by the locals so far. Ken Woodall was credited with the win on the mound against the Hosers. Ralph Smith started against the makeshift Garretts Run team and was aided by Al Totas. Both were a bit wild, but errors caused most of the damage. Salvadori went all the way in the win over Ford City, one of the top teams in the league, walking 10 but fanning four and giving up just four hits. In the three games, Fair had another double, Eugene Kundick homered, Woodall tripled and Kippy Bright and Don Evans hit doubles. Tonight, the Indians travel to play at Tidal. Friday, the Indians head to NuMine before next Monday’s home game with West Kittanning. Next Wednesday, Kittanning Refractories comes here to play as well. Seneca (4-0) and Tidal (2-0) were the eight-team league’s lone unbeatens with Andy’s Market (2-1), West Kittanning (2-1), Hose Co. 6 (0-2), Kittanning Refractories (0-3) and Garretts Run (0-3) also under way. NuMine hasn’t played a game yet. … Union Joint High School will organize a wrestling team next term according to action taken at a recent board meeting. The Union school includes Rimersburg, Sligo, Madison Township, Toby Township and Piney Township. The school will continue football and basketball. Football will be played at Rimersburg while basketball games are slated for Sligo. … Redbank Valley’s baseball team jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning, but had to hold off visiting DuBois for an 8-7 win here last Friday afternoon. Tom Kovalenko pitched steady six-hit baseball and walked only three with three strikeouts. Jim Stepulla doubled in two runs in the Bulldogs’ four-run first inning. … Clarion edged Redbank Valley in each team’s final dual track and field meet of the season yesterday, 55-54. …Exactly 72 boys were assigned to New Bethlehem Little League teams after last Wednesday’s Player Auction held at the Markel Building Armory. Each team in the league has a 13-player roster with 12 dressing for each game. Each team has a number of points or “dollars” with which to bid for players and the strategy used is something to see. Inevitably, the prices on players dwindle as the bidders use up their points. Some candidates are sold for token prices. You guessed it — some of the “leftovers” turn out to be stars will some of the “bonus babies” fizzle out. And a player who is a “bum” one year turns out to be a star the next. It’s too bad the auction is a closed-door affair. It’s as much fun as the best of games.