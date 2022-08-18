TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 15, 2012
Monday was the mandated start of preseason practice for fall sports teams at Redbank Valley and Union. In football, the Bulldogs have head coach Ed Wasilowski back in the fold as he returns to run the team after his first tenure ran from 1997 through 2007. The Knights’ Dave Louder enters his third season. The Knights were 7-4 last year while the Bulldogs were 6-5. … A record number of participants took part in Saturday morning’s 5K Run and Walk at the Rimersburg Cookie Daze Festival. A total of 75 men and women ran in the 5K run. The overall male winner was Ean King in 17 minutes, 17 seconds while Sara Roudybush of New Bethlehem won the women’s race in 21 minutes, 30 seconds.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 20, 1997
Every journey starts with a step and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team took its first small step forward in a preseason scrimmage with Ford City and Homer-Center at Ford City last Saturday. With no returning starters and just a few lettermen, Redbank knows it has its work cut out to be competitive in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference this year. In their 40 offensive plays, the Bulldogs were held to 53 yards of total offense. They ran the ball 23 times for 27 yards and completed 5 of 17 passes for 26 yards. … At New Castle, the Union Knights took on Union-New Castle last Saturday. The Scotties of the District 10 squad scored two touchdowns while the Knights scored a defensive TD on Kevin Krick’s fumble return. … Both Union and Redbank Valley open the season Aug. 29, the Bulldogs at home with Clarion and the Knights at A-C Valley.
Latest Videos
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 16, 1972
Rimersburg’s Tom Sherman holds more football records at Penn State than any other athlete. But for how much longer, no one is quite sure. Two members of this year’s Nittany Lions squad are out to break the marks set by the Union High star. The job of beating Sherman’s passing record could rest with senior quarterback John Hufnagel, a prime candidate for All American. It’ll be his third season as the starter. Sherman’s season mark is 1,616 yards. Huffy has 2,588 over the past two seasons. Sherman threw for 13 TD passes in 1967 and he finished with 24 for his career, both marks at the top of the team’s record list. … The Union Knights football preseason got under way last week and head coach Rich Vidunas’ team has 15 returning letterwinners leading the way. It’s the veteran coach’s 16th season. He sports a career record of 74-29-3. … The pitching staff of the New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars made a fine showing at the Indiana Invitational Tournament last week. The Newbie hurlers helped their teams overcome two opponents in a 2-1 showing at the event. Newbie beat KESS 4-0 behind the pitching of Jeff Merwin, who went 4 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball. Newbie lost to Lenape, 1-0, with its pitcher Tim Zamperini allowing just three hits while striking out 11. Newbie’s last game was a 2-1 win over Shannock Valley as Jakie LeVier fanned 15 batters in a two-hitter.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 20, 1952
Clarion pushed over one run in the fourth and final inning to defeat New Bethlehem in the championship game of the Farms and Merchants Picnic tournament Friday afternoon at the Legion Park. New Bethlehem was batting in the top of the fifth inning when wind, dust and finally rain ended the game with a 1-0 score. … In the Teen-age Division of the F&M Picnic tournament, the Newbies put up a hard fight before bowing 8-6 to Clarion last Friday afternoon. The game was the last of the season. All games have been canceled because of football practice. … Some 46 candidates have turned out for preseason football drills at Redbank Valley High School according to an announcement made Tuesday morning by head coach Jesse Caldwell. This compares to the 34 candidates for early drills last year when numerical and physical smallness were the outstanding features of the squad. … The first round of the club championship at Bostonia Country Club was completed and the surviving golfers will meet in the second round which must be completed on or before Sunday. First flight winners were John Brunt, Dr. J.S. Wilson, Bill Seelbach, Charles Leach, Dutch Milliron, Frank Ferguson, H.T. Murphy and Clarence Boyer advanced to the second round.