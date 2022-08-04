TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 1, 2012
It’s still a huge crowd-pleaser as spectators continue to fill the grandstand for the Demolition Derby at the Clarion County Fair at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. Shows were on the schedule Tuesday and Wednesday night. A combined 71 entires made up the two nights this year in four divisions. Continuing a long streak of success that began with a full-size victory in 1997, Drew Hawk outlasted the field on Wednesday for his 11th win in the big car category and it was his sixth checkered flag in the last four years of the back-to-back nights of demolition derby competition.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 6, 1997
After a 22-year absence from victory lane, Fisher’s Jack Smith put his No. 50 Outlaw Stock in victory lane at Sportsman’s Speedway on Saturday night in Knox. Other feature winners were Brian Swartzlander of Leechburg in the V-8 Modifieds, Scott Jones of Irvona in the Sprints, Andy Priest of New Castle in the Sportsman’s Modified, Dave Jones of West Middlesex in the Micro Sprints and Dave Gausman of Kane in the Pure Stocks. … A whole lot of stretching and running was the order of the day as Redbank Valley began to get its team in shape for the 1997 football season with voluntary workouts and conditioning on Monday. Official practice begins Aug. 11 with the Bulldogs traveling to scrimmage Ford City on Aug. 16 for the first of their two scrimmages in a three-way workout with Homer-Center and the hosts. The Bulldogs, with new head coach Ed Wasilowski, start the regular season Sept. 29 against Clarion.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 2, 1972
With a small touch of nostalgia in the air, boxing made its return to New Bethlehem in Saturday evening’s boxing show. The bouts no doubt brought back memories of local fights back in the years between the wars. Seeing the rounds helped some remember the days with the Nulph family was active in the ring. The fighters pounded out nine bouts on the Redbank Valley Athletic Field before a disappointingly small crowd of 400. The fights were run in three two-minute bouts and were sanctioned by the Amateur Athletic Union. The proceeds from the tournament go to the Redbank Valley football squad. Gene Smith spearheaded the event and was assisted by the coaching staff. … The Bankers lead the New Bethlehem Softball League with an 18-1 record with Rimersburg in second place at 15-4. The rest of the league follows with John & Rich’s (12-8) Nube (107), LeBrand (7-12), The Dell (6-10), McCall’s (6-13) and Snug Harbor (1-20).
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 6, 1952
The Merchants staved off a last-inning rally by the Lions to win 13-12 and regain first place in the New Bethlehem Little League as the Truckers lost to the Vets 19-4 in the first game last night. The new Little League park will be informally opened this Thursday night when the Merchants meet the Vets at 5:30 in a crucial game and the Lions take on the Truckers at 7 p.m. The field is in good playing condition but the finishing touches have not been completed. Plenty of seats are available. The official dedication and grand-opening ceremonies will be held later. The park is located along Redbank Creek on East Broad Street. … The Newbies teener league baseball team broke even in a pair of games against strong opposition during the week, beating the Brookville Teener All-Stars 13-6 and losing to the Tigers of the Punxsutawney Teener League, 8-7. In the win over Brookville, Larry Fagley went 4-for-5 with four singles while Larry Dempster smashed a triple and double. Darl Morrison also had two hits with a double. Morrison went the distance on the mound to get the win, striking out six and walking five.