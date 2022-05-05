TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 2, 2012
Tossing her third shutout in a row, Lyndsey Jones allowed four hits as the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team remained unbeaten in KSAC play with a 3-0 win over Keystone. Following back-to-back 14-Run Rule wins over West and East Forest, Jones went the full seven innings against Keystone and has not allowed a run in 18 straight innings. The Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 9-1 overall, got a four-hitter from Jones this time with five strikeouts. Emma Kennemuth had two hits while Tessa Troup tripled. … The Union Knights baseball team stormed past North Clarion for a 15-4 win in five innings. Taylor Smith had three hits with a double. Kane McCall doubled and singled. … After starting the season with five straight wins, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team lost its first dual of the year at Moniteau in a 84-64 decision. Bulldogs wins came from the 4x800-meter relay, Garrett Hildebrand in the 110 hurdles, Mark Strothers in the 100 dash, the 4x100 relay and Cole Shirey in the 800 run. In the field, Luke Hinderliter won the triple jump and Tim Holibaugh won the pole vault. … The Union Damsels track and field team lost 94-56 to Clarion, but beat DuBois Central Catholic 83-28 in a tri-meet setup at Clarion. Shannon Roberts won the 800 run while Jessica Brink won the javelin, Allyson Lewis the discus and Sierra Smith the pole vault for Union’s overall wins.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 7, 1997
A seventh-inning rally allowed the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to squeeze out a 10-9 victory over the Moniteau Warriors on Monday. Trailing by a run after six frames, the Bulldogs were down to their last at-bat after letting a lead slip away in the middle innings. Matt Ripple singled in Alan Clouse who walked and stole second to set up the tying run. Then Mike Downs tripled in Ripple for the go-ahead run. Seth Rupp and Ripple each head three hits to lead the Bulldogs while Matt Moore improved his mound record to 6-2 after throwing the final two innings in relief. … Kacey Culbertson was a four-time winner and Brad Gathers won three events to lead the Union boys’ track and field team to a 116-34 rout of North Clarion. Culbertson won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and ran a leg on both the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Gathers won the 400 dash and ran legs on the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. … The Redbank Valley boys track and field team lost a 76-74 decision to Clarion-Limestone. Chad Ortz, Joe McDaniel and Alan Clouse were double winners for the Bulldogs. Ortz won the 100 dash in 11.3 seconds and won the 400 dash in 53.4 seconds. McDaniel won the 1,600 (5:06) and 3,200 (11:39) while Clouse won the 200 dash (22.6) and helped the 4x100 relay to a win in 46.7 seconds. … DuBois’ Hope Barrett no-hit the Redbank Valley softball team in a 15-0 win in four innings. Barrett also homered twice.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 3, 1972
The second annual Clarion County Interscholastic Athletic Association senior basketball banquet was held last Thursday at St. Charles Recreation Hall in New Bethlehem. The event featured guest speaker Eddie McCluskey of the state champion Farrell Steelers. He’s won 503 games and seven state titles. The evening closed with the presentation of trophies to the 1972 Clarion County All-Star selections. Karns City dominated the boys’ team as they placed four men on the ten-man squad, including Kirk DuBois, Ernest Mochany, Bill Hipple and Tom Kusick. Hipple was named the CCL MVP and Karns City’s coach Wayne Grazier was Coach of the Year. Union’s Eric Mortimer and Redbank Valley’s Doug Tyger were also on the team as well as Neal Clark and Randy Collier of A-C Valley, Bob Reed of Keystone and Bob Nanovsky of Clarion. … Two records were set by area track stars at the Clarion County track meet held last Friday at Clarion State College. Redbank Valley’s Dave Myers broke his own 1970 record in the two-mile run with a time of 10:21.4, over five seconds faster than his previous mark. Union’s Greg Hays ran a 51.5 in the 440-yard dash, bettering the county record of 51.6 set by Moniteau’s Cupec back in 1970. Clarion won the team title with 66 points, six ahead of Moniteau. Union and Redbank Valley finished sixth and seventh overall. … In a hard-fought game, North Clarion salvaged at least a co-championship with Redbank Valley in the girls’ basketball league by beating Redbank 47035 Tuesday night. Both teams finished the Clarion County League with 10-2 slates. Linda Plyler scored 16 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Seniors playing in their last game for Redbank were Shelly Miller, Plyler, Karns City and Patty Ray.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 7, 1952
The Redbank Valley baseball team rolled up its fourth, fifth and sixth straight wins by galloping over Brookville 10-5, blanking George Junior 8-0 and the Union Rams 7-6. All three wins came on the road. The Bulldogs return home Friday to play George Junior. The game at Union was a hair-raising affair in which Redbank Valley pitchers fanned 12 and allowed only three singles with nine walks and two hit batters. Tom Kovalenko and Glenn Bailey did the pitching. Bailey struck out eight and walked three in four innings while Kovalenko allowed just one hit while striking out nine and walking none. … Team assignments for the 1952 Little League season will be announced at the practice session this Saturday afternoon according to league officials. About 45 new boys have registered this year and approximately 35 of those can be assigned to team rosters. Eighteen players are carried by each team. The player auction will take place tonight at the Markel building. Only team managers, coaches and league officials may attend the auction. From H.E. Phillips’ “The Scorekeeper” column: For the first time, I can predict with confidence that the New Bethlehem area will have a modern gymnasium/auditorium in a future near enough to see with something less than the Hale telescope. The proposed building will not be a cure-all. It will have the same disadvantages as all combinations. But it can be made to serve its purpose efficiency until a separate auditorium is available.