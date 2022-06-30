TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 27, 2012
There were different paths to a pair of wins for the New Bethlehem Junior Little League baseball team in District 7 play. After rolling to a 14-3 win over Marion Center in five innings, Newbie needed to go past regulation to register a 11-10 win in eight innings over Worthington. … Taking an undefeated record into the final game of the season, Atkinson Fire Safety of Rimersburg saw its perfect run ended in a 6-2 loss to Rupert’s Funeral Home in KRE Little League action last week. Kaden Stitt tripled and singled for Atkinson’s while Donte Whitmer singled twice. … Fueled by a six-run fifth inning, New Bethlehem rolled to a 10-4 victory over Kittanning in the winners’ bracket final of the District 7 11-12-year-old softball playoffs on Sunday. Following wins of 6-5 over Marion Center and 31-10 over Clymer/Indiana to get to the winners’ bracket final, New Bethlehem knocked off Kittanning to become the sole unbeaten team in the tournament. Lauren Rearick topped the Newbie attack with a home run and two singles. Haley Minich singled twice. Maycee Shumaker earned the win in the circle, striking out seven batters and walking nine while giving up four hits. Jenny Connolly struck out 14 and walked 10 for Kittanning.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 2, 1997
Making it a doubly delicious season, the Cardinals successfully rolled through the New Bethlehem Little League postseason tournament after winning the regular-season championship. Posting an 11-1 record to capture the regular-season crown, the Cardinals doubled up on titles by edging the Pirates, 5-4, to win the tournament last Saturday. The league will now send its all-star team into the District 7 tournament starting Wednesday at home. The Junior Little Leaguers will travel to Homer City Saturday while the senior Leaguers journey to Shannock Valley on Friday. … The combination of good pitching and good hitting enabled New Bethlehem to chalk up two more Clarion County American Legion Baseball League wins in addition to a non-league victory. Joe Parsons threw a one-hitter while Matt More tossed a two-hitter in league wins over Clarion and North Clarion while the offense scored 39 runs int he three wins. New Bethlehem stands in first place with an 8-0 record. … In District 25 All-Star play, South Butler sailed to a 12-3 victory at home against Southern Clarion County. Jason Billman led the game off for Newbie with a home run, but South Butler took control of the game soon after that. Dustin Hawk doubled.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 28, 1972
Portions of downtown New Bethlehem resembled Venice on Friday morning after Redbank Creek poured over its banks with several inches of water dumped in its watershed by Tropical Storm Agnes and hit East Broad Street and Water Street areas with what residents call the worst flood since 1936. With the actual depth of the water ranked second behind the 1936 flood, property damage was believed to be considerably less than in other floods. Redbank Valley High School’s athletic field was submerged under water reportedly for the first time in the field’s more than 15-year history. The depth of the flood water was up to four feet, mostly in the practice field area of the facility. Except for the boiler room, the high school building was left high and dry. … New Bethlehem’s Little League All-Star baseball team was selected over the weekend. It’ll open with its first game on July 10 against the winner of the Worthington vs. Clymer game. The New Bethlehem roster has Jackie LeVier, James Jacklin, Jeff Merwin, Mark Toth, Keith McCall and Doug Toth of the Bankers; John Magagnotti, Jeff Stepulla, Kevin Hoffman and Tim Zamperini of the Vets; Ben Kundick, Dave Reed, John Willison, Kevin Adams and Philip Facemyer of the Merchants; Lyle Minich Jeff Shuey of the Dusters; Jeff Case and Scott Bowersox of the Indians; and Jeff Wright of the Pirates, who will have their manager Jack LeVier also heading up the all-star staff. … The normal Little League schedule will resume as soon as field conditions permit.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 2, 1952
The Vets nosed out the Lions 10-6 and the Merchants defeated the Truckers 21-6 last night in the final games of the first half schedule in the New Bethlehem Little League. The Vets finished up 9-0 with the Merchants (6-3), Truckers (2-7) and Lions (1-8) rounding out the standings. The Vets pulled ahead 5-2 against the Lions as Jim Zamperini walked and scored on Larry Crawford’s two-run homer. Chuckie Leach and Jerry Slagle singled before George Marsh doubled and Bob Musser singled to drive in the five runs in the inning. In the Merchants’ 21-6 rout of the Truckers, Dick Allori, Homer Ferringer and Garry Reddinger doubled while Allori struck out six and walked four while allowing six hits to get the win on the mound. … John Reigel and Henry Caruso Jr. will be the assistant football coaches at Redbank Valley this fall. Caruso fills the spot left by Jesse Caldwell, who was promoted to head coach. Reigel was an assistant coach the past two years and will continue to coach the junior high team. He teaches science at the high school. Caruso teaches math and has served as faculty manager of the Redbank football team. He was an outstanding member of New Bethlehem teams and played center at Indiana State Teachers College. He recently received his Master’s degree from Pitt. He’ll coach the junior varsity team. … Fans will get their first look at the 1952 edition of the New Bethlehem All-League team Friday when it meets Clarion on the Redbank Valley athletic field at 3 p.m. The squad selected for the July 4 game includes 20 players, five from each team. Ken Woodall of the Vets will manage the team. Members of the squad are Dick Allori, Homer Ferringer, Fred Downs, Larry Crawford, Dave Morrison, Ronald Willison, Bill Gilfallan, Chuck Daugherty, Homer Shaffer, Jim Zamperini, Frank McMillen, Marc Phillips, Bob Campbell, Dennis Bish, Joe Constable, Jack Holben, Dick Fagley, Bill Hoffman, Dick LaBorde and Ronald Yeaney.