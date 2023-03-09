TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 6, 2013
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers are sending three to the PIAA State Championships in Hershey this week. Willie Gruver repeated as a regional champion with his title at 113 pounds, becoming the first Bulldog since J.P. Kirkpatrick won three straight from 1989-91. Cole Shirey and Aaron Hook also qualified for states. Shirey and Hook both finished third at 160 and 182 pounds. Gruver reversed his fortunes against Kane’s Cody Blankenship, who pinned Gruver in the district final. This time around, Gruver won a 4-2 decision. Although he finished fourth and one win shy of a state berth, Cole Shirey reached 100 career wins, becoming the first Bulldog to do it in three seasons and the third this year alone, following Cal Haines and Brandon Bailey who hit the mark earlier this year. The Bulldogs finished fourth in the team standings behind Reynolds, Saegertown and Brookville. The PIAA Championships start Thursday in Hershey.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 11, 1998
Two Redbank Valley wrestlers Anthony Adams and Matt Boozer came up short in reaching a top-eight medal finish at last weekend’s PIAA Championships in Hershey. Adams was 1-2 at 119 while Boozer finished 0-2 at 112. Adams, who finished the year 29-5, completed his four-year career with a 105-29 record and he’s the second all-time winningest wrestler at the school behind J.P. Kirkpatrick’s 114 wins. Boozer wound up 28-9 for the season and 69-29 for his career. … The Union Damsels were knocked out of the PIAA playoffs with a first-round 59-35 loss at the hands of District 6 runner-up Williamsburg. Mary Jane Eaton led the Damsels with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Union finished the season with a 21-7 record. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs won their state playoff opener with a tight 45-43 win over Mohawk at Brookville last Friday night. Amanda Bowser led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points while Lacy Huffman scoring 13 points. The 20-8 Lady Bulldogs advanced to the second round against WPIAL fourth seed Ford City.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 7, 1973
For the first time since 1966, Redbank Valley will be represented in the Regional Wrestling Tournament in Altoona as two Bulldogs advanced with John Kundick and Rod Huffman. Bulldogs head coach Ben Kundick was also named D9 Coach of the Year in a vote conducted by fellow coaches. Two other Bulldogs advanced to the finals and lost with previously unbeaten Barry Schreckengost and Sam Shawl. All of that helped the Bulldogs finish third in the team standings behind Clearfield and Brookville. Kundick was seeded first at 112 and backed it up, beating DuBois’ Art Kunst, 6-2, for the title. Huffman topped Curwensville’s Barry Curry, 5-2, for his title. … The unbelievable Union Knights, playing without the services of 6-foot-4 Greg Stemmerich, their third major injury this season, held off Otto-Eldred 48-45, to win the consolation game for the Class C playoffs and earn a state playoff berth. Gary Henry and Tom Heeter each scored 12 points for the Knights, who were knocked into the third-place game with a 62-38 loss to Brockway in the semifinals. Stemmerich dislocated his shoulder early in the game. … The Clarion State Teachers College wrestling team finished second at the NCAA Championships as Wade Schalles and Bill Simpson won titles at 158 and 167 pounds. … Jill O’Connor scored 19 points to lead North Clarion to a 39-20 win over Union to win the Clarion County League title and advance to the District 9 playoffs. North Clarion plays the Clearfield area champion or Bradford area champion next Monday in the District 9 Championship game. Rita Vidunas scored eight points for the Damsels.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 11, 1953
Bob Lucas, the Bulldogs’ 154-pounder decisioned Roger McGee of Titusville, 4-0, and then pinned Don Winovich of Jenner-Boswell Joint at 46 seconds of the second period to win his title at last Saturday’s Central-Northwestern Regional at the Clearfield Armory. Lucas was one of the D6-9 champions who won 10 of the 11 weight classes. He’ll advance to states this Saturday at Penn State’s Rec Hall. Next up for Lucas is York’s Dean Gladfelter of York in the first round. He’s the Southeastern Regional champion. The winner gets either Bob Defelice of Canonsburg or Ron Fleming of Bethlehem. Clearfield is sending three qualifiers while Philipsburg and Bellefonte are sending two with Lock Haven sending one. There are four wrestlers in each weight class. … The Clarion State Teacher’s College Golden Eagles men’s basketball team wound up the year at 13-8 after losing to Alliance, 87-73. Don Stemmerich topped Clarion with 19 points. Rich Vidunas finished with four points. … Redbank Valley will field a track and field team and it’ll be coached by Howard Jones. Local schools have not fielded track teams for several seasons because of a lack of interest in the sport. It’s still difficult to schedule opponents in the neighboring area. One opponent will definitely be Clarion and at least two Clarion County schools are considering teams this year.