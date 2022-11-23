TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 21, 2012
Wrapping up the season with a 9-2 record, the Union Golden Knights football team has seven players claim 10 spots in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s Small School Division all-conference team that was released last week. Union’s Jake Gezik, Aaron Graham and Kaden McGregor earned first-team selections at two positions while Keenan Rankin, Tyler Wiser, Travis Daugherty and Brody Shick claimed all-conference status at one position. … Union’s Beau Rankin and Shawn Hazlett earned first- and second-team cross country honors respectively. … In KSAC volleyball, Redbank Valley’s Jessica Dolney was selected to the second team while Union’s Delani Priester was a third-team pick. … In the District 9 Class 1A football playoffs, Clarion and Port Allegany advanced to the final with wins. Clarion beat Brockway, 35-14, while Port routed Elk County Catholic, 48-7. This week’s final will be played at Clarion University’s Memorial Field Friday.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 26, 1997
Pennsylvania deer hunters appear to be heading into a promising buck season. The Game Commission biologists and field officers say so, the farmers say so and even many hunter say so. A light deer harvest last season followed by a mild winter and ample stores of wild food paved away for the state to carry more deer into the spring. What that means is more antlered deer for buck season which runs Dec. 1-13. … Season-opening games for winter sports teams: Both Redbank Valley basketball teams at the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament this weekend while the wrestlers go next weekend at the Blairsville Tournament. For Union this weekend, it’s the boys’ basketball team hosting its own tournament while the girls visit the Dayton Tournament.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 22, 1972
The Brockway Rovers, this year’s Little 12 Conference football champions, dominated the all-conference team in coach voting, picking up five positions, the Lineman of the Year and Coach of the Year awards. Running second to the Rovers in balloting were the Karns City Gremlins and the Little 12 newcomers Shannock Valley. Both placed five on the teams. Redbank Valley’s lone gridder named was senior linebacker Randy Bain. A-C Valley had three players while Clarion, Brookville and East Brady each had two players named to the team. The Rovers’ Harry Pinge was the Coach of the Year while his senior tackle George Boschini was the Lineman of the Year. A-C Valley’s Randy Collier was the Back of the Year.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 26, 1952
Bob Lucas, left halfback, was announced the winner of the Leader-Vindicator’s Most Valuable Player for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs at last Wednesday’s Lions Football Banquet. Ed Doverspike, the left guard, was named the team’s Lineman of the Year. Lucas’ name will be engraved on the trophy which is on permanent display at the high school. Lucas scored 61 points this year for the Bulldogs while also throwing three TD passes an averaging about 35 yards per punt. Lucas weighed in at 165 pounds and hit with authority on the defense side of the ball. Doverspike, around 140 pounds, was one of the big reasons for the success of the defensive line. The Leader-Vindicator Award is in its third year. The other MVPs were fullback Pete Hodgson in 1950 and tackle Ronald Cochran in 1951 with Don Evans getting the Back of the Year honor. … The Sligo Blue Jays open their basketball season Dec. 3 at Knox. John M. Glasgow is the first-year head coach who will have one returning letterman in Joe Burns. … Redbank Valley opens its basketball season Dec. 3 at Horton Township. … Twenty-eight wrestlers are working out at Redbank Valley High School for the upcoming season. The Bulldogs open the season at home against Philipsburg on Dec. 12. Coach Jesse Caldwell has returners Tom Kovalenko at 173, Bob Lucas at 165, Larry Dempston at 147, Fred Doverspike at 146, Gerry Doverspike at 137, John Smith at 130, Vern Campbell at 130, Gene Eberhart at 126, Kenny Musser at 114 and Benny Kunselman at 110.