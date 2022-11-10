TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 7, 2012
In a final tune-up before the district playoffs, the Union Golden Knights football team gave up a quick touchdown to Cambridge Springs, but held the Blue Devils in check for the rest of the game and ran its winning streak to five with a 22-6 non-conference win last Friday night. Brody Shick had a hand in all three of the Knights’ touchdowns, running for two and passing for one. … Both the Redbank Valley Seniors and Union Juniors lost consolation games in the ABC Youth Football League last week. The Bulldogs lost 14-8 to Grove City while Union lost 36-14. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team, seeded ninth in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs, opened with a four-set win over North Clarion before dropping a three-set loss to Clarion. The Lady Bulldogs’ season finished up at 13-7.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 12, 1997
With District 9 titles on the line, the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference went 2-for-2 in head-to-head matchups with the Allegheny Mountain League and won both the Class 1A and 2A titles. In the Class 1A final, the Clarion Bobcats stunned previously unbeaten Smethport with a late touchdown for a 7-3 win while the Karns City Gremlins took the Class 2A crown with a 13-7 win over Port Allegany. Doug Rodgers threw a TD pass while Steve Rodgers kicked two field goals for the Gremlins, who improved to 10-0 as they meet D10 champion Wilmington in the state playoffs. … Sportsmen have been calling the regional offices of the Pennsylvania Game Commission to inquire about extensions of fall turkey season in any of the Turkey Management Areas. There will be no extension of the season, but hunters are reminded that three-week season continues through Nov. 22.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 8, 1972
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs managed just 12 rushing yards and lost their sixth game of the year in a 14-0 loss on a muddy field at Brookville last Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs, who finished 1-6-2, turned in their first season in 20 yards and were scoreless in seven games. Dan Bowley scored on an 11-yard run and blocked a Bulldogs punt which was returned 10 yards by Dick Ray for a score. … It’ll be Brockway and Karns City playing for the Little 12 Conference title this Saturday at Clarion State College starting at 1:30 p.m. Last week, Brockway clinched the Eastern Division title with a 16-14 win over Clarion as it finished the season 7-1-1. Karns City was upset 28-7 by Keystone in its final regular-season game. The 6-2-1 Gremlins have been in the conference since 1968, winning the title in 1969. Brockway rejoined the conference in 1970, finishing second in that year.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 12, 1952
Lightning struck five times as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs won the Clarion County championship by defeating the Union Joint Rams, 32-0, last Friday night at Rimersburg. The Bulldogs scored five touchdowns as they broke the game open in the second half after leading 6-0 at intermission. Jack Wilson threw a 21-yard TD pass to Larry Dempster for the first score while throwing a 60-yard scoring strike to Vern Campbell to start the second-half onslaught. Roger Allen returned a punt 60 yards for a TD, Bob Lucas scored on a 1-yard run and Allen wrapped up the scoring with a 47-yard run. The season for the 5-3 Bulldogs ends this Friday night at home when they play Evans City. … Clarion State College won its seventh straight football game with a 12-0 win over Slippery Rock. Dave Bevevino threw a 9-yard TD pass to Alex Sandusky and Bill Eustice’s 3-yard run wrapped up the win for the Eagles. … Reynoldsville edged Brookville, 19-18, to secure the Southern Conference title. Brookville won the title last year with Reynoldsville taking the crown this year. … Basketball and wrestling drills have started at Redbank. Those boys who are not playing football are now working out. The cage squad will have its usual hard time because of no gym and will have to play abroad. As usual, the non-league team has schedule trouble. Mat prospects are good. A tough veteran squad is back and many newcomers are out. A very good schedule is nearly completed and will be announced after the grid season. Look for the boys to pull a few upsets this year and finish with a good record.