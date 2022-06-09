TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 6, 2012
If given an opportunity at a do-over, chances are Redbank Valley’s softball team would like another shot at the second inning as the Lady Bulldogs played themselves into a big hole in an 8-1 loss to Cranberry in the District 9 Class 2A Championship game at the C-L Sports Complex last Thursday. Cranberry scored seven runs in the second, five coming after two outs. The Lady Bulldogs managed just one hit, a single from Cheyenne Dubia in the fifth inning. Cranberry pitcher Kayla Nelson struck out six and walked four. The Lady Bulldogs’ season ended at 14-5. … Atkinson’s notched a 14-4 win over Farmer’s Bank and stayed unbeaten in a Knox-Rimersburg-Emlenton Little League matchup. Kaden Stitt and Clayton Marsh each had three, Stitt doubling three times. … The New Bethlehem Junior Little League baseball team bounced back from its first loss of the year in a 6-5 decision to the Indiana Red Sox by beating them 7-4 in the second game of a doubleheader. The win was a completion of a suspended game. Devin Schimp and Connor Shoemaker combined for the win on the mound while Shoemaker singled in two runs. … Thirteen records were broken at Redbank Valley’s annual junior high track and field meet. Connor Shoemaker and Tanner Altobelli had a hand in three on the eighth-grade board. Shoemaker with the 200-meter dash (27.34) and 1,600 run (5:31), Altobelli with the 400 dash (59;02) and 100 dash (12.5) and both with Wyatt Hetrick and Nick Shoemaker on the 4x400 relay (4:36.28).
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 4, 1997
A seven-game winning streak and the 1997 baseball season came to a screeching half as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team dropped a 6-2 decision to Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals in Brockway last week. Although the Bulldogs pitchers combined on a two-hitter, it was the 10 walks that doomed them as the eighth-seeded and first-year program Rams moved into the final against Ridgway. The Bulldogs’ season ended at 14-5. Joe Parsons and Matt Moore pitched for the Bulldogs while Seth Rupp homered. … Giving his defense the night off, Cardinals pitcher Ron Geist struck out all 18 outs he logged in a three-hit shutout as the Cardinals beat the Pirates 5-0 in New Bethlehem Little League action. Geist also homered and tripled while Josh Arbuckle added a double. … A simple post-flood replacement of sod has turned into a major project to improve the athletic field at Redbank Valley High School. Monday, the School Board voted to award the contract for new sod to Vienor Farms of Connoquenessing. The firm submitted the low bid of $20,140 for a total of 7.600 square yards.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 7, 1972
The New Bethlehem Little League was busy again last week with the third week of the season wrapping up with the Bankers in first place. The Bankers topped the Indians 20-4 as Jackie LeVier banged out three hits with two home run s. Jim Jacklin also had three hits and ripped a hoper as did Keith McCall. The Vets won a 25-14 slugfest over the Pirates as Tim Zamperini had five hits with two doubles and a home run. Kevin Hoffman was the winning pitcher with a home run as well. The Pirates got a home run from Jeff Wright. … A wrestling clinic is scheduled at Redbank Valley High School this Saturday. The clinic features NCAA champions Garry Barton and Wade Schalles from Clarion State College along with Bulldogs head coach Ben Kundick. Each participant should bring swetas or wrestling tights, sneakers, showering equipment and a pencil and tablet.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 4, 1952
A huge crowd turned out to see the Lions rally to nose out the Truckers 11-10 in the opening game of the 1952 Little League season last night on the high school athletic field. In pre-game festivities, league president Tom T. Andrews Jr. presented a handsome trophy to the VFW team that won the league championship last year. Manager Ken Woodall received the award on behalf of the VFW. Burgess W.R. Edder tossed out the first all of the season to Lions starting pitcher Duane Wells. It was the first ball used last year as well in the league’s inaugural season. Forrest Rearick, Bob Campbell, Randall Rearick and Bennie Bish each had two hits for the Lions. Randall Rearick fanned 13 batters and walked three in 5 2/3 innings to get credit for the win. … The Little League managers have turned in their rosters for the season and each team has 12 uniformed players with four players named pitchers for the season. The list can be changed, but the four pitcher list must be decided upon by the six games. Trades between teams can be arranged with two weeks of the first game. … The recently completed baseball season reflects great potential of Redbank Valley High School as a leader in athletics in the tri-county area. The baseball team, handicapped by lack of practice, overcame its opponents with sheer talent that was not matched by any team in the district. Redbank Valley is overwhelmingly larger than any other Clarion County school and is just beginning to stretch its muscles. Redbank Valley had 84 seniors this year compared to Union Joint (61) and Clarion (62). Dayton has 54. There is no doubt that Redbank’s senior class will top the 100 mark within a year or so … The Bostonia Country Club got off to an officially successful start on Memorial Day and Gerald Brocious turned in a hole-in-one on the 167-yard No. 8 hole using a 4-iron. … Norman Zwald, a graduate of Lock Haven State Teachers College, has been named head football coach at Clarion High School. He had served as assistant coach and head track coach at Smethport.