TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 19, 2013
Wrapping up Little League baseball regular-season play, the New Bethlehem Little League championship went to the Indians, but they fell short to the Yankees in the final game, 7-4. The Indians finished 10-5 while the Yankees (8-7), Phillies (7-8) and Red Sox (5-10) rounded out the standings. In New Bethlehem Minor League baseball, the current standings have the Astros (8-1-1), White Sox (7-3-1), Blue Jays (6-5-1), Angels (2-6-1) and Mets (0-8). Softball standings: Force (15-0), Riptide (8-5), Thunder (2-11) and Rimersburg (1-11).
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 24, 1998
Getting a four-run cushion in the first inning, Mac Minich and Brad Fenstermaker combined on a four-hitter as New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team held on to first place in the Clarion County League with a 7-2 win over Clarion last Saturday. Minich struck out 12 in six innings while giving up four hits. Fenstermaker closed out the game with a pair of strikeouts in the seventh. Justin Merwin paced New Bethlehem with three singles while Ryan Farley and Minich chipped in with two hits apiece. Heath Shirey doubled for the only extra-base hit. Merwin drove in four runs. The win hiked Newbie to 8-1 in the CCL, one game ahead of Cranberry, which it beat 6-5 in nine innings earlier last week. Matt Ripple and Doug Raybuck each singled twice. Ripple and Fenstermaker combined for the win on the mound. … The New Bethlehem Eagles Senior Little League team picked up a pair of wins against the Worthington Astros (15-5) and Ford City Phillies (7-5). In the win over the Astros in a game stopped after six innings via the 10-Run Rule, Brandon Shick led the Eagles with four hits with two doubles. Jesse Sayers and Toby Raybuck each had three hits and Dustin Shaffer hit a home run. In the win over the Phillies, the Eagles got two hits apiece from Chris Merwin, Marc Barrett, Jesse Sayers and Jared Thomas. Merwin picked up the win in relief of Shaffer.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 24, 1953
The Redbank Valley Tenner League is in almost perfect balance after the past week of competition. The Distant Wildcats and the Newbies are tied for first place while the Legion Park and New Bethlehem Panthers are just one game behind. Legion Park trounced the Panthers 13-2 last Thursday as Jerry Heffner led the attack with a triple, double and single. In last night’s 21-3 rout of Distant, Bud Crawford got the win on the mound with eight strikeouts. … The Seneca Indians got back on the right side of the ledger in Armstrong County League baseball action with two wins in three starts during the past week, beating Kittanning Refractories 1-0 and Garrett’s Run 4-3 while losing to Tidal, 7-6. Jeep Salvadori and Ralph Smith combined to throw a one-hitter at the Refractories last Thursday. Salvadori gave up one hit in four innings while Smith threw a hitless three innings of relief. Kittanning pitcher Rats Jordan gave up just four Seneca hits, but two of them were triples hit by Eugene Kundick and Don Evans. Salvadori was the winning pitcher against Garrett’s Run, giving up five hits in the one-run win. Evans tripled and singled twice. The Indians sit in fifth place in the East Division with a 10-8 record, behind West Kittanning (12-4), NuMine (8-4), Andy’s Market (10-6) and Hose Co. No. 6 (7-5). … The Merchants scored an important win in New Bethlehem Little League action Monday night, beating the Truckers, 13-7, to pull even with them in the first-half league race. The Merchants collected six extra-base hits with doubles by Pitney, Constable, Bill Shumaker, Bowsox and Hepler along with a triple. … About 1,500 football fans can watch Redbank Valley’s home games in comfort this fall following the installation of five new bleacher sections at the local athletic field. The new seats are on the east, or visitors’ side of the field and it was made possible through the cooperation of the Athletic Association of the high school and the school board. The total cost was $1,475 or $295 per section. Each section has room for 120 spectators for a total of 600 new seats.