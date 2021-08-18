TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 17, 2011
On the first day of practice for the 2011 season, the head football coaches at Redbank Valley and Union are already looking ahead to the playoffs at the end of the campaign from different perspectives. Since the District 9 playoffs began in 1987, the Bulldogs have qualified for the playoffs 14 times and have a current streak of seven straight postseason appearances. Union has never competed in the playoffs. Two second-year coaches have identical goals as Bulldogs coach Frank Fabian hopes to steer the Bulldogs to their eighth straight trip while Dave Louder is very optimistic on getting the Golden Knights to the postseason for the first time ever. The Bulldogs were 4-1 in the Small School Division and a 6-6 overall record after a 24-17 loss to Port Allegany in the Class 1A semifinals. Union was 3-2 in the Small School Division and 4-6 overall, just missing the playoffs. … Mike Stitt was the overall winner of the Cookie Daze 5K that was held last Saturday. With the top three runners under the 21-minute mark, Stitt crossed the line in 20:10 while Adam Siegel was runner-up and six seconds behind him. Keven Watkins was third in 20:29. Sara Roudybush was the top female finisher with a time of 23:11.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 21, 1996
With a week of two-a-days under their belt, the Union Golden Knights and Redbank Valley Bulldogs measured their early progress on Saturday in the first of two scheduled controlled scrimmages. Getting to hit someone in a different colored uniform for the first time, the Golden Knights of Union hosted New Castle’s Union area while Redbank Valley traveled to Homer-Center for a three-way scrimmage that included Ford City. Both scrimmages were conducted with teams running 10-play series of offensive snaps starting out from their own 20-yard line. Both teams scrimmage again this weekend with Redbank Valley hosting Brookville and Union visited Cochranton. … Due to the damage from the July flood, Redbank Valley announced some scheduling changes. Redbank Valley home volleyball matches will be played at Union. Currently, all home football games are scheduled to be held at home, but the home opener was pushed back a day to Sept. 7. … Due to the effort of Greensburg resident Fran Molsky who saw flood damage from July on television, a relief effort resulted in a 40-foot tractor trailer arrived in New Bethlehem on Aug. 14. The track was loaded full of donated items from both businesses and individuals from Greensburg.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 18, 1971
The New Bethlehem Area Little League All-Stars, playing in the Indiana Tournament, advanced another round last Friday night with a 10-2 win over Go-Day-Tem (Goheenville, Dayton and Templeton), but then lost a 2-1 game to the Indiana Nationals on Tuesday. The loss dropped them into the losers’ bracket for a game tonight against Indiana American. In the win over Go-Day-Tem, Bob Grinder picked up the win with a three-hit performance on the mound, striking out nine and walking three. … Only a few games remain to be played this week to complete the regular softball league action for the season. The outcome of several games will determine the positions in the annual playoff schedule. The Bankers won the regular-season crown with Sligo and L&R following closely. … The Pittsburgh Pirates have slated Aug. 29 through Sept. 4 as Pie Traynor week and Aug. 31 as Pie Traynor Night at Three Rivers Stadium. The occasion marks the 50th anniversary of his participation in baseball. He was a Hall of Famer who played 17 years as a third basemen for the Pirates.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 22, 1951
Held hitless for four innings by Sigel’s big right-hander Clair Steele, the Southern Clarion County All-Stars came to life in the last half of the game to defeat the Cubs 11-7 and take first prize in the Farmers & Merchants Tournament. The All-Stars won $200 while the Cubs won $100. Jim Simpson and Bill Goelz each had three hits for Southern CC. … The Brookville Little League All-Stars edged New Bethlehem in an exhibition game also at the F&M Picnic in front of 4,000 fans. Ron White doubled and tripled for the Newbies while Larry Crawford did pitching. … The first-ever New Bethlehem Little League baseball season ended with a Lions 15-10 win over the Merchants on Monday and VFW beating the Truckers, 6-4. … The New Bethlehem Legion baseball team beat the Brookville Grays 10-8 and Distant’s Seneca Indians 11-3 last weekend. Against Distant, pitcher Glenn Bailey scattered eight hits with nine strikeouts. Gene Clemons hit a two-run double and later smacked another two-bagger while Dawson tripled. In the win over the Grays, the Legion rallied from an 8-3 deficit after six innings. Jeep Salvadori threw the final three innings to get the win for the Legion. Johnny Cathcart went 4-for-5 while Ham Shaffer and Johnny Rycz each had two singles and Johnny Stepulla doubled.