TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 16, 2012
While not as extensive as last year, the assault on the record book continued at the Redbank Valley Invitational last Thursday. After 11 records were topped or equaled last year, five more records were hit this year with the majority coming from the work of Brookville junior twin sisters Lanae and Aisha Newsome. Lanae broke three records while Aisha knocked down two of her own. Lanae blazed to a 12.3 win in the 100-meter dash and 25.5 in the 200 dash to break older marks. She then went 38 feet, 1 1/4 inches in the triple jump to surpass her 2001 mark by nearly four feet. Aisha won bettered her own 100 hurdles record in 15.5 seconds and cut almost two seconds in the 300 hurdles with a record time of 44.9 seconds. Redbank Valley’s Mark Strothers and Kiski Prep’s Dan Swank tied the record in the 100 dash by running 10.9s in different heats. They tied the meet record established earlier by Clarion’s Mike Corbett in 2000, C-L’s Dan Alderton in 2001 and Kiski Prep’s Malcom Hill from 2011. Redbank Valley’s other win on the boys’ side came from Tim Holibaugh in the pole vault. … Off and running with a three-run first, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs kept the runs coming in a 9-1 win at A-C Valley on Monday. Tessa Troup and Kate Brothers led the Lady Bulldogs with three singles each. Hailey Rearick doubled. Pitcher Lyndsey Jones tossed a four-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 13-3 overall and 11-2 in the KSAC.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 21, 1997
First in four events at the District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Clarion University last Saturday, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs will send two relay teams and two individual champions to this weekend’s state meet at Shippensburg University. Alan Clouse was the big winner for the Bulldogs, racing to a first in the 200-meter dash and anchoring two winning relays, the 4x100 relay with Seth Rupp, Jason Shirey and Craig McElroy and 4x400 relay with Mike Shreckengost, Matt Bish and McElroy. Clouse won the 200 dash in 22.6 in a judge’s call at the line against Kane’s B.J. Mague. Josh Silvis won the javelin with a toss of 184 feet, 6 inches. Shreckengost qualified with a runner-up finish in the 400 dash. The top-seeded Lady Bulldogs 4x400 relay of Alicia Smith, Jennifer Kast, Leigh Ann Craig and Shannon Kahle edged Brookville for the D9 title in 4:17.1, punching their ticket to Shippensburg. … Joe Parsons struck out a school-record 17 batters in Redbank Valley’s 6-1 win at A-C Valley, besting the previous mark of 13 set in 1995 by teammate Matt Moore. Parsons didn’t walk a batter and tossed a two-hitter as the Bulldogs improved to 13-4. Matt Willison punched out a double and two singles while Alan Clouse singled and doubled while Seth Rupp hit a home run.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 17, 1972
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team won eight events but lost a dual meet at A-C Valley on Tuesday, 86-64. The Bulldogs won four field events and four on the track as they fell to 4-6 in dual meets. A scheduled meet with North Clarion was canceled last Friday there since the school discontinued the program. This Saturday, the team heads to the District 9 Class B Championships at Clarion State College. One more dual meet is slated, next Tuesday at home against Karns City. Against A-C Valley, Gary Spizzirri was a double winner with a first in the shot put (49 feet, 11 inches) and discus (124 feet, 8 inches). In other field events, Mark Bright won the broad jump (19 feet, 2 1/2 inches), and Terry Metz captured the pole vault (10 feet). Nathan Jones won the 220-yard run (26.8) and Dave Myers won the two-mile (10:54.3). Two Bulldog relay teams also won, the mile and 880 relays. … The New Bethlehem Little League opened its 23rd season on Monday in the opener, the VFW downed the Dusters before a large crowd. The long ball was the feature of the opening contest. Mike Shea of the Dusters hit the first pitch of the season over the center field wall. VFW pitcher Kevin Huffman also homered later.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 21, 1952
Redbank Valley’s baseball team continued to live up to preseason predictions by defeating Shannock Valley, 7-3, here last Friday afternoon for the eighth successive victory of the season and also its eighth in nine starts. For all practical purposes, the teams could have quit after the first inning for all of the runs were tallied in the first frame. Tom Kovalenko relieved Bulldogs starter Bob Hull and went 4 1/3 innings to get the win, striking out six and walking six. After the Bulldogs loaded the bases in the top of the first inning, Vern Campbell, Tim Bailey, Kovalenko and Larry Dempster followed with singles. … The New Bethlehem Little League expects to start work on its new park within a week or two pending action to be taken by the board of directors of the Community Corporation, which owns a large lot directly east of the milk plant building. The league season will get under way June 4 on the temporary diamond at the high school athletic field. It is hoped that the new park will be ready for a special July 4 attraction or at least for the opening of the second half of the season starting July 15. … From H.E. Phillips’ The Scorekeeper column: Mark down June 4 in your book as Community Day. That’s the day the campaign to raise money for the new auditorium-gymnasium officially opens. It’s good to report that many volunteer have already stepped forward with pledges of money and labor. The estimated cost of $55,000 is within reach and can be raised. The goal represents an investment of about $25 from each man, woman and child in the boroughs of New Bethlehem, South Bethlehem. That goal does not represent the final, finished building by any means. The figure includes the foundation, walls, roof, floor and the minimum lighting, heating and plumbing equipment. How soon can the building be ready for use? That depends on the public response. Early 1953 at the best, more than likely the fall of 1953 if everything goes along smoothly.