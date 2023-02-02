TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 30, 2013
Crowning a pair of champions and placing 10 in the top five in their weight class, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team finished second at the annual Fred Bell Wrestling Tournament held at Grove City High School last weekend. Willie Gruver and Ty Haines won individual titles for the Bulldogs, who finished second behind General McLane. Cole Shirey and Aaron Hook finished third while Cal Haines, Mitch Blose, Luke Hinderliter and Ben Carrillo were fourth. Tanner Altobelli and Brandon Bailey each placed fifth. Last week, the Bulldogs shut out Ridgway, 73-0. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs, 0-22 a year ago, improved to 11-5 with a 50-46 win at home over Clarion, securing themselves at least a winning record and a playoff berth in the Class 2A bracket in a couple weeks. Brooke Hinderliter scored 20 points with six steals. Erica Bowersox scored 12 points and Emma Kennemuth turned in a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. … The Union Knights won their sixth straight win, beating Moniteau, 51-36. Dylan Shirey led Union (8-7) with 22 points and Aaron Graham added 10 points. … The Redbank Valley boys fell to Clarion, 58-39, as Zach Westover finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs fell to 4-11.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 4, 1998
For only the second time in the past 12 years, the Redbank Valley wrestlers came back from last weekend’s Fred Bell Memorial Tournament in Grove City without an individual champion. After winning 12 titles over that span, the best they could do was put two in the finals and get two runner-up finishes as they placed eighth in the team standings. Anthony Adams and Matt Brinker were second while Matt Boozer finished fourth. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team topped Keystone, 61-51, as Amanda Gould led the way with 18 points. Amanda Bowser scored 10 as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 13-6, 10-4 in the KSAC. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs were routed by Keystone, 81-32, to fall to 1-18. Darren Duhnke scored seven points. … Moniteau used two strong second-half spurts to pull away with a 58-40 win over the Union Knights in Rimersburg last Friday. The Warriors outscored the Knights 27-12 in the second half. Dustin Laughlin led the Knights (2-16) with 18 points. … Steph Boltz poured in 17 points to lead the Union Damsels to a 76-37 win over Moniteau. The Damsels improved to 16-4,
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 31, 1973
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs were the upsetters of the evening in Clarion County League basketball action last night by beating third-place Moniteau, 49-47. The Bulldogs’ hot-handed Doug Tyger was held to a mere six points, but sophomore Fred Minich made up for it by dumping in 19 points. Ron Barrett added 12 points. The Bulldogs are now 4-7 in the CCL. Last Friday night, the Bulldogs lost 58-54 to Clarion-Limestone. Jack Raybuck and Terry Leadbetter scored 25 and 20 points apiece as the Lions avenged an earlier 94-64 rout at the hands of the Bulldogs. Tyger scored 54 points for the Bulldogs. … The Union Knights put four players in double-figure scoring and improved to 9-2 in the Clarion County League after beating East Brady, 62-44. Tom Heeter led the Knights with 17 points with Gary Henry and Ken Mortimer scoring 14 and 12 points apiece. The Knights are still in second place in the CCL behind unbeaten A-C Valley. … Clarion State College freshman wrestler Mike Kundick has emerged as one of the team’s principal gears. The Bulldogs graduate is 8-3-2, an amazing feat considering his inexperience and missing virtually his entire high school senior season due to an injury. … The Redbank Valley wrestlers routed the Franklin Knights, 49-12, improving to 8-2 in dual meets. Barry Schreckengost, John Kundick and Rod Huffman remained unbeaten with wins. Doug McAninch, Rex Magagnotti, Greg Lettie, Sam Schawl, Wendell Stahlman and Randy Hopper were other Bulldogs winners.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 4, 1953
Redbank Valley returns to wrestling action Thursday night at Johnsonburg. The match will be the first one for the Bulldogs in two weeks. Earlier, the Bulldogs beat Johnsonburg at home, 46-9. Next Monday, the Bulldogs host Franklin and a second matchup with the Knights this year. They beat the Knights, 50-7, earlier. … Redbank Valley’s basketball team lost 76-45 to Clarion-Limestone as Jim Stepulla scored 17 points and Vernon Hawk finished with nine. … If preliminary effort and planning mean anything, 1953 should be a banner year for the youth baseball program. Two important meetings are scheduled within the next week. Tomorrow, boys from 13 to 18 are invited to attend a discussion meeting in the community rooms of the First National Bank. The purpose will be to discuss plans for the formation of teams for boys within this age division. A representative of the Brookville YMCA and leader in the Teener League program will be present. Next Wednesday, the first Little League meeting will be held. The season probably begins the first week of June with practices beginning in late April. … From H.E. Phillips’ “The Scorekeeper” column: How long will it take Redbank Valley to produce a good basketball team? The first thing to consider is how soon a gymnasium is available. A look at the present team indicates the material is at hand. This year’s squad is drastically limited in numbers and there is no chance of developing players below the senior high level because of the lack of space. A good gymnasium and a full schedule would draw many more prospects as well as allowing for a good feeder intramural program. You might not believe it, but there are already some basketball nuts as far down as seventh grade.