TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 28, 2012
Redbank Valley’s Vinny Montanari was named to the third team in voting of the conference coaches this fall. Forest Area’s Mitch Obenrader was the KSAC MVP. First teamers were Keystone’s Amber Hess and Andrew Turk, A-C Valley’s Landon Delisio, Forest Area’s Gary Fye and Clarion’s Thomas Sarvey.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 3, 1997
The Union Damsels won the Dayton Tip-Off Tournament, beating Riverview in the first round, 74-30, before crushing the hosts 72-36 in the final. Steph Boltz scored 17 points to lead the Damsels in the final while Jamie Johnson and Paula Hawk finished with 14 and 12 points respectively. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs won the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament, topping Venango Catholic 54-37 in the final after opening with a 50-46 win over Rocky Grove. Amanda Gould led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points and 16 rebounds in the final. … Both Union and Redbank Valley boys’ basketball teams opened with 0-2 weekends at tournaments. Union lost to Dayton (61-59) and Abraxas (65-61) while Redbank Valley lost to Rocky Grove (68-55) and Lakeview (60-36).
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 29, 1972
The eighth annual Big Buck Contest, sponsored by the New Bethlehem Area Chamber of Commerce, began operations Monday morning with the first entry making its appearance at 7:30 a.m. followed by 126 more entries on opening day of which reportedly included the heaviest buck ever recorded in the history of the contest here. Ron Truitt of New Bethlehem was the first report while Clair Reichard brought in the heaviest buck at a whopping 203 pounds. First prize in the contest will go to the hunter with the biggest rack, a $100 U.S. Savings Bond. The second prize goes to the heaviest buck, a Winchester .22 rifle with a scope. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs opened their basketball season with a 53-47 loss at DuBois Central Catholic. Doug Tyger led the Bulldogs with 29 points.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 3, 1952
Redbank Valley announced its wrestling schedule for the season, a 14-match season starting Dec. 12 at home against Philipsburg. Other matches in December include a trip to Brockway Dec. 16 and DuBois on Dec. 30. … The Redbank Valley basketball team opens tonight at Horton Township. Friday, the Bulldogs face Clarion at Clarion-Limestone High School. Both Redbank Valley and Clarion are both stuck without gymnasiums this winter. Clarion’s gym burned and Redbank has never had one. The Bulldogs have only eight games scheduled thus far, all of them on the road. … The Union Rams basketball team opens Friday at home against Shippenville. Head coach William Goelz has a pair of lettermen back with Tom Stephens and Ray Lorigan. … Redbank Valley fullback Tom Kovalenko, halfback Bob Lucas and guard Ed Doverspike won first team positions on the Southern Seven All-Conference football team according to an announcement yesterday the Reynoldsville Star, which conducted the poll of coaches and newspapers. Kovalenko was the top vote-getter among the backs and tied with Reynoldsville tackle Bill Deegan for top honors. Kovalenko, in his first and final season of ball-carrying, became almost a legend in the conference and no player was more respected by his opponents. Lucas drew a high percentage of votes and finished just seven points behind Kovalenko. Sandwiched between Redbank’s combination was Bill Williams, Reynoldsville’s fine quarterback. Another Reynoldsville back, Don Stefanelli, rounded out the first-string backfield. … The C-L Lions basketball team opened its 22-game schedule at Sigel last night. The regular five starters are seniors Joe Aaron, Ed Rankin and L. Daugherty, Roger McHenry and Scott Walters.