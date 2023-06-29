TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 26, 2013
Winning two of its final three games with all being of the one-run variety, Shick Insurance clinched the KRE Little League championship with a last-inning victory over Atkinson Fire Safety on Friday. After losing a 4-3 decision to Fryburg, Shick’s bounced back with a tight 1-0 win over Rupert’s and then claimed the league title with a 6-5 win over Atkinson’s. Shick’s finished 7-2 in the KRE and 10-3 overall. Reice Saylor wound up striking out 121 batters in 48 innings with 12 walks, sporting a 0.87 earned run average. Quintin Weaver led the team in hitting with a .567 average.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 1, 1998
Stymied on just one run over the first four innings, the New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team exploded for 15 runs over the final three frames in a 16-9 win over Rimersburg-Sligo last Wednesday. Scott Klepfer topped Newbie with two doubles while Tim Raybuck doubled and singled. Justin Merwin and Brad Fenstermaker combined for the win on the mound for Newbie. Rimersburg, which fell to 0-9, got two singles apiece from Steve Petroey, Nathan Brothers, Mike Kopnitsky and Luke Mortimer. … Striking swiftly for six first-inning runs, the New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars built their quick success and rolled to a 14-7 victory over Go-Day-Tem-Spaces in the first round of the District 7 Tournament. Jeremy Parisi and Israel Schultz paced the 17-hit Newbie attack with three hits each. Both Parisi and Schultz rapped a double and two singles.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 27, 1973
In New Bethlehem Little League action this week, the Merchants stayed on top of the heap and had two one-hitters by Dave Reed and John Willison, but had their unbeaten record unblemished by the third-place Indians last Thursday, 17-9. In perhaps the biggest upset of the season, Joe Panciera, Mike Wiant and Dan Blose each hit home runs for the Indians. Wiant struck out nine and walked seven. Phil Facemyer homered for the Merchants. In the Pirates’ 8-1 win over the Vets, Mark Neiswonger tossed a two-hitter while hitting a home run. He struck out seven and walked four on the mound. … In Teener League baseball in Hawthorn, Rimersburg toppled New Bethlehem, 17-6. In New Bethlehem’s 14-0 win over Rimersburg in Hawthorn, Bob Grinder hit the first home run ever at the new park in a 14-0 rout for Newbie. LeVier was the winning pitcher, striking out 10. … In the New Bethlehem Slo-Pitch Softball League, the Bankers sit in first place with a 10-0 record, ahead of John & Rich’s (6-2), LeBrands (5-5), Nolf Tuff-Kote (4-4), Vendors (3-7), The Dell (2-5) and Porter Packers (0-7).
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 1, 1953
The New Bethlehem Panthers will battle Legion Park on the American Legion park diamond for the first-half championships of the Redbank Valley Teener League. Legion Park rolled over the Distant Wildcats, 18-4, last night at the Park in a preliminary playoff game while the Panthers dropped the Newbies, 12-2. … The New Bethlehem Little League’s first-half race in ended in three-way snarl as the Vets upset the front-running Merchants, 15-0, Monday night and the Truckers had an easy time with the injury and illness ridden Lions, 26-1, Tuesday. Plans for the necessary playoff games will be formulated at an officials’ meeting Thursday night. In the Vets’ rout of the Merchants, Chuck Leach doubled in three runs while George Marsh was the winning pitcher. … The Seneca Indians’ clash with West Kittanning tonight in an effort to reach third place in the Armstrong County East Division loop. The Indians went through the past week with a 4-0 win over the Ford City Andy’s and played to a 1-1 tie with NuMine. Bob Lucas tossed the shutout in the win over Ford City, scattering seven hits while striking out two and walking none. Roger Allen doubled and Don Evans singled. In the tie with NuMine that was called after seven innings due to darkness, pitcher Al Totas struck out 12 and gave up two singles. The Indians sat in fifth place at 11-8 in the Armstrong East, behind West Kittanning (14-4), Hose Co. No. 6 (12-5), NuMine (8-4) and Andy’s Market (11-7).