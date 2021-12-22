TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 21, 2011
Riding the double-barreled scoring outburst of Taylor Smith and Brody Pollock, the Union Knights led wire to wire in a 61-36 victory over West Forest last Friday. Smith scored 27 points while Pollock finished with 17 points. … D9Sports.Com released its annual football awards and five underclassmen and one senior highlighted the major awards. Moniteau senior Kyle Armagost was named the Most Valuable Player after becoming the first D9 player to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season while recording over 100 tackles on defense for the D9 Class 2A champion Warriors. Port Allegany’s Matt Bodamer was Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 49 TD passes and over 3,000 yards for the D9 Class A champion Gators. Clarion’s T.J. Armstrong earned Defensive Player of the Year honors while Redbank Valley’s Jake Dougherty earned Rookie of the Year after passing for 1,000 yards as a freshman. Union’s Dave Louder was Coach of the Year after his Knights finished 7-4 for the program’s first winning season since 1997. Moniteau’s Andrew Armagost was Offensive Lineman of the Year while Brockway kicker Phil Esposito was Special Teams Player of the Year.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 25, 1996
An uphill battle came up just a little short as the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs dropped a 50-46 decision to Karns City in a KSAC matchup last Wednesday. Karns City led 29-18 at halftime before the Lady Bulldogs outscored the winners 31-21 in the second half. Mandy Edmonds paced the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jen Duhnke finished with eight points and six assists as the Lady Bulldogs fell to 4-3 overall. … The 27th annual Redbank Valley Christmas Wrestling Tournament is Friday and Saturday. It’ll be an 11-team setup this year as Greenville returns as defending team champion in the individual tournament setup. Redbank Valley won the team title in 18 of the previous 26 seasons. … Fueled by a 22-point game by Dawn Crissman, the Union Damsels topped Keystone, 61-29, last Wednesday. Union improved to 6-1 overall and 4-9 in the KSAC. The Damsels host a holiday tournament Friday and Monday, opening with Tidioute on Friday. … The Union Knights lost to Keystone, 65-42, as Brad Gathers scored 12 points in the losing cause.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 22, 1971
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs won their first league basketball contest last Friday, downing the visiting East Brady Bulldogs, 68-57. It was the second league defeat for the visitors. Redbank Valley is slated to travel to North Clarion tonight and then it’ll be off until Jan. 4 when Union visits New Bethlehem. In the win over East Brady, Don Minich led Redbank Valley with 24 points while Brian Willison and Doug Tyger scored 18 and 17 points respectively. … The holiday wrestling tournament at Elderton Dec. 28-29 will feature six high school mat squads, including Redbank Valley, Ford City, Marion Center, Punxsutawney, Saltsburg, Bishop Carroll and Blairsville. The first bouts will start Tuesday afternoon with a similar schedule on Wednesday with the finals in the evening. The Bulldogs won the tournament last year and the competition is expected to be tough this year with a few new opponents in the pairings.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 26, 1951
It won’t be long until the Redbank Valley wrestling team holds its first home match in history. The sport will be entirely new to most fans in this area and should attract a number of fans. Scholastic wrestling, whether at high school or the college level, is entirely different from those comic skits often referred to as “professional wrestling.” The Leader-Vindicator sports department is as much in the dark concerning high school wrestling as any of you readers, but Coach Jess Caldwell has explained the most common wrestling terms for you and us. A high school bout start with both wrestlers standing on the mat which is, according to regulation, 24 by 24 feet in size. A bout consists of three periods. The first period lasts two minutes while the second and third last 2 1/2 minutes each. The total time of a bout is seven minutes long. One of the brightest aspects of scholastic wrestling is that even little fellows have equal chance to do good. The 11 weight classes range from 95 pounds to heavyweight. … Leading 13-5 after four bouts, the Redbank Valley wrestlers slipped up in the middle weights and lost 25-22 to Johnsonburg last Thursday night in Elk County. The Bulldogs got wins from Benny Kunselman at 95, Gene Eberhart at 112, John Smith at 120, Bob Lucas at 154, Ron Adams at 165 and Tom Kovalenko who won despite giving up 20 pounds. The Johnsonburg match revealed that the Redbank Valley team can come back from a sound trimming against DuBois to wrestle on even terms with a good team and are quick to learn from experience. The next match for Redbank is Jan. 15 when Clearfield’s JV team visits New Bethlehem.