TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 5, 2011
It came down to red zone execution in last Friday’s 29-23 win for the Clarion Bobcats over Redbank Valley at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. In six trips inside the 20-yard line, the Bulldogs came away with three touchdowns and a field goal while turning the ball over twice. Clarion cashed in with four TDs in its five trips inside the 20 and squeezed out a win. The Bulldogs led 15-13 going into the fourth quarter before a pair of Clarion TDs on runs by T.J. Armstrong put the hosts up for good. Dean Sesco’s 3-yard pass from Jake Dougherty set the final score with 1:05 left in the game. Armstrong was the workhorse, going for 133 yards on 39 carries with three TDs. Dougherty completed 16 of 24 passes for 194 yards and three TDs and an interception. Caleb Smith caught eight passes for 157 yards, including a 6-yard TD pass from Dougherty that put the Bulldogs up 15-13. Sesco caught the other two TDs. Zane Watson booted a 30-yard field goal. … The Union Knights scored 22 points in the second quarter on their way to a 36-7 win over Clarion-Limestone to improve to 3-2. Taylor Smith threw for 116 yards and two TDs and ran for another two scores and 69 yards on 12 carries. Mikey Harris ran for 96 yards on 11 carries. Smith’s TD passes covered 5 yards to Brody Pollock and 50 yards to Cody Kline. … After getting swept by Keystone, the Redbank Valley volleyball team swept North Clarion 25-16, 25-20, 25-11 last Thursday. Morgan Toth had four kills while Jennifer Traister finished with three. Union swept Moniteau in three sets, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18, to end a three-game losing streak. Makenzie Divins racked up six kills and Kara Flick notched 11 assists and nine service points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 9, 1996
Going a perfect 9-for-9, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs scored every time they had the ball and swamped Shannock Valley 58-0 last Friday night at home. Five different Bulldogs scored as they ripped the Spartans for 389 yards of offense. Quarterback R.J. Dick connected for four touchdowns passes, three of them going to Alan Clouse. He completed 9 of 13 attempts for 155 yards. Dick also ran for a 1-yard TD run. Erik Rupp scored two TDs on runs of 21 and 5 yards while Cory Moore ran for a 64-yard TD. Craig McElroy ran for a 2-yard TD and caught a 16-yard TD from Dick. … Moniteau dealt Union a 12-0 shutout loss, limiting the Knights to just four first downs and 104 yards of offense. Nick Horner ran for 64 yards on 16 carries. … Stretching their winning streak to nine, the Union volleyball team knocked off Redbank Valley and then avenged its only KSAC loss with a win over Brookville, 15-9, 10-15, 15-13. Kristy Johnson led the Damsels against Brookville with nine kills. Diana Horner had six kills. … Redbank Valley and Union finished 18th and 21st respectively at Monday’s District 9 Golf Championships held at Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville. Robbie Robertson led the Bulldogs with a 97 while Jonathon Ramsey led Union with a 97. Brookville’s Nathan Smith won his third straight D9 title with a 73 with DuBois winning the team title.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 6, 1971
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ winning streak was halted and an unbeaten season ended last Saturday afternoon at Brookville in a 30-0 loss to the undefeated Raiders. Brookville tied its all-time winning streak of 12 straight games and extended its unbeaten streak to 20, which is a program record for games without a loss. The Bulldogs were limited to 82 yards of offense and lost quarterback Mike Kundick, tackle Steve Allison and Val Silvis to injuries. Little Ten Conference standings after four weeks: Brookville and Clarion 4-0, Redbank Valley and Keystone 3-1, Union and Brockway 2-2, A-C Valley and Karns City 1-3, and East Brady and Moniteau 0-4. Next up for the Bulldogs is East Brady at home this Friday. The Bulldogs will need to find a new quarterback without Kundick and it’ll be either Mike’s younger brother John who finished the game against Brookville or fullback Rick Shreckengost.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 10, 1951
The Sykesville Leopards had their claws polished to need-point perfection as they ripped apart the Redbank Valley Bulldogs here last Saturday night, 14-6. The Leopards dominated most of the game and only a 43-yard gallop around left end by Roger Allen in the closing minutes averted a shutout. Sykesville scored touchdowns in the second and third quarters and wound up outgaining the Bulldogs, 255-194. … Union Joint pulled up even with Brookville in the Southern Seven race by shutting out Reynoldsville, 20-0, in a rain-soaked game last Friday night in Rimersburg. Both the Rams and Red Raiders are 3-0 in league play. John Stewart scored two touchdowns and set up the third while the Union defense stopped the Reynoldsville attack. Stewart’s TD runs covered 62 and 12 yards and Ed Stupka scored both conversions. The Rams are off this week before they host St. Joseph’s next Friday in Rimersburg. … The present general assembly in Harrisburg has done a thorough and workmanlike job of lousing up the 1951 deer seasons. While the laws that were finally passed are generally good, the boys down at the state capitol fooled around so long that nobody was sure what was happening. Game officials and license agents were just as much in the dark as anyone else concerning the various steps being taken by the lawmakers.