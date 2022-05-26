TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 23, 2012
Not much for the Redbank Valley or Union track and field teams to write home about at last weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships, but there were a total of 13 records, eight for the girls and five for the boys, were established. The Redbank Valley boys finished tied for 12th place as the highest finishing area team. … The Union baseball team needed 13 innings to edge A-C Valley, 3-2, last Wednesday. After sending the game into extra innings with a run-scoring single to tie it at 1-1, Kaden McGregor was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th to win the game. Kane McCall threw nine innings and Taylor Smith went the final four to get the win. McCall struck out 11 and walked one while Smith struck out five. Smith singled three times while Brody Pollock tripled and singled. McGregor added a double. … Keystone swept the Redbank Valley baseball team, in a doubleheader, 15-4 and 18-5. … Keystone also beat the Redbank Valley softball team, 3-2, with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hailey Rearick, Megan Nolf and Darian Gruver hit singles for the Lady Bulldogs. … In KSAC All-Conference voting, two Union baseball players earned First Team honors with pitcher Kane McCall and Brody Pollock as an outfielder. Redbank Valley had one First Team softball player honored with pitcher Lyndsay Jones. The Redbank Valley boys’ track and team had one first-teamer with pole vaulter Tim Holibaugh. The Lady Bulldogs had a first-team vaulter as well with Kelsey Bowser.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 28, 1997
It was a shaky start, but the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team kept the damage to a minimal degree before charging back for an 11-7 victory over Brockway in a District 9 Class 2A playoff game in Punxsutawney. Brockway trailed 3-0 after three innings, but the Bulldogs rallied and improved to 14-4. Craig McElroy had three hits with two doubles while driving in five runs. … Curwensville blanked the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team 10-0 in their D9 Class 2A softball playoff matchup. Lacey Huffman and Bree McDonald hit singles for the Lady Bulldogs against Lady Tide pitcher Christy Patterson in the six-inning game. … At the PIAA Track and Field Championships, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs medaled for the first time since 1993 when Alan Clouse finished sixth in the 200-meter dash in 23.11 seconds and the 4x100 relay of Chad Ortz, Seth Rupp, Craig McElroy and Clouse finished fifth in a school-record time of 43.94. Ortz stepped in to fill the spot left by injured starter Jason Shirey. … In KSAC All-Conference awards, Redbank Valley put several players on First Team squads. In track and field, the First Team picks were the 4x100 relay, Alan Clouse in the 200 dash and Josh Silvis in the javelin. For the Lady Bulldogs in track and field, the First Team pick was the 4x400 relay. Four Bulldogs were First Team picks in baseball with third baseman Chris Campbell, Seth Rupp at shortstop and Matt Moore at pitcher. Amanda Gould was a first-teamer in softball at first base. No Union athlete garnered First Team honors.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 24, 1972
The Union track and field team won one meet and lost two in recent action. Highlighting the meets was Greg Hays as he broke an old school record in the 440-yard dash against A-C Valley with a time of 51.1 seconds. The former record of 51.5 was shared by Hayes and Fred Caliguiri from 1964. Union beat A-C Valley, 79-71, last Thursday. … The Southern Clarion County Little League season opened on May 15 with three games played so far. The Dealers, Archway and Sligo are part of the league. They’ll play games against Widnoon, Brady’s Bend and East Brady. … The Redbank Valley track and field team closed out its dual schedule with a 91-59 loss to Karns City, wrapping up the year with a 4-7 record. Dave Myers won the two-mile in 10:04.9, eclipsing his old mark of last season of 10:13.8. Myers, along with Gary Spizzirri and Terry Metz will participate at the state meet this Saturday at Penn State University. Spizzirri won the shot put with a toss of 50 feet, 6 inches. Mark Bright triple jumped 39 feet, 7 inches to win. Terry Metz won the pole vault and low hurdles.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 28, 1952
New Bethlehem’s furture Musials and Maglies will get down to the serious business of playing baseball when the local Little League opens its season Tuesday night on the Redbank Valley High School field. The Lions will tackle the Truckers at 6:30 p.m. sharp, but the opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. with a parade from the bridge to the field. The VFW color guard will head the procession followed by the Redbank Valley band, the fire truck and all uniformed Little Leaguers. Burgess W.R. Edder will toss out the first ball. Wednesday, the second game of the year features defending champion VFW taking on a scrappy Merchant nine. Officials point out that no pitcher may throw more than nine innings in a calendar week. Any pitcher who works four or more innings may not pitch again for 60 hours. Each team must have four registered pitchers. Not more than two pitchers can be 12 years old and all 12-year-old pitchers must have pitched at least 18 innings of league ball the previous season. No team can have more than five uniformed 12-year-olds and each team must include at least three uniformed players 10 years old or younger. … The Redbank Valley baseball team ended the season with a 9-1 record after beating Summerville, 10-2 Friday afternoon. Eugene Kundick finished up his high school career by blasting two home runs. Bob Lucas pitched for the Bulldogs and got the win, his third of the year, as he struck out 12, walked one and gave up just one hit, a single. … From H.E. Phillips’ “The Scorekeeper” column: Work on the proposed auditorium/gymnasium is going along nicely. Solicitation team captains met last week and laid final plans for the drive scheduled to open June 4. Enthusiasm is strong in favor of the project, according to general reports. We’ll soon see just how strong it is. … It is sad to report that the Little League is still looking for a park site. The milk plant lot turned out to be underlaid with gas lines a short distance under the surface, making extensive grading impossible. And the bulldozer was all set to move in Saturday morning. Officials are making like bloodhounds again in search of a new site. Several are under consideration.