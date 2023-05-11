TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 8, 2013
Cole Shirey led the way for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team in its 80-70 win over Moniteau. Shirey was a four-time winner with a leg on the first-place 4x800-meter relay, 1,600 run (5:03.8), 800 run (2:12.6) and 3,200 run (12:22.8). Several athletes were double winners, including Korbin Hornberger in the discus (140 feet, 1 inch) and high jump (6 feet). … The Union Knights track and field team lost its matchup with Clarion, 92.5-53.5. Devin Murray was a double winner for the Knights in the 110 hurdles (18.1) and 300 hurdles (44.0). … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team lost 86-64 to Moniteau as Brooke Hinderliter tripled with wins in the 400 dash (1:07), javelin (120 feet, 1 inch) and discus (82 feet, 6 1/2 inches). … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs fell behind twice but rallied twice for a 4-2 win over Curwensville in a non-conference matchup at the New Bethlehem Little League Field last Friday. Pitcher Lyndsey Jones tossed a six-hitter with two strikeouts and no walks. Hailey Rearick singled three times to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 10-2.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 13, 1998
The Redbank Valley track and field teams combined for a fourth-place finish in combined team standings at its annual Redbank Valley Invitational last Thursday. The Bulldogs, third in the boys’ standings, won four events as Chad Ortz took two wins in the 100-meter dash (11.5) and 4x100 relay (44.8) with Ray Shreckengost, Matt Ripple and Jon Campbell. Joe McDaniel won the 3,200 (10:21.8) and Josh Skinner won the triple jump (40 feet, 9 inches). The Lady Bulldogs got a win from the 4x400 relay of Kim Wiant, Brandi Snyder, Kim Ochs and Alicia Smith. … Redbank Valley’s Mac Minich tossed a one-hitter as the Bulldogs edged visiting Brookville, 3-1, at Redbank Valley Municipal park last week. Minich struck out nine and walked one. Scott Klepfer’s solo homer put the Bulldogs up 3-1 in the sixth inning. Ben Marzullo homered for the Raiders’ lone run. Klepfer and Kevin George each had two hits. The Bulldogs improved to 10-2. … The Redbank Valley softball team beat DuBois Central Christian, 16-6. Danielle Sturgeon had three hits for the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 9-3. … New Bethlehem Little League action: The Cardinals blasted the Marlins, 21-1, as Matt Shaffer and Brandon Bish each had three hits. Shaffer, Cody Marshall, Josh Riggle and Brady McCauley shared mound duties for the Cardinals.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 9, 1973
The Clarion Bobcats won the team title at the Clarion State Track and Field Invitational last Friday despite the chilling, drizzling conditions that prevailed. The Bobcats scored 76 1/2 points with Curt Thomas leading the way with three wins. Karns City (44), A-C Valley (42), Keystone (41) and Redbank Valley (31) rounded out the top five team scores. The Bulldogs’ Dave Myers was the only athlete to set a meet record due largely to bad weather. Myers ran the two-mile in a winning time of 10:18.8, topping his own mark from last year of 10:21.4. Dave McCafferty was the only first-pace finisher for Union, taking the high jump with a winning height of 5 feet, 4 inches. The Bulldogs’ Mark Bright was second in both the long and triple jumps by just a few inches by A-C Valley’s Wally Staab, 19-7 to 19-5 in the long jump and 43 feet, 1/2 inch to 41 feet, 11 inches in the triple jump. The Bulldogs’ Nathan Jones won the 330 hurdles (45.4). … In New Bethlehem Little League action: John Willison, Phil Facemyer and Dave Reed each connected for home runs to spur the Merchants to a 13-8 win over the Dusters in a four-inning game. Reed got the win on the mound, striking out five and giving up four hits. Lynn Schreckengost homered for the Dusters.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 13, 1953
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team’s winning streak dating back to last year ended at 15 games after losing 10-8 to Reynoldsville yesterday. Reynoldsville scored eight runs in the third inning to go up 10-0, then held off a Redbank Valley rally that fell short by two runs. Jim Stepulla and Bud Nolf each had two hits for the locals. Next up for the Bulldogs is a home game with Dayton Wednesday and DuBois also at home on Friday. … The annual New Bethlehem Little League player auction will be held tonight at the Markel building. At the auction, managers will buy the players who have not been assigned to a team before this year. Each manager receives the same number of points with which to bid and the methods almost assure the best distribution of player talent. An important rules change allows any 12-year-old boy to pitch regardless of previous experience. Any member of a team may pitch during the first five games of the year. Beginning with the sixth game, each manager must register five pitchers, including not more than two 12-year-olds. These five pitchers must complete the season. … The Seneca Indians open the home schedule here tonight at the high school field when they host Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6 in Armstrong County League action. The game will be the first league tilt played here in more than three seasons as the Indians bring Armstrong County teams into this area. In the season-opener against the Refractories Tuesday, Al Totas twirled a two-hit-shutout in a 7-0 victory. Totas struck out nine and walked only two. Only one runner reached third place. Johnny Stepulla smacked a triple and Henry Perseghetti doubled. Friday, Andy’s Market visits the Indians here and Monday, the Indians host Garrett’s Run before traveling to Tidal next Wednesday. … At the Clarion County Track and Field meet in Clarion last week, Roger Allen was a triple-winner for the Bulldogs. He anchored the 880-yard relay and won the 100 and 22 dashes. The District 9 meet is Saturday in Smethport. Next Tuesday, they’ll compete in a four-team meet with Clarion, Emlenton and Clarion-Limestone.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
From Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville,
May 13, 1948 edition
One of the greatest baseball attractions of all time for this district is scheduled for Friday, May 21 in New Bethlehem when the famous Homestead Grays take on the Philadelphia Stars in a regular-scheduled Negro National League contest. The Grays have been a favorite diamond attraction in this area and should draw a large crowd. They are a strong favorite to win the Negro World Series this year.