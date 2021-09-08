TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 7, 2011
Want to get noticed in a football game. No problem. Just be the center of attention by reeling off a series of big plays and everybody involved will be saying your name with admiration. Not all the plays could be credited to Redbank Valley’s Caleb Smith, but the senior wide receiver seemed to be in the right place every time his team was looking for a game-changing effort. In the Bulldogs’ 20-14 over Union last Friday, Smith intercepted a Taylor Smith pass deep in Bulldogs territory to get the night started. He went on to catch two passes for a whopping 142 yards, one of them going 94 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to break a 14-14 tie with 7:27 left in the game. Bulldogs quarterback Jack Dougherty completed 5 of 12 passes for 182 yards and three TDs, the other two covering 12 and 16 yards to Keaton Delp in the second quarter. The Knights’ touchdowns came on Smith passes of 27 yards to Brody Pollock in the first quarter and Brandon Tyson in the third quarter. He threw for 147 yards, completing 9 of 16 passes. … Shooting four strokes better on the back nine than the front, Redbank Valley’s Samantha Dinger topped the field of 44 golfers to win the Coudersport Invitational last Saturday with an 8-over-par 80, two strokes better than State College runner-up Jessalyn Holdcroft and Brianna Bevan. … The Union golfers dropped two KSAC matches, 226-260, to Karns City at Clarion Oaks and 207-291 to A-C Valley at Foxburg Country Club. Chase Shirey was the low man for the Knights in both matches with a 44 and 52 respectively.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 11, 1996
While the offense sputtered, special teams and defense carried the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to a 34-0 win over Moniteau at home in a game moved from last Friday to Monday. The 2-0 Bulldogs led 27-0 by halftime and ran their regular-season winning streak to 17 straight games. Craig McElroy blocked two punts, which were both returned for touchdowns by Lenny McNeal and Alan Clouse. The defense limited the Warriors to just 101 yards while the offense was led by quarterback R.J. Dick, who threw a 5-yard TD pass to McElroy and ran in a score from one yard out. Cory Moore completed the scoring with his 7-yard run in the third quarter. Seth Rupp ran for 61 yards on 13 carries. … The Union Knights improved to 1-1 with a 16-0 shutout over Shannock Valley in Rural Valley last Friday. Both touchdowns came in the first quarter on Nick Horner’s 4-yard run and Matt Nulph’s 2-yard run. The Knights outgained the Spartans, 219-37. Horner ran for 109 yards on 23 carries while Kacey Culbertson gained 82 yards on 11 carries. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team slugged out a 4-1 win over Brockway as Chris Campbell pumped in a pair of goals with Bill Reddinger and Damian Semmler added goals. Reddinger and Nathan Zipf picked up assists.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 8, 1971
Two traditional football rivals will be out to rewrite modern history when they open the 1971 scholastic football campaign in the area this Friday night. For the host team Redbank Valley, the objective will be to seek its third straight win over a nemesis in Union, something the Bulldogs haven’t been able to do since 1953-55. The Knights hope to prove their first losing season in 15 years during their last campaign in 1970 was just a fluke. Kickoff in New Bethlehem is Friday at 8 p.m. It’s usually been a season finale matchup between the rivals for decades until last season. It’ll be the Knights with veteran head coach Rich Vidunas and the Bulldogs with first-year head coach Bob Tonkin, who has introduced the I-formation to the Bulldogs’ playbook. Last year, the Bulldogs opened the year with an 18-14 win over the Knights. The game helps start the Little Ten Football Conference this weekend. The picture of the conference race is clouded somewhat by the teacher strike in Armstrong County, which would affect East Brady. Whether they will be playing games or not depends on the settlement of the strike. The Brookville Raiders are the defending champions and considered the conference favorite. The Raiders visit Brockway, Moniteau visits Keystone, A-C Valley is at Karns City and Clarion is scheduled to travel to East Brady. … Black’s Beverages, the sponsored softball team from New Bethlehem finished tied for third with East Brady’s Tootsie Roll Inn, in the Ford City Tournament last weekend. New Bethlehem’s Village Dairy Store is sponsoring the same team this weekend in a tournament in Punxsutawney.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 12, 1951
The statistics won’t show it, but Shenango Township defeated Redbank Valley, 6-0, on the football gridiron last Friday afternoon at Shenango. The deciding play came midway through the second quarter when Fedor hit Badger with a 20-yard pass, the latter running 10 yards to score. The pass climaxed a 64-yard scoring drive that required only five plays. Both teams threatened to score at least twice, but only Shenango capitalized on the opportunities. The Bulldogs, except for pass defense, outplayed Shenango in the major departments. The Bulldogs ran for 226 yards on the ground against 64 for Shenango. But the winners threw for 113 yards compared to the Bulldogs’ 19. Eugene Kundick intercepted a pass for the Bulldogs. … The Bulldogs play their first Class B league game this weekend when they travel to Reynoldsville Saturday night for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff. Last week, the Bulldogs opened their season with a 31-6 win over George Junior Republic. … John Hodgson successfully defended his Bostonia Country Club championship by beating Frank Ferguson 4-and-3 in the semifinals and Charles P. Leach, 2-and-1, in the finals of the match play tournament. Clarence Boyer was the second flight winner after beating Walter Wingo, 3-and-1.