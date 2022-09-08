TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 5, 2012
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs dropped their season-opening football game, 21-7, at Keystone last Friday night. The season certainly didn’t get started on the right note as in the game’s first 30 seconds, the Bulldogs lost fullback Mark Strothers with a knee injury that turned out to be a season-ending mishap. Brandon Bailey scored the Bulldogs’ lone touchdown on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. … Brody Shick scored both touchdowns in leading the Union Knights to a season-opening 16-14 win over A-C Valley. Shick’s 1-yard TD run started the scoring in the first quarter. His 35-yard interception return put the Knights up 16-8 with 1:07 left in the third quarter. The Falcons had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter following Mike Suto’s 13-yard TD run, but the two-point conversion run was stopped short and the Knights held on for the win. Cody Kline ran for 67 yards on 16 carries to lead Union. Shick completed 4 of 6 passes for 71 yards. … Earning medalist honors with a 44, John Woodall led the Redbank Valley golfers to a 243-259 win over Clarion-Limestone in a KSAC matchup. Blaze Hildebrand shot a 47 and Vinny Montanari finished with a 48.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 10, 1997
Having trouble stopping the running game, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs gave up 264 yards in a 42-7 loss to Clarion-Limestone last Friday at the C-L Sports Complex. The Bulldogs lost Cory Mangiantini to a neck injury with 4:50 left in the game, which ultimately led to the game being called. “They wouldn’t let us play until they got another ambulance and I don’t have any 35-point plays,” said Redbank Valley head coach Ed Wasilowski. Dan Hagan returned a kickoff 77 yards for the Bulldogs’ lone score. He rushed for 41 yards on six carries. … Brandon Simpson threw two touchdown passes to Kevin Krick to lead the Union Knights to a 30-6 win over Moniteau. Nick Horner ran for 159 yards on 25 carries while Simpson, Mike Kopnitsky and Kacey Culbertson also added TD runs as the Knights improved to 2-0. … After racking up an undefeated slate in pool play, the Union volleyball team swept past Punxsutawney and St. Marys to claim the tournament title in Brookville last weekend. Last Tuesday, the Damsels swept Redbank Valley, 15-9, 15-0.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 6, 1972
Union Knights football coach Rich Vidunas has his men ready and waiting for the season opener Friday night at home against Karns City. Vidunas’ probable starting lineup has Tim Bliss at quarterback with fullback Chuck Murray, and Kim Pauldon and Murray Henry at halfback. The Gremlins will be a real test for the Knights, featuring quarterback Jeff Baker, one of the top signal-callers in the conference. Either team could come out on top. This game is totally unpredictable. By the looks of the Knights, they’re going to be hard to beat. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs visit Shannock Valley for their football opener. Head coach Bob Tonkin heads into his second season with the Bulldogs. … Competitive play at the Bostonia Country Club combined with social activity on Saturday afternoon and evening of the holiday weekend featured eight teams of foursomes in combined stroke play competition. The winning team with a score of 325 was the team of Mark Silvis, Clarence Boyer, Bucky Hayes and Tom Andrews, 10 strokes ahead of the team made up of Vern Shaffer, Lou Perseghetti, Jesse Caldwell and Sonny Hawk.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 10, 1952
Redbank Valley enters its third football season Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. on the New Bethlehem field against Union Township High School. The game will be the first for Redbank Valley under a revamped coaching staff headed by Jesse Caldwell. Union replaces Shenango on the schedule and, like Shenango, is located near New Castle. The Redbank Valley team is strictly a question mark. Nearly everyone who has watched the team drilling and in practice games feels that the squad is better balanced, in better physical condition and has far better reserve strength than last year. Coach Caldwell thinks the starting line will average 155 pounds, almost the same as last year. … Dutch Milliron won the Bostonia Country Club golf championship by defeating Dr. J.S. Willison, 1-up in 37 holes in the final round. In the second flight, Laird Shumaker defeated Merle Silvis 4 and 3 in the final round. A total of 30 golfers competed in the tournament, 16 in the first flight and 14 in the second. Club pro Jim Bruno thinks he has a darkhorse entry for the 1953 tournament already in Spud Snyder who started golfing only recently. He played 100 holes over the holiday weekend and chalked up a 38 in one round. … The Union Rams open their football season with Evans City Friday night in Rimersburg.