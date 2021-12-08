TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 7, 2011
Season-opening schedules for the Redbank Valley and Union winter varsity teams have the Bulldogs wrestlers at the Hickory Tournament this weekend, the Lady Bulldogs basketball team at the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament while the Bulldogs open their season next Tuesday at Punxsutawney. Both of Union’s basketball teams open at tip-off tournaments, the boys at Brookville and the girls at East Forest. … D9Sports.Com named its preseason All-District 9 basketball teams. For the boys, it’s Ridgway’s Eric Matheson, Union’s Brody Pollock, Brookville Zane Hackett, Moniteau’s Kyle Armagost and Cranberry’s Ryan Willison. The girls have Coudersport’s D.J. Cowburn, Cranberry’s Emily Merryman, Keystone’s Morgan Johnson, Austin’s Katelyn Valenti and Cranberry’s Kylie Mason.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 11, 1996
Rattling off 24 straight points, the Union Knights turned a two-point deficit into a 64-38 win over the Redbank Valley Bulldogs last Friday night. Justin Elder led the Knights with 19 points as they improved to 4-0 to start the season. Kacey Culbertson finished with 14 points and Dustin Smith connected for 12 points. Craig McElroy led the 1-1 Bulldogs with 19 points. … With only one individual champion, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs finished sixth at the Albert Liccioli Annual Wrestling Tournament last weekend in Blairsville. Anthony Adams buzzed through the 119-pound weight class for the Bulldogs’ lone title while Erik Rupp was runner-up at 152 after losing in the finals. Matt Boozer finished third with a win in the consolation finals. Both Shawn Smith and Shawn Wadding were fourth-place finishers. … The Union Damsels downed Redbank Valley, 63-52, last Friday. Kristy Johnson led Union with 26 points and Sarah Carmichael added 13 points. For the Lady Bulldogs, Jennifer Duhnke finished with 20 points while Jacilee Griffin had 12 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 8, 1971
The Redbank Valley wrestlers opened their season at Warren last Friday night and fought the host Dragons to a 22-22 tie. Trailing 12-3 after the first four bouts, the Bulldogs won six straight bouts before Warren rallied to win the last two to tie the match for good. A forfeit at 103 and a pin for Warren at 180 were big factors in the tie. The Bulldogs’ seven wins all came by decision — John Kundick at 112, Ben Campbell at 127, John Wells, at 133, Dave Kline at 138, Rod Huffman at 145, Val Silvis at 154 and Steve Allison at 165. .. The Little 10 Conference football all-stars were announced and the Bulldogs put three players on the squad — Bill Champion at offensive guard, and Gary Spizziri at end and Rick Myers at defensive back on the defensive side of the ball. The major award winners for the conference were Clarion’s John Reish Coach of the Year and Rick Slike Back of the Year, and Brookville’s Tom Ferraro Lineman of the Year. … The Redbank Valley basketball team lost their second game of the season last Friday at Marion Center, falling to the high-scoring Stingers 100-70. Tuesday, the Bulldogs were supposed to play Shannock Valley, but the game was switched to a matchup with Purchase Line and the Bulldogs won that one, 62-50. In the loss to the Stingers, five players reached double figures led by Brian Willison’s 19 points. Willison also scored 19 points in the win over Purchase Lions, 14 of them from the foul line. Dave Myers scored 12 points while Doug Tyger, Kevin Hilliard and Randy LeVier each scored 11 points.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 12, 1951
Philipsburg’s wrestling team outclassed Redbank Valley in a 54-2 rout held last Friday night in Philipsburg. The hosts won six bouts by fall, two by decisions, one by forfeit and shared a win with a draw at 154 pounds. The Class A Philipsburg squad which produced a state champion and several finalists last season won all but two bouts by decisive scores. The lone points scored by the Bulldogs came at 154 where Bob Lucas rallied for a 2-2 draw. In another close bout, the Bulldogs’ Benny Kunselman, who had never seen a regulation bout in his life, lost to Beck by a close 10-7 margin in the oping 95-pound class. Next up for the Redbank Valley wrestlers is a trip to Johnsonburg on Dec. 20. … The Redbank Valley basketball team lost to Horton Township last Thursday night on the winners’ floor, 61-30. Horton ran up a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and led 27-8 at halftime. Richard Shick’s six points led the Bulldogs.