TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 25, 2012
Coming up one win short of a district championship, the New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars won three straight games in the winners’ bracket of the 11-12-year-old baseball division in District 7 before losing two straight games to finish second. Members of the team were Lexi Holt, Grayson Harman, Jared Kespelher, Bryan Layton, Clint Thurston, Cameron Travis, Mason Songer, Nick Smith, Hunter Martz, Brayden Altobelli, Hunter Wiles and Hunter Buzard.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 30, 1997
Avoiding elimination from the Clarion County American Legion baseball playoffs, Rimersburg received a strong complete-game effort from Sean Bailey and ended Cranberry’s season with a 9-4 win last Wednesday. In a nine-inning game, he went the distance, striking out 13 and walking six while giving up 11 hits. … Prior to losing to Rimersburg, Cranberry fell 18-8 to New Bethlehem in Hawthorn. Alan Clouse and R.J. Dick each had three hits while Seth Rupp, Matt Ripple, Kevin George and Mike Downs connected for a pair of singles. Clouse, Downs and Dick all hit home runs. Matt Moore and Dick combined for the win on the mound, Moore pitching seven innings with eight strikeouts. New Bethlehem went on to win the CCL title and head to the Region 7 tournament with a 23-3 rout of Rimersburg in the league final. Rupp was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple, double and two singles with four runs scored and six runs batted in. Clouse, Kevin George and Downs collected three hits apiece. Corey Bliss led Rimersburg with two singles.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 26, 1972
The New Bethlehem Little League Bankers team finished its season with an unmarred 15-0 record to become the league champion. Manager Jack LeVier’s charges won three easy games last week to keep their perfect record intact. Husky Jim Jacklin clouted his ninth homer of the season while John Willison and Phil Facemyer had doubles. Pitcher Jackie LeVier struck out 11 and walked four giving up four hits. … The Southern Clarion County Little League All-Star hopes of traveling further than the District 25 Championships were erased in Monday night’s 3-0 loss to the Aliquippa All-Stars at Clarion. … The Nu-Be Drag Stripe along Route 861 will be the scene of tough competition during Quaker State Day on Aug. 13. Under the sponsorship of Quaker State, the race will include competition from three states with prizes consisting of money and a bonus for winners in all classes, helmets, jackets and Quaker State oil. Time trials start at 10 a.m. with racing beginning at 2:30 p.m. … Ron Milanovich of Rimersburg and Ray Welland of Butler led a field of 166 golfers last week at Champion Lakes Club which qualified them to attend the PGA Team Championships this week, but as spectators, not players. Milanovich shot the best round of the day and Welland was second, giving them low team score in the qualifier for the Old Newsboys Classic and two tickets to the PGA event at Laurel Valley Golf Club. The 72 by Milanovich and Welland’s 74 thrust them among the favorites. The two have won three of the five Butler County Opens, shot a two-ball 68 on the long Champions Lakes layout, which was built by former Pirates great Dick Groat and Jerry Lynch.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 30, 1952
The Truckers defeated the Merchants 8-6 last night to move into undisputed possession of first place in the second half standing of the New Bethlehem Little League. The Truckers built a three-run lead in the first inning as Jack Holben and Ronald Yeaney walked. Larry Schreckengost singled and Bill Hoffman doubled. Two more runs counted in the second on singles by Holben and Yeaney, a walk to Schreckenogst and a two-run single by Hoffman. … The Brookville Teener League All-Stars capitalized on errors and some good pitching to shut out New Bethlehem 6-0 here last Friday at the high school field. Darl Morrison pitched for the Newbies, limiting Brookville to a scant three singles while walking nine and striking out two. … Qualifying rounds for the Bostonia Country Club championship tournament are now in full swing according to club pro Jim Bruno. So far, six golfers have qualified in the early rounds. Dutch Milliron posted the best of the qualifying scores with a 73. Bill Seelbach followed with a 75. Frank Skinner carded an 84, Harold Smith an 85 and Merle Smith an 89. Match play opens Aug. 11 with one week being allowed for each round. Golfers are urged to complete their qualifying rounds as soon as possible in case bad weather should set in during the closing days of the qualifying period.