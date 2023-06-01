TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator,
May 29, 2013
Redbank Valley had 13 athletes named all-conference while Union picked up five all-KSAC selections on the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference teams released earlier this week. First-, second- and third teams were named in baseball and softball while it was just first and second teams in track and field. Most Valuable Players were selected for the four sports played in the spring conference season. In baseball A-C Valley’s Cole Terwilliger was MVP while Keystone’s Jena Hall won the softball award. In boys’ track and field, it was Matt Slagle of Karns City as the track MVP and North Clarion’s Mitch Obenrader the field MVP. For the girls, it was Karns City’s Emily Schumacher as track MVP and Clarion’s Laken Ganoe and Moniteau’s Heather Porter as the field MVPs. Redbank Valley had five softball all-stars after winning the South Division title with a 17-2 record. First Team picks were pitcher Lyndsey Jones, second baseman Hailey Rearick and outfielder Alex Bell. Second Teamers were catcher Kate Brothers and first baseman Emma Kennemuth. In girls’ track, three Lady Bulldogs were First Team picks with Brooke Hinderliter in the javelin and discus, Elizabeth Gourley in the pole vault and Lynde Edmonds as a second-teamer in the javelin. For the boys, Korbin Hornberger was a second-teamer in both the high jump and discus while Tim Holibaugh was a second-team pole vaulter and Brandon Bailey a second-teamer in the javelin. For Union baseball, Jake Gezik made the first team as a first baseman. Brody Shick was a second team outfielder. In boys’ track and field, Tyler Wiser was a first team pick in the high jump with Aaron Graham on the second team in the 100 dash. Keenan Rankin was a second-team pick in the javelin.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator,
May 30, 1973
Steve Alexander, Clarion Area High School’s pole vaulting ace, won the state title when he broke the meet record at Penn State University last Saturday and he was the only area athlete to come away with a first-place title. Alexander cleared 13 feet, 10 3/4 inches to win the Class B crown. Redbank Valley’s Mark Bright finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 4 1/2 inches. He and Clarion’s Dave Luton, who was fifth in the javelin, were the only others who medaled. Redbank Valley’s Dave Myers, who finished fifth in the two-mile last year, was seventh on Saturday (top six medaled in that era) with a time of 9:52.7. There was some guessing that if he had been running in the fast heat, he may have had a better chance. Alexander became Clarion’s second state champion in any spot. Dave Kiser won the javelin in 1970. Redbank Valley’s other state qualifiers didn’t place, Denny Gruver in the triple jump and Ron Jantz in the 330-yard hurdles. The only other Class B meet record broken was in the two-mile by Kane’s Terry Wile, who won in 9:20.5. … In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Bankers routed the Pirates, 14-0. Doug Toth tossed a two-hitter with six strikeouts. Jeff Fenstermaker homered while Randy Delp doubled. The Pirates rebounded with an 18-3 win over the Dusters as Jeff Wright homered and singled twice and got the win on the mound with six strikeouts. Kevin Adams doubled and singled for the Dusters.