TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 24, 2013
The youthful Brookville Grays wrapped up their Federation League season last week in a preliminary round playoff loss to Rossiter. Prior to that, three Grays were named to the All-Federation League team as second-team selections — third baseman Kent Shick, a former Redbank Valley Bulldogs standout, designated hitter Kyle Dunkle and pitcher Glenn Stewart. It’s Shick’s second all-league honor. A first-team pick last year, the slick-fielding Shick hit .361 with five doubles for the Grays, who finished the year 10-17. Although he didn’t garner postseason recognition, another former Bulldog had a strong season as Grays outfielder Dan Buzzard hit .476.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 29, 1998
Off to a good start with five runs in the first two innings, the New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team didn’t score again while Cranberry rode the top three batters in its lineup to an 8-5 victory in the final game of the Clarion County League playoffs last week. Cranberry’s trio of Mike Couts, Jason Marchinke and Andy Sherman accounted for nine of Cranberry’s 12 hits with four home runs between them. Now, the teams will play again for a regional berth. New Bethlehem won the regular-season title. Mac Minich, Scott Klepfer, Matt Ripple and Tim Raybuck each had two hits for New Bethlehem.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 25, 1973
Extending its winning streak to three, the New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars outlayed Indiana National in an 8-4 win Monday night. Last Thursday, the Newbies zilched Clymer, 18-0, behind the no-hit pitching of Dave Reed. Monday’s win over Indiana National elevated New Bethlehem into the District 7 Championship game against Kittanning on Wednesday here. In the win over Indiana, John Willison’s relief pitching helped stop Indiana’s rally before Newbie scored three more runs in the fifth. Willison relieved Mike Dinger in the fourth inning and struck out three. Phil Facemyeer clouted a triple and singled while Brad Sturgeon and Reed each doubled. Reed also smacked two singles. New Bethlehem scored five runs in the top of the first inning and led 5-4 after Indiana scored two runs in the first and third innings. Reed struck out 16 and walked three for New Bethlehem’s first-ever all-star no-hitter in the rout of Clymer. Kevin Adams clobbered two home runs and a double. Willison, Facemyer, Doug Toth and Reed each homered and singled. Randy Delp and Mike Shea also hit home runs.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 29, 1953
Rimersburg scored the tying run in the fifth inning and then pushed over the vital tally in the seventh to nose out New Bethlehem 3-2 in a Little League All-Star game that was played on the old field in town because the new park being too wet after an all-night rain. New Bethlehem led 2-1 going into the fifth inning when Rimersburg tied the game. Dan Hosey singled in Brian Stuart. With the score tied at 2-2 after the regulation six innings, the game headed into extra innings. In the seventh, Rimersburg got its winning rally started when Stuart walked. Lanny Fields’ grounder forced out Stuart at second for the first out and advanced to second on a wild throw to first by Ronald Yeany to complete a double play. Hosey then singled in Fields for the winning run after Fields went to third on a wild pitch. Bill Buzzard and Fields formed a dominant battery for Rimersburg with Buzzard striking out 13 while giving up three hits and walking three in his seven innings. Ten Newbie batters went down swinging and three looking. Bill Hoffman pitched for New Bethlehem, giving up eight hits walking three and striking out three. Rimersburg moves on to meet Clarion today at Punxsutawney. The winner then advances to the district final on Thursday. Clarion advanced with a 13-3 win over Knox while Brookville topped Punxsutawney, 7-3. … Bostonia won a golf match over Foxburg Country Club by a score of 33-27. Twenty members from each club played at Foxburg. Roy Tippery, Foxburg’s club champion, earned medalist honors with a 3-over-par 71. Bostonia visits Ridgeview Country Club at Kepple’s Corners near East Brady this Sunday afternoon. … Legion Park’s Boyd Crawford threw the first no-hitter in the young history of the Redbank Valley Teener League as he blanked New Bethlehem, 12-2, last Wednesday. Crawford struck out nine, walked three and four batters reached by errors. … The Truckers and VFW are making a race for the second-half New Bethlehem Little League title as both remain unbeaten. Last night, the Vets rallied to beat the Lions 23-9 while the Truckers held off the Merchants, 8-5. Bill Hoffman’s two-run homer and Charles Cherico’s grand slam homer in the fifth was enough for the Truckers. … From “The Scorekeeper” column by H.E. Phillips: Is lack of support killing the Seneca Indians’ adult baseball team in the Armstrong County League? The team is having the usual troubles that face every town team, but in dangerous doses. Players are quitting, others are missing many games and many who show up are not in uniform. Clowning has become the standard procedure in many cases. Nobody bothers to keep score and it is impossible for the Leader-Vindicator to cooperate all alone. The Indians, even during their long early-season winning streak, never drew many fans and the resulting lack of interest among the players is obvious. When a team reached the point where it fails to turn in box scores to the local paper, you can bet the team is just about ready for the final rites.