TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 4, 2012
With a chance to close out a district championship, the New Bethlehem 11-12-year-old softball team failed take advantage of the opportunity and a 14-7 loss to Kittanning on Thursday forced another District 7 finals game. But on Sunday, the Newbies captured the title in the “if necessary” game with a 6-5 win. Lauren Rearick drilled a double and two singles to account for three of New Bethlehem’s nine hits. … Using one big inning to get into position to pick up the win, the New Bethlehem 11-12 year-old baseball all-stars stayed unbeaten with an 11-10 win over Indiana last Saturday. Belting a double and three singles, Bryan Layton went 4-for-4. Hunter Buzard cracked three hits while Lexi Holt, Cameron Travis and Clint Thursday each had two hits. Grayson Harman, Thurston and Layton combined to get the win on the mound with Layton going the final three innings for the decision. … A couple of decades after playing a large part in making Redbank Valley’s wrestling program a consistent winner, Ben Kundick was recognized for his excellence by being inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame earlier this spring in State College. In 22 years as head coach, Kundick’s teams went 207-73-1 in dual meets.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 9, 1997
Hitting them with a big shot early, the New Bethlehem Senior Little League All-Stars couldn’t put Shannock Valley away and had to battle for a 13-8 win in the District 7 playoffs on Sunday. Dustin Shaffer and Ryan Kunselman topped a 13-hit Newbie offense with three hits apiece. Shaffer ripped three doubles and drove in four runs while Kunselman collected three singles and drove in three runs. … The New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team won three games, 9-8 over Cranberry, 3-1 over Knox and 8-1 over Rimersburg. In the win over Rimersburg, Kevin George made it a second straight three-hitter after Matt Ripple’s three-hitter over Knox as Newbie improved to 14-2 overall. Alan Clouse doubled twice and Rippled singled twice. … In the D7 Little League baseball playoffs, New Bethlehem dropped a 7-3 decision to Ford City in an eight-inning game. … The New Bethlehem 9-10-year-old baseball all-stars advanced to the District 7 winners’ bracket final with three wins, 8-7 win over Goheenville-Dayton-Templeton, 4-3 over Marion Center and 9-8 over KESS. In the win over KESS, Brandon Doverspike and Bobby Adams led Newbie with three hits apiece with Doverspike hitting two doubles. Adams doubled and singled twice.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 5, 1972
Pennsylvania sportsmen may not feel the full affects of the recent flooding until the fall. Game Commission officials reported that 25,000 ring-necked pheasants were lost in last week’s high water at the Loyalsock Game Farm in the Susquehanna Valley. … The Indians of the New Bethlehem Little League suffered a little embarrassment at the hands of the league-leading Bankers in a one-sided 33-4 defeat Saturday afternoon. The Bankers’ 22-hit attack was commanded by Doug Toth who had four hits and drove in five runs with two home runs. Also homering were Jack LeVier, Jim Jacklin, Jeff Merwin and Keith McCall. … Modern Day Gladiators will again make their appearance at this year’s Clarion County Fair in the event’s second demolition derby. Local and district drivers will try their hand at rendering their opponents’ cars inoperable in the Aug. 2 event.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 9, 1952
Some 500 spectators watched the Clarion All-Star baseball team defeat New Bethlehem 5-2 in an exhibition game last Friday afternoon. Good pitching was a feature of the game on both sides. New Bethlehem’s Larry Crawford pitched the whole game, allowing five hits while striking out nine and walking two. But New Bethlehem managed just two hits from Homer Shaffer and Bill Hoffman. … The New Bethlehem Juniors won their first game in a 27-7 rout of Shannondale last Friday afternoon at the high school field. Howard Craford had two doubles and four singles while Jim Stepulla hit a home run. … Fine weather and growing golf enthusiasm combined to make the Fourth of July activities a success at Bostonia Country Club. The low gross scores of the day were turned in by Merle Silvis and Frank Ferguson who shot 81s over 18 holes. John Calhoun got off the longest drive on No. 8, Silvis was closest to the pin on No. 6 and Clarence Boyer was closest to the pin on No. 9.