TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 1, 2013
Two first-timers joined two veteran checkered flag winners at last Wednesday’s Nation-Wide Demolition Derby in front of a record crowd at the Clarion County Fair held at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. Clarion’s Drew Hawk won a full-size division checkered flag for the fifth straight year and his seventh overall while lifting his career wins total to 12. Aaron Hill won his seventh title overall and sixth in the compact car division while finishing second to his son Steven in the 6-cylinders. Also winning for the first time was Shawn Conner in the truck division. A total of 45 cars participated in this year’s event.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 5, 1998
Fall schedules are posted for the Redbank Valley and Union varsity teams. The Redbank Valley golf begins Aug. 24 against Keystone at Hi-Level while football team scrimmages Ford City and Homer Center at home on Aug. 22 before scrimmaging at Lakeview on Aug. 29 before the season-opener at Clarion on Sept. 4. Volleyball opens at the Keystone Tournament on Sept. 5 with cross country at home against C-L and Union on Sept. 8, girls’ soccer Sept. 5 at the Clearfield Tournament and boys’ soccer at Brockway Sept. 9. For Union, the football scrimmages are both on the road at Mohawk Aug. 22 and Cochranton Aug. 29 before the season-opener at home with A-C Valley on Sept. 4. Golf also heads to Hi-Level on Aug. 24 while volleyball also goes to the Keystone Tournament Sept. 5. Cross Country visits Redbank Valley on Sept. 8.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 1, 1973
Led by the left-handed pitching of Dave Reed last Thursday night, the New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars defeated Kittanning 5-3 to clinch the District 7 championship last Thursday. Three runs in the first inning gave the Newbies the lead for good. John Willison belted a solo home run over the right-field fence in the fourth inning to make it 4-32. With the score at 4-2 and the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth, Kittanning’s John Zamperini lifted a long fly ball to the fence in right field, but Mike Dinger made the catch to end the big threat. Jeff Wright scored an unearned run off a Kittanning error to make it 5-2 before Kittanning scored its final run in the sixth. Reed struck out 11 and walked six. Also for the Newbies, Kevin Adams doubled while Willison, Doug Toth, Phil Facemyer, Dinger and Jeff Wright all singled. New Bethlehem then advanced to meet District 8 champion Tarentum-Brackenridge in Saxonburg and were eliminated from all-star play with a 13-0 loss. Jamie Witucki tossed a five-hitter for Tar-Brack, striking out 14 and walking four. Dinger and Mike Wiant pitched for Newbie, which was hampered by six errors. Toth doubled while Willison, Facemyer, Dan Blose and Gary Pence hit singles.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 5, 1953
Baseball and lots of it will be a feature of the Farmers & Merchants Picnic next week at the American Legion Park. The Little League Tournament, a roaring success last year, is back along with a single Teener all-Star exhibition game. The Little League tournament opens Wednesday at 5 p.m. when the New Bethlehem All-League team battles East Brady. Brady isn’t an official league member, but uses the same rules and is well established. The river town is said to have a good, solid team. Thursday, Clarion and Rimersburg play at 3:30 p.m. and Friday the winners of those games meet at 4:30 p.m. … The Legion Park teener league team continued to stay unbeaten in league play with an unusual 9-6 victory over the Newbies. The Newbies led 6-3 going into the sixth inning, but Legion Park scored six runs to take the lead for good. Holben, Adams and Bud Crawford hit doubles for Legion Park. Fagley doubled for the Newbies.