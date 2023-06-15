TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 12, 2013
Coming ever so close to winning their first-ever District 9 softball title, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs lost in the district final for the second straight year and finished with a program-best record of 18-3 after a 2-0 loss to Curwensville in the D9 final. Senior pitcher Lyndsey Jones finished 17-3 in the circle, striking out 108 and walking 20 in 123 innings. She also hit .323 with 13 runs batted in. Senior catcher Kate Brothers hit .471 with 11 RBIs. Senior shortstop Alaina Kunselman and second baseman Hailey Rearick also had strong years, batting .466 and .370 respectively. Senior centerfielder Alex Bell wound up hitting .442. Bell will head to Mercyhurst North East to play softball. … Seven records were broken at Redbank Valley’s annual junior high track and field meet. Record-breakers were Colten Mohney in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and long jump. Katie Adams set a record in the 100 dash and teamed up with Emily Bowser, Jordyn Bish and Katelyn Traister to break the 4x100 relay record. Jared Kespelher posted a record in the long jump while Heather Traister broke the eighth-grad mark in the shot put.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 17, 1998
One day after being selected for a second trip to Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh in American Legion All-Star competition, New Bethlehem’s Matt Ripple pitched five shutout innings and banged out three hits to lead Newbie to a 10-1 win over Rimersburg-Sligo Arby’s in Clarion County League action Thursday. Ripple was one of 19 Region 7 players selected from the State College workout to play in the All-West Game in Pittsburgh on July 13. Ripple also made the All-West game last year. Against Rimersburg-Sligo, Ripple allowed two hits while striking out nine and walking one. Scott Klepfer and Mac Minich each had three hits with Kevin George and Doug Raybuck both finishing with two hits. Last Saturday, Newbie lost its first game of the season in an 8-4 loss to Cranberry.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 13, 1973
In Southern Clarion County Little League action, the Dealers beat East Brady, 5-2, as John Rankin was the winning pitcher after striking out six and walking three. Rankin, Schmader, Boltz, Stuart and Vidunas drove in runs for the Dealers. Dan Kelly doubled for East Brady. In last Thursday’s 14-3 win over Archway, Kevin Mortimer went 5-for-5. … In New Bethlehem Little League play, the Merchants beat the Bankers, 9-2, as John Willison and Phil Facemyer each hit home runs. Winning pitcher Dave Reed struck out 16 batters with no walks while giving up six hits. Losing pitcher Mike Dinger struck out 13 batters. Doug Toth and Dinger homered for the Bankers. In a rather lopsided affair, the undefeated Merchants pounded the Vets, 43-3 (no 10-run rule then), in a six-inning game that saw them amass 35 hits. John Willison homered twice with two doubles and a single while Phil Facemyer and Dave Reed each hit home runs. Facemyer also doubled three times and singled. … The New Bethlehem Teener Leaguers beat East Brady, 7-3, as Marty Gould tossed a three-hitter with six strikeouts. Tim Zamperini doubled twice and singled while Jackie LeVier doubled twice.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 17, 1953
In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Truckers scored close wins over the Merchants (12-11) and Lions (6-4) to take over undisputed possession of first place in the league. It was a historic occasion as the Vets have never been out of first place since the league was established. … Carl Bartley won his first feature race in stock car racing Sunday afternoon at Tri-County Speedway near Dayton. … The Seneca Indians lost three games last week, 10-1 to West Kittanning, 5-0 to NuMine and 3-2 to Hose Company No. 6. Ken Woodall lost a tough game to the Hosers here Monday night as he gave up only three hits, striking out seven and walking one. But the Hosers took advantage of three Indians errors. Jeep Salvadori had three hits for the Indians. The current Armstrong County League’s East Division standings have Seneca sitting in fifth place at 8-7 behind NuMine (8-1), West Kittanning (10-4), Hose Co. No. 6 (7-4) and Andy’s Market (8-5). … From H.E. Phillips’ “The Scorekeeper” column: It seems about time to give the LL managers and coaches a good lecture on how to treat umpires. The umps are volunteers and do a good job most of the time — a better job than managers who spend more time complaining than managing. Besides, it’s hard to get umpires. … From the national scene, Baseball Commissioner Ford Frick told U.S. Senators telecasting and broadcasting Major League Baseball games are ruining minor league baseball and will inevitably damage the majors. Figures so far this year indicate a 24 percent drop in attendance as compared with the same period in 1952. All of this points to the fact that baseball may be a sick game and in a few more years, may not be America’s major sport. It takes big money to run a baseball club and the money comes from the fans. No fans will mean no game.