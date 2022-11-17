TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 14, 2012
With the loss of a handful of key players from Union’s first-ever playoff team, a slight fallout from last year’s success could have been anticipated as the Golden Knights’ season began this fall. But the expected falloff didn’t happen as the Knights unveiled a new bunch of go-to performers and surpassed the accomplishments of last year’s season with their first nine-win season since 1985. They lost their playoff opener to Elk County Catholic, 30-6. Cody Kline’s 10-yard run accounted for the Knights’ lone score off the Crusaders, who build a 24-0 lead into the fourth quarter before the Knights found the scoreboard. … Redbank Valley graduate Taylor McMillen was one of four Pitt-Bradford volleyball players named to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference’s all-star team as a second-team selection.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 19, 1997
The Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference posted it’s all-conference team for the fall season. In football, the Union Golden Knights earned nine slots while Redbank Valley landed three. Matt George, Nick Horner, Mike Kopnitsky and Kevin Krick were first- and second-teamers while Brad Yori, Shawn Horvath and Brandon Simpson were honorable mention picks. The Bulldogs had Jeremy Gould, Chad Ortz and Kevin George honored. In the KSAC volleyball awards, Union’s Jen Divins was named MVP with Jamie Johnson and Diana Horner also honored. Redbank Valley’s Lacy Bates made the team as well. In cross country, Union’s Diane Yeany and Redbank Valley’s Cassie Patton earned awards while Redbank Valley’s Joe McDaniel got the nod. … In Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League postseason awards, Redbank Valley’s Kevin George was named the South Division MVP. Also named to the all-star team were Bulldogs Nathan Zipf, Jon Campbell and Shawn Rummell. The Bulldogs finished 14-1-1 to win the division title and 16-4-1 with a D9 Class 2A runner-up finish. … The Clarion and Karns City football teams were knocked out of the state playoffs by two District 10 champions. The Bobcats lost 27-6 to Sharpsville in Class A while the Gremlins fell 22-17 to Wilmington.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 15, 1972
The Brockway Rovers blanked Karns City, 14-0, to win the Little 12 Conference title last Saturday at Clarion State College’s field. Head coach Harry Pinge’s Rovers avenged a 14-12 loss to the Gremlins during the regular season. It’s the final season for Pinge, who ends his 24th season with a title. Rich Martini and Alan Bassetti scored on TD runs for the Rovers, who finished the season with a 7-1-1 record. … Basketball practices begin for the Redbank Valley and Union teams. The Bulldogs return only player with varsity experience with Doug Tyger, an all-conference player. Head coach Pete White says that A-C Valley, Keystone and Union are the teams to beat. His other top players are seniors Dave Myers, Jeff Cathcart, Ron Barrett, Andy Palaggo, Fred Minich and Mark Bright. Union’s Don Stemmerich agrees that A-C Valley is the team to beat. He lost eight of nine players who were on last year’s team with Murray Henry as the only returning regular. Greg Stemmerich and Tom Heeter letter last year, but saw little varsity action.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 19, 1952
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team displayed its most versatile attack of the season as it rolled up 272 yards on the ground and 106 through the air for a 378 grand total to soundly trim a strong Evans City team 33-20 here last Friday. The victory was the fifth in a row for the rebellious Bulldogs who wound up their season with a 6-3 record. All losses were by a one-touchdown margin. Evans City also finished the year 6-3. The visitors to undefeated Zelienople early the season. Benny Kunselman flipped an 8-yard TD pass to Roger Allen. Bob Lucas scored on a 35-yard interception return then scored on a 10-yard run to build a 19-0 lead. Allen scored on a 49-yard reverse and then another reverse covering 59 yards to complete the team’s scoring. Allen wound up leading the Bulldogs with 72 points for the season with his 12 TDs. Lucas scored 61 points on eight TDs and 13 conversions. … The Clarion State Golden Eagles football team stayed unbeaten with a 14-0 win over Geneva. The victory brought a “feeler” from the Pythian Bowl of Salisbury, N.C., and Athletic Director Waldo S. Tippin would probably accept a definite invitation. … Eleven candidates have turned out for basketball at Redbank Valley according to coach Howard Jones. The short schedule opens Dec. 3 at Horton Township. The squad includes a few returning players such as Jack Plyler, Jim Stepulla, Bill Lucas, Gary Shea, George Bowersox, Arnold Kunselman, Robert Hayes, Richard Shick, Marvin Wadding, Richard Doverspike and Ernest Shumaker. The Bulldogs play no home games because of the lack of proper facilities and has trouble scheduling games with other teams which are all members of leagues. Seven games are on the schedule and a few might be added.