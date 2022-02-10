TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 8, 2012
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team got its first win of the season with a 34-31 win over Cranberry last Friday. That’s 1-16 now for the Bulldogs, who got eight points apiece from Keaton Delp and Matt Veronesi. … Cranberry dumped the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs, 62-24. Emma Kennemuth and Erica Bowersox each scored seven points for the Lady Bulldogs, who fell to 0-17. … The Union Knights downed Karns City, 53-36, to improve to 16-2 overall. Brody Pollock and Taylor Smith scored 19 and 14 points respectively to lead Union. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers lost to visiting Brookville, 35-18, last Thursday night. The Bulldogs got wins from Garrett Hildebrand (decision) at 132 pounds, Cole Shirey (decision) at 160, Kolbin Altobelli (decision) at 106, Mitch Blose (pin) at 113 and Willie Gruver (decision) at 120. … The Union Damsels trailed by four points going into the fourth quarter and outscored Karns City, 18-7, in the final quarter for a 53-46 victory. Sierra Smith led the Damsels with 19 points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 12, 1997
Needing a victory to keep their chances alive for a conference title alive, the Union Golden Damsels basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 42-37 loss to conference-leading Karns City. The loss dropped Union to 14-2 while Karns City improved to 16-0 in conference play. Despite the loss, the Damsels celebrated a milestone as Dawn Crissman scored 14 points to get over 1,000 points. She’s the fifth player in program history to reach four digits. … The Redbank Valley wrestlers lost by a tiebreaker after tying Titusville, 36-36, last Saturday. The Rockets won by the most bouts won criteria, thus topping the Bulldogs who now have lost four straight matches going into a double dual with Elderton and A-C Valley. Winners for the Bulldogs were Anthony Adams (pin), Matt Brinker (pin) and Todd Dinger (pin). The Bulldogs won three forfeits while the Rockets won two. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs outscored Moniteau 25-17 in the fourth quarter alone, but still lost 51-45 as Mandy Edmonds and Lacey Huffman scored 20 and 14 points respectively.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 9, 1972
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers added two more mat victories in recent action to put their season mark at 8-2-1. The wins came against Franklin (31-21) and Kittanning (31-17). Three meets are still on the schedule starting this Friday at home against Brookville. … In the win over Franklin, the Bulldogs won eight of 12 bouts with wins coming from Doug McAninich at 98 pounds, John Kundick at 112, Ben Campbell at 127, Keith Gourley at 133, Bob Crawford at 138, Rod Huffman at 145, Val Silvis at 154 and Tom Brocious at 165. … Tuesday, the Bulldogs basketball team was back in action after losing a game to weather last Friday and lost 74-61 to Clarion. Don Minich led the Bulldogs with 22 points while Doug Tyger added 18 points.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 13, 1952
A loaded Oil City wrestling team went all out in an attempt to shut out Redbank Valley last Thursday night in Oil City, but Bob Lucas won his sixth straight bout and John Smith copped his fourth in a row as the Bulldogs lost to the Oilers, 42-8. Lucas, at 154 pounds, scored a 7-0 decision while Smith ran up a 10-5 lead before scoring a pin in the third period. Johnsonburg visits the Bulldogs tonight. For the season, the Bulldogs have an overall bout record of 25-50-2, a good percentage for a generally inexperienced team. Only three wrestlers graduate this year — Cochran, Adams and Kundick. … The Big Run High School team defeated Redbank Valley, 50-21, last Wednesday night in Big Run. … Clarion-Limestone completed its successful season last Friday night at home with a 70-55 win over East Brady to tie Brady for first place in the county Class B League. It’s just the second time in 16 years that the Lions beat East Brady and the second in two years. Kerry Martz and Bill Fleming scored 26 and 23 points respectively for the Lions. … From The Scorekeeper column by sports editor H.E. Phillips: “The fans here are catching on,” referee Joe Kagy remarked after the Brockway match here. “They are already starting to bawl me out. Refereeing matches at Redbank Valley is quite a chore. The official must keep alert to the danger of a boy hitting the wall or posts in addition to the usual problems of judgment. Kagy has been doing a good job and all the fans appreciate that fact. One of the judgement problems in wrestling officiating is the matter of stalling. It’s a time-honored custom in every sport where time is a factor. If your team uses it, it’s brilliant strategy. If the opponent uses it, it’s poor sportsmanship.