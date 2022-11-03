TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 31, 2012
After flirting with the first winless season in Redbank Valley football history, the Bulldogs came out on top of Clarion-Limestone for a 42-7 win last Friday night at the C-L Sports Complex. Brandon Bailey ran for 135 yards on just nine carries, scoring on a 56-yard run. Kaven Hornberger ran for an 11-yard TD while quarterback Jake Dougherty threw for three TDs and ran for another. He connected with Josh Sovik for 12 yards, Ty Haines for 19 and Quentin Brosius for 76 yards. The Bulldogs finished 1-8. … The Union Knights won their fourth straight game in a 19-0 shutout of Keystone and finished second in the KSAC-Small School Division. Now 8-1, the Knights have the most wins in a season since going 9-1 in 1985. Aaron Graham, Keenan Rankin and Brandon Stitt scored TDs for Union. Graham caught a 37-yard pass from Brody Shick, Rankin had a 34-yard run and Stitt returned an interception 20 yards. … Union’s Beau Rankin finished ninth at the KSAC Championships held at North Clarion, which featured the individual champion Isaac Wilson. Cranberry and North Clarion finished 1-2 in the team standings. Cranberry won the girls’ team title with individual title winner McKenna Spence leading the way.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 5, 1997
Clarion and Smethport will meet for the District 9 Class 1A football title after winning semifinal games. The Bobcats beat Coudersport, 22-6, while Smethport routed Keystone, 55-21. … The Union Damsels volleyball team took a perfect 20-0 record into the D9 Class 1A volleyball finals and bowed out with a four-place finish in a four-team final held at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium last Saturday. The Damsels lost to Elk County Christian, 15-0, 15-5, in the consolation match after losing to Port Allegany and eventual champion Kane as well. Kane swept Port in the final, 15-8, 15-5. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team lost 3-2 to Elk County Catholic in the District 9 Class 1A Championship game in Brockway. It was the third time in four years the Bulldogs reached the final, beating Brockway last year after losing to the Rovers in 1995. Jon Campbell and Kevin George scored for the Bulldogs, who finished 16-4-1.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 1, 1972
Union Knights football coach Rich Vidunas won his 100th career game in last Friday’s 40-14 win at home over Brookville. It’s Vidunas’ 15th season as his latest version of Knights improved to 4-3-1. Brookville’s Keenan Crooks returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but Union led 28-14 by halftime and scored two more times after halftime. Union quarterback Tim Bliss scored on a 15-yard run, Gregg Henry intercepted a pass and returned it 40 yards for a TD, Bliss added another TD on a 1-yard run, Bliss tossed a 24-yard scoring pass to Bud Bowser, and Murray Henry added a TD run and interception return covering 40 yards to account for the Knights’ points. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team dropped a 3-0 game to East Brady as the difference was Ed Kelly’s 24-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 5, 1952
Posting a 27-point first quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs rolled over a young but promising Clarion team, 54-31, last Friday night in a Southern Section Conference game in New Bethlehem. The victory improved the Bulldogs to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play. While Clarion quarterback Bob Eustice threw for 314 yards, it was the Bulldogs who set the tempo early and often as Tom Kovalenko returned a Eustice fumble 38 yards for a touchdown. Roger Allen returned a punt for a TD and then Bob Lucas returned another Clarion turnover on an interception 48 yards for a 21-0 lead. Allen’s interception of Eustice set up his own 40-yard TD run to make it 27-0. Lucas added two more short runs while Kovalenko ran for a 30-yard score to finishing the scoring for the Bulldogs. … Next up for the Bulldogs is a trip to Rimersburg this Friday in what will determine the county championship. Last year, Rimersburg won the county crown while the Bulldogs, Clarion and Rimersburg all finished 1-1 against each other in 1950. Rimersburg has just one win this year.