TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 11, 2012
Members of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team recently headed to Virginia Beach to participate in the National High School Coaches Association National High School Championships. All seven wrestlers managed to win at least one bout with the group managing a 15-14 record against a national field. Ty Haines went 4-2, coming up one win short of a top-eight medal finish while Willie Gruver was 4-2, two wins shy of a medal. Cole Shirey and Cal Haines were each 2-2 while Garrett Hildebrand, Ben Carrillo and Kolbin Altobelli each finished 1-2. … Finding her rhythm after a ragged start, Lyndsey Jones settled in and pitched the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team to a 10-2 win over A-C Valley. She gave up six hits while striking out six and walking two while she, Kate Brothers, Alaina Kunselman and Darian Gruver each cracked out two hits apiece. … The 12th Annual Clarion County YMCA Sportsmanship I Western Pennsylvania Senior All-Star Basketball Games are scheduled for this Saturday at Clarion Area High School. Area players on one of the teams are Union’s Sierra Smith in the girls’ game while Union boys’ coach Karen Smith is coaching the Blue Squad that also includes one of her players Brody Pollock.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 16, 1997
Out with the old and in with the new could be an apt description of the football coach situation at Redbank Valley. Nearly two decades of stability on the Redbank Valley varsity staff has ended as head coach Dave Moore along with assistant coaches Larry Shumaker and Mike Brown submitted resignations from their football coaching positions. Also varsity assistant Ed Wasilowski has indicated his intention to resign and junior high head coach Ron Shrock joined the exodus by resigning from his extracurricular position. Moore took over as the head coach at Redbank for the 1979 season and steered the Bulldogs to a 118-52-5 record in his 18 years at the helm. Shumaker and Brown spent the full 18 years on Moore’s staff while Wasilowski had 12 years of experience. When adding up total coaching years, the quartet has accrued 76 years of winning experience and it will be an entirely new look on the Bulldogs sideline in 1997. The Bulldogs take a 25-game regular-season winning streak into next season. They’ve won the last three KSAC titles and won the D9 Class 2A title last fall. “There isn’t one reason why it’s time,” Moore said of his resignation. “It’s a buildup of 22 years. You have to get out sooner or later and I figured maybe I’d get out on a high note, a good note.” … Tossing a complete-game two-hitter, Matt Moore pitched the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to a 6-0 shutout win at North Clarion. He struck out seven. Chris Campbell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Seth Rupp and Mike Downs each singled twice. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team split a pair of games, 9-7 loss to Brookville with a 24-14 win over Keystone. In the win over Keystone, Amanda Gould paced the offense with three hits while Jennifer Duhnke, Lacey Huffman, Jacilee Griffin and Bree McDonald each had two hits. Duhnke and Griffin blasted home runs.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 12, 1972
The Redbank Valley track and field team won their first meet of the year at Shannock Valley, 92-58. The win brings coach Gene Rutkowski’s team’s record to 1-2 going into next Tuesday’s meet at Clarion-Limestone. Terry Metz was the team’s first triple-winner of the season. He took first in the low hurdles with a time of 24 seconds, won the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 8 1/2 inches and he pole-vaulted 11 feet to win that event. Also placing first were three freshmen with Jeff Greenawalt in the javelin (158 feet), Mark Bright in the long jump (18 feet, 11 inches) and Gregg Miller in the 880-yard run (2:16.6). Gary Spizzirri was a double winner in the field in the shot put (49 feet, 10 inches) and discus (126 feet, 7 inches). Dave Myers won the two-mile (10:17) and Nathan Jones took the 220 dash (25.5). The 880 relay of Nathan Jones, Terry Kunselman, Terry Crissman and John Kundick won in 1:44.4. … Due to cold weather last Friday, Union and A-C Valley played only nine holes at Foxburg Country Club and head coach Don Stemmerich’s Knights won, 9-6. Barry Divins was the medalist for the day, shooting a 41 to lead the Knights. … The Redbank Valley girls’ basketball team added two more victories to their belt by beating Karns City and A-C Valley to improve to 7-1, first in the Clarion County League. It visits Union Thursday. Last night, the Bulldogs outlasted the Falcons, 50-38, as Linda Plyler and Shelly Miller each scored 15 points. Against Karns City, Plyler’s 21 points led the way. Union beat Clarion-Limestone, 37-27, in girls’ basketball action. The Knights kept pace with Redbank Valley and North Clarion for the top spot in the league with all of them sporting 5-1 records. Amy Mortimer led the Knights with 10 points. Deneise Lerch and Rita Walters added eight points apiece.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 16, 1952
Approximately 60 boys attended the season’s first player meeting of the New Bethlehem Little League at the high school gymnasium Saturday afternoon. Rain ruled out any outdoor practice and the next practice session will be held this Saturday at 1 p.m. on the high school athletic field. … The Redbank Valley-Union Joint baseball game scheduled for Thursday afternoon on the Redbank Valley field was postponed because of wet grounds. Four days of rain so thoroughly soaked the field that at least two days of sunshine will be needed to put it into playing shape. Friday, the Bulldogs are scheduled to meet Shannock Valley on the Spartans’ field at Rural Valley, weather permitting. Coach Howard Jones has announced the possible starting lineup for the opening game — Don Evans right field, Jim Lamison center field, Ronald Adams third base, Eugene Kundick catcher, Roger Allen second base, Larry Burdett shortstop, Bob Hull left field and Eddie Ritchey first base. The starting pitcher will be Bob Lucas, Glenn Bailey or Tom Kovalenko.