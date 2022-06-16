TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 13, 2012
If offense is what you wanted, offense is what you got as the Pirates held off the Cardinals for a 19-13 victory in a New Bethlehem Little League matchup last Friday. The Cardinals kept pace with the Rangers at the top of the league standings. The Pirates and Cardinals combined for 27 hits as the Pirates got three-hit games from Grayson Harman and Hudson Martz with Hunter Martz, Cessa Neiswonger and Logan Wadding each had two hits. Clint Thurston smashed a pair of home runs and a single while scoring three times and driving in six runs to lead the Cardinals. Cameron Travis tripled and doubled while Jimmy Gundlach doubled and singled. … In Knox-Rimersburg-Emlenton Little League action, Atkinson Fire Safety stayed unbeaten with a 10-2 win over Hirsch’s Meats. Kaden Stitt paced Atkinson with three hits with Hobie Minick adding a home run and single. Lucas Bowser doubled twice.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 18, 1997
Building up a lead through the middle innings, the New Bethlehem Eagles snuffed out a final-inning rally and clinched a division title with a 10-7 win over the Worthington Yankees in District 7 Senior Little League baseball action Monday. The Eagles, now 12-1, will meet the Marion Center Giants for the league title in a best-of-three series starting Friday. Ryan Kunselman paced the Eagles with three singles while Gordon Farley rapped a triple and double in the win with Marc Barrett and Jesse Sayers each hit doubles. … Nailing down the New Bethlehem Little League title, the Cardinals routed the Marins 21-1 to finish 11-1. Ron Geist and Brady McCauley combined for five of the Cardinals’ eight hits with Geist drilling a home run, triple and double. McCauley tripled and singled. Charles Boozer doubled twice for the Marlins. … New Bethlehem routed Brookville, 21-0, in an American Legion baseball matchup in Hawthorn last Thursday to improve to 4-0. Matt Ripple and Conan Colwell clouted home runs for Newbie while Matt Willison cracked a pair of doubles.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 14, 1972
A team of five golfers, headed by a Rimersburger Ron Milanovich will carry Indiana University of Pa. into the NCAA Division II Championships at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., this weekend. IUP was 15-1-1 during the regular season. Milanovich is a freshman one year removed from winning the PIAA championship at Union. Now at IUP, he’s the No. 1 golfer on the IUP squad after finishing tied for third with teammate Jesse Kessler at the PSAC Championships. … A 12-strikeout pitching barrage by Tim Zamperini couldn’t stop the league-leading Bankers, who stayed unbeaten with a 4-3 win over Zamperini’s Vets. … The Clarion County Colt baseball league kept rolling last week with New Bethlehem copping a 13-9 win over Knox at home. Bob Grinder led the Newbies by going 4-for-4 with two doubles. Greg Bish was 3-for-5. Grinder got the win on the mound, combining on a five-hitter with Charles Carrier. … From Tim Irwin column: The Clarion State Golden Eagles football team could well be headed for another winning season with 18 of its 33 lettermen back for more action this fall under head coach Al Jacks.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 11-18, 1952
Jesse Caldwell has been elected head football coach at Redbank Valley High School, replacing Howard Jones. Caldwell joined the Redbank faculty in 1950 as social studies teach, football line coach and JV coach along with the varsity wrestling coach. He’s a graduate of Lock Haven State Teachers College and was a starting guard on the line and an outstanding member of the wrestling team. Jones will continue as full-time physical education instructor plus coaching baseball, track and basketball. He came to the school in 1949 from Sykesville. The Bulldogs were 26-13-1 during Jones’ four seasons, including 10-0 in 1949 before the jointure fell in place to form Redbank Valley School District in 1952. … New Bethlehem Little League officials announced that Pete and Russel Costan of New York Candy Kitchen have turned over a lot on the south side of east Broad Street. The lot will be leased to the league for five years at no charge. A bulldozer is expected to arrive late this week to start minor grading required. The field is largely flat and some parking space is available. … New Bethlehem’s auditorium-gymnasium fund drive has reached the $12,000 mark after nine days of campaigning, according to an announcement made last Friday by the campaign committee. Included among the early pledges are several of $1,000 and more. In addition, approximately 500 hours of labor have been pledged so far. Residents of the Seminole community have pledged 374 hours so far and some cash with more to come later according to the report. With only nine days of the drive past almost 22 percent of the $55,000 goal has been raised and the teams of solicitors were still in the process of organization late last week.