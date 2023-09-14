TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 12, 2013
Brookville’s Zach Vroman ran for 318 yards on 28 carries and scored touchdowns on runs of 44 and 42 yards to lead the Raiders to a 35-21 win over the Redbank Valley Bulldogs last Friday night. The Bulldogs led 7-0 with the ball at the Raiders’ 15 with a first down early in the game, but failed to cash in for any points and lost the momentum as Brookville scored the next 35 points. Mark Strothers ran for 113 yards on 15 carries. … The Redbank Valley volleyball team swept C-L, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23, Tuesday night. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team edged DuBois Central Catholic, 2-1, Monday afternoon. The Bulldogs (2-2) got two goals from Zane Watson. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team beat Keystone 7-2 before losing 9-0 to Karns City as it fell to 1-3. Jade Adams scored five goals in the win over Keystone.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 16, 1998
Clarion-LImestone dealt the Redbank Valley Bulldogs a 34-0 shutout loss last Friday night as Ryan Breniman ran for two touchdowns and Jared Beggs returned an interception for a score to drop the Bulldogs to 1-1. Broc Kemmer ran for 126 yards on 19 carries while Breniman ran for 85 on 19 carries. The Bulldogs were limited to 101 yards as Ray Shreckengost ran for 88 yards on 16 carries. … The Union Knights were dropped by Moniteau, 19-6. The lone Knights score came on Brandon Simpson’s 24-yard TD pass to Brian Johnston. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team topped Curwensville, 3-1, as Mike Buzzard, Shawn Rummel and J.D. Cherby scored goals. … The Union Damsels volleyball team had its 35-match KSAC winning streak stopped with a loss to Keystone, 15-9, 9-15, 11-15. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs golfers were second in the KSAC match played at Foxburg Country Club last Wednesday. The Bulldogs shot a five-man 206 to finish two strokes behind Clarion while Moniteau was third with 207. Brian Duhnke shot a 39 to lead the Bulldogs, who also got 41s from both Dominic Bonanno and Ryan Farley. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs cross country team opened conference action with a double-win over Union (16-43) and Clarion-Limestone (26-31). The Lady Bulldogs placed six runners from third through 10th. Leading the way was Cassie Patton (24:16). Union’s Christine Gathers (25:37) was eighth.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 12, 1973
Redbank Valley Bulldogs dealt Shannock Valley a 26-0 setback on the football field last weekend while Karns City dealt Union a 28-20 loss. The Bulldogs got a 75-yard run from Hilliard and a 75-yard TD pass from Andy Palaggo to Randy Toth in the season-opener. For the Knights, Tim Bliss tossed a 28-yard TD pass to Dan Laughlin, then added 13 and 33 yards later in the game to account for all three of the Knights’ TDs. … Next up for the Bulldogs footballers is Karns City while Union faces Clarion-Limestone, which also lost its season-opener in a 36-0 decision to Clarion. … Bostonia Country Club saw Barry Divins win its men’s club championship with a 2-up match play win over Bill Bergman. It’s the Union graduate and current Clarion State College student’s second club title. Bostonia also crowned its Lady Golf League champion as Bonnie Hawk won with an 18-hole total of 103. The second flight winner was Emmy Plummer while Jean Walters took the third flight title.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 16, 1953
Displaying the usual crunching ground offense and capitalizing on a few breaks, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team defeated a big and improved Curwensville team last Saturday night at Riverside Stadium by a score of 12-6. All of the game’s points were scored in the second quarter. Curwensville took the initial lead at 6-0 when Ray Smith intercepted a Bulldogs pass and raced 53 yards for a touchdown. The Golden Tide TD jolted the Bulldogs to life. Glenn Haines recovered a fumble punt return and the Bulldogs turned it into points on Larry Smith’s 2-yard run. With the score at 6-6, Don Reddinger’s interception set up the final score of the game. The Bulldogs had to use a fake punt play on a 12-yard run by Smith. Larry Dempster eventually got the ball in the end zone with a 1-yard run. The Bulldogs outgained the Tide, 187-196, all 187 of the Bulldogs’ yards coming on the ground. Next up for the Bulldogs is defending Southern Conference champion Reynoldsville under the lights Saturday night on the road. … Bill Seelbach and Dutch Milliron will meet for the Bostonia Country Club championship this Saturday and Sunday. Seelbach earned his shot at the title by defeating Frank Ferguson 5-and-4 in the match play tournament’s semifinal round.