TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 31, 2011
A winning season and a first-ever playoff appearance are the goals for the Union Knights football team and if last Friday’s scrimmage gave any indications of what the upcoming season might be like, the Golden Knights appear to have the weapons to achieve their 2011 objectives. In the second of its two preseason controlled scrimmages on Friday, Union looked to be on target to rack up its first winning season since 1997 and earn its first trip to the playoffs with a great scrimmage performance against the Cochranton Cardinals. The Knights piled up 295 yards on just 20 offensive plays. Next up for the Knights is the season opener at home against Redbank Valley this Friday. … The Redbank Valley golfers lost to Brookville in a non-conference matchup at Bostonia Country Club, 177-218. Samantha Dinger fired a 43 to lead the Bulldogs while Brookville’s Jack Huggins claimed medalist honors with a 41.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 4, 1996
It was life in the fast lane in the first half, but the second half developed into a torturous trek down a pot-holed back road as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team opened the season with a 29-7 win over Karns City last Friday. The Bulldogs led 23-0 at halftime with 254 yards of offense, but things slowed down from there. Quarterback R.J. Dick scored on two short runs of 1 and 3 yards and threw an 8-yard pass to Craig McElroy in the first half. Kevin George kicked a 33-yard field goal and Joe Parsons scored on an 8-yard run in the second half. The Bulldogs wound up outgained the Gremlins, 325-238. Dick completed 10 of 18 passes for 180 yards while Seth Rupp ran for 66 yards on 12 carries. … An impressive first drive went for naught and the Union Golden Knights football team was shut out by Clarion, 30-0, in its season-opener at home last Friday. Nick Horner ran for 104 yards on 24 carries for the Knights.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 1, 1971
A New Bethlehem area entry in the Rimersburg-Sligo softball tournament over the weekend, advanced one round before being eliminated. Snug Harbour beat Rimersburg, 8-6, in its opener before losing 8-6 to a New Castle team. In the win for Snug, John Cathcart, Jim Bish and Ed Doverspike each had two hits. … The Redbank Valley football team played host to Purchase Line last Saturday in a controlled scrimmage. Coach Bob Tonkin and his staff were generally pleased with some of the things they saw, particularly in the performances of the beginner candidates. It was felt that the team appeared to know their assignments well. A number of weaknesses were discovered and these will be areas of work during this week. … Several conference teams, including the Bulldogs, will be using the I-formation this season. … Redbank Valley basketball coach Peter White joined the law and order forces last week when he was sworn in as an assistant deputy sheriff. … Midget, or youth, football is becoming a big activity in many areas. Rimersburg-Sligo is the latest to sponser a team. Teams area already active at East Brady, Chicora and other locations.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 5, 1951
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs open their football season Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Shenango Township. That’s right, 2 p.m. Friday. Few local fans are expected to attend the opener because of the time. Shenango is located between Ellwood City and New Castle, a trip of a little more than two hours by car. It will be only the second meeting between the teams. Shenango won here last fall, 25-12, and the teams are figured to be about even this year. Head coach’s probable offensive starters: Bob Lucas at quarterback, Glenn Reitz at center, Ed Doverspike and Ron Cochran at left and right guard, and Dave Lower, Jerry Doverspike and Ron Adams at left and right tackle with Adams at right tackle. Tom Kovalenko or Vernon Campbell will start at right end, Bob Hull at left end, Laurence Dempster or Eugene Kundick at left halfback, Roger Allen or Neal Campbell at right halfback, and Wendell Reddinger at fullback. … There seems to be a lot of confusion over the deer seasons this year. The source of most of the problme is the antlerless deer season, but the archery and buck seasons add to the overall picture. The regular buck season is Dec. 3-13. The two-day “doe” season is Dec. 14-15 and licenses are valid for just one county where license was purchased. … Charles Leach meets Dr. J.S. Wilson and John Hodgson plays Frank Ferguson in the semifinal round of the Bostonia Country Club Championship tournament this week according to Jim Bruno.