TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 28, 2011
Three double-figure scorers and a pair of double-doubles propelled the Union Knights to a 63-45 win over Clarion in a KSAC matchup last week. Brody Pollock led the trio of scorers with 28 points. Taylor Smith poured in 18 points while Kaden McGregor finished with 12 points as the Knights won their fourth straight game. … The Union Damsels lost their second straight game in a 60-47 loss to A-C Valley. Sierra Smith and Delani Priester scored 20 and 17 points respectively for the Damsels. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs lost 45-31 to A-C Valley as Jocelyn Hornberger led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points. … Brookville routed the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, 58-26, as Jake Dougherty led the Bulldogs with eight points. … KSAC All-Conference teams for volleyball and cross country were listed. Union’s Delani Priester was a Third Team pick in volleyball while Union’s Beau Rankin was a Second Team Cross Country selection.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 29, 1971
The Redbank Valley wrestlers won their second dual meet of the season last Wednesday on their home mat with a 48-9 win over North Clarion. The Bulldogs are now 2-0-1 going into their next dual at Curwensville on Jan. 6. Today, the Bulldogs start the two-day tournament at Elderton. Other teams at the event are the hosts, Ford City, Punxsutawney, Saltsburg, Marion Center, Bishop Carroll and Blairsville. Winners against North Clarion for the Bulldogs were Doug McAninch (pin) at 95 pounds, Larry Snyder (forfeit) at 103, John Kundick (pin) at 112, Dan Shaffer (decision) at 120, Ben Campbell (pin) at 127, Keith Gourley (pin) at 133, Dave Kline (decision) at 138, Rod Huffman (pin) at 145, Steve Allison (decision) at 165 and Randy Hopper (decision) at 180. … In its final outing before the holiday season, the Redbank Valley basketball team improved its league mark to 2-1 with an 88-61 win over North Clarion. Brian Willison and Doug Tyger scored 29 and 22 points respectively to lead the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-1 going into their next league game against Union. The Knights, led by the high-scoring Eric Mortimer, also improved to 2-1 with a 73-57 win over Clarion. The Knights will also be gunning for the 300th career win for their head coach Don Stemmerich.