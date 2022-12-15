TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 12, 2012
Coming off a winless season, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team won the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament, ending a 25-game losing streak with a 42-34 win over the host Lady Rovers and a 37-33 win over DuBois in the final. Freshman guard Brooke Hinderliter totaled 41 points in the two wins to earn MVP honors, 23 over Brockway and 18 against DuBois. … Opening the season with a stiff challenge at the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs finished 10th in the 33-team tournament. The Bulldogs had a third-place finish along with two fourths, one sixth and one seventh for five top-eight finishes. Aaron Hook claimed Redbank Valley’s third, Ty Haines and Cole Shirey finished fourth, Brandon Bailey was sixth and Willie Gruver placed seventh. … The Union girls notched their first win of the season with a 51-44 victory over North Clarion. Danara Hawk topped a trio of Damsels double-figure scorers with 14 points while Jess Devins and Sydney Varner scored 13 and 11 points respectively. … The Union boys basketball team went 0-2 at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament with a 42-34 loss to the hosts and a 45-42 loss to Clarion-Limestone in the consolation game.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 17, 1997
A three-point match with four bouts remaining, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs recorded three pins in the heavier weight classes and pulled way from Curwensville for a 42-27 win last Thursday. Holding a 24-21 lead after a loss at 152 pounds, the Bulldogs racked up first-period pins at 160, 171 and heavyweight to put the match in the win column. Falls by Benji Shaffer, Nathan Gourley and Chris Pavlekovsky sealed the win as the Bulldogs improved their dual meet record to 2-0. Luke Males also had a pin for the Bulldogs, who are off until their own Christmas Tournament Dec. 29-30. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team dropped a 77-54 decision to Brookville. Darren Duhnke led the Bulldogs with 20 points. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs fell 59-28 to Brookville as Lacey Huffman scored 13 points. … The Union Damsels routed A-C Valley, 58-25, as Steph Boltz and Jess Divins scored 16 and 10 points apiece.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 13, 1972
The Union Knights basketball team was tied 30-30 at the half against Worthington, but pulled away for a 78-59 win over the Bisons last Friday night. Ken Mortimer scored 25 points, raising his season average 20.5 points per game after four games. Tim Bliss finished with 19 points. Greg Stemmerich pulled down 14 rebounds. … In their second match of the season, the Redbank Valley wrestlers suffered a heart-breaking 25-22 loss to Punxsutawney at home last Thursday night. The two-year-old Chucks triumphed over the Bulldogs as heavyweight Terry Cameron beat the Bulldogs’ Frank Everett, 4-1, to clinch the win. Six Bulldogs won with Barry Schreckengost, Doug McAninch, Rod Huffman, Dan Shaffer, Randy Hopper and John Kundick. … Pete White’s Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team avenged an earlier loss to DuBois Central Christian with a 52-45 at home last Friday, avenging the 53-47 loss to the Cardinals earlier. Doug Tyger led the Bulldogs with 18 points with Fred Minich scoring 12 points.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 17, 1952
The Redbank Valley wrestling team split even in its first two matches of the season, losing to powerful Philipsburg, 32-13, here last Friday night and then trimming Brockway 31-16 at Brockway last night. Tom Kovalenko, Bob Lucas, Benny Kunselman and Kenny Musser are still undefeated. Musser has a draw and decision to his credit and the others have two wins. … Geneva ended Clarion’s hopes for another undefeated season by clipping the Eagles 99-80 last night on the winners’ court. Geneva piled up 66 points in the second and third quarters to clinch the victory. Don Stemmerich was high man for the Eagles (1-1) with 25 points. Clarion was coming off a 17-0 regular season last year. … Reynoldsville and Sigel handed the Redbank Valley basketball team losses of 99-37 and 86-30 respectively. Park tossed in 33 points to lead Sigel over the Bulldogs. Jim Stepulla led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Against one of the top teams in the district in Reynoldsville, Eugene Doverspike scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs. … The Sligo Bluejays nosed out Summerville, 45-40 last night. Benetti led Sligo against Summerville with 18 points.