TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 22, 2012
Getting prepared for the start of a football season is like going up a set of stairs and the Union Golden Knights are in the process of making that upward climb in preparation for the 2012 campaign that kicks off in less than two weeks. Step one on the path of the season opener is a week of two-a-day drills. Last Saturday, the Knights scrimmaged Clarion-Limestone. Knights head coach Dave Louder’s team is coming off a 7-4 season, which was the first-ever postseason run for the program. … Opening the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference golf season with a mega match at Hi-Level Golf Course, the Union and Redbank Valley squads finished eighth and 10th respectively with Keystone winning the team title with a 310 score using five players, 14 strokes ahead of runner-up A-C Valley. Zack Hepler paced Union with an 88 while Vinny Montanari posted his team’s low score with a 93.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 27, 1997
Just a few practices remain for the Redbank Valley football coaching staff to make final adjustments before the Bulldogs open the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference season on Friday. After winning the last three conference titles and starting the season with a string of 24 straight conference victories, the Bulldogs have gone from talent-rich to a talent search as 18 seniors graduated. So head coach Ed Wasilowski has a short list of experienced varsity players. The Bulldogs open with Clarion, which finished second in the conference behind the Bulldogs last year and finished 8-1 in conference play. The Bulldogs scrimmaged Lakeview in their final exhibition of the preseason… The Union Knights kick off their football season at A-C Valley this Friday after their final of two scrimmages last week at home against Cochranton.
Latest Videos
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 23, 1972
Team H entered the winners’ circle following the last round of regular second-half competition in the Sunsetter Golf League Monday at Bostonia Country Club. Team H wound up with 63 points, ahead of Team C’s 59 points. Members of the winning team are Vern Hawk, Paul Silvertsen, Lon Sherman and Frank Hess. The runner-up team was comprised of Erdie Gahagen, Bucky Hayes, Don Shoemaker and Larry Crawford. The low medalist for Monday’s action was Hank Shumaker with a 36. Mark Silvis and Rod Shaffer carded 37s while Bill Bergman and Ernie Black each shot a 37. … Tim Zamperini of the New Bethlehem Little League was the recipient of the Press Box Award at the recent Indiana Tournament. The award honored a play who exemplifies the ideals of Little League baseball and display an attitude typical of a good sportsman.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 27, 1952
The list of Redbank Valley football candidates rose to 52 with the addition of five newcomers since last Tuesday, Actually, 47 turned out for the first sessions. The name of Dave Lower, a top tackle prospect, was omitted last week. Among those who had varsity experience last season are Bob Lucas, Tom Kovalenko, Wendell Reddinger, Neal and Vern Campbell, Ed and Gerry Doverspike, Larry Dempster, Tim Bailey, Bob Hill and Vernon Hawk. Head coach Jesse Caldwell’s offense is sticking with the Tandem T formation which served well in past seasons. It offers a combination of speed, deception and power. The Bulldogs are the only high school in the area that uses the formation. The quarterback stands close to and to the left of the center. The left halfback stands about two to three yards behind the center. The fullback is stationed about one yard back of the line between the right tackle and right end, and the center can snap the ball to either the quarterback, left halfback or fullback. In a scrimmage session Saturday against Kittanning, the Bulldogs played on an even footing with the Class A school (large school in that era). The Bulldogs might not have a problem starting a line that averages about 180 pounds, but most of the big boys are freshmen and sophomores and are shy on experience. … Larry Crawford threw the first no-hitter in New Bethlehem Little League history and Homer Shaffer hit the first home run in the new park as the Vets shut out the Merchants, 17-0, last Friday night. Crawford fanned nine and walked three in the full six-inning contest. League officials gave both Crawford and Shaffer a brand-new baseball as a souvenir. Crawford had come close prior to his no-no, fashioning one one-hitter and at least two three-hitters.