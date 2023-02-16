TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 13, 2013
Dealt a bad hand even before the hit the mats, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team battled to its final bout of the PIAA Class 2A Dual Meet Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center, finishing 1-2 overall. The Bulldogs opened with a 45-30 win over Western Wayne of District 3, then lost to Bermudian Springs (34-30) and Saegertown (32-28). In the skin condition check before the Bulldogs’ opening-round match on Thursday, Aaron Hook and Luke Hinderliter failed the examination and were declared out of the competition with the loss of two wrestlers being leaving a big hole in heavier side of the Bulldogs lineup. Against Bermudian Springs, the Bulldogs bumped four grapplers up a weight class and registered their 500th victory in school history over Western Wayne. … The Union Knights got to within three points after three quarters, but couldn’t get any closer to Karns City in its 57-49 loss to the Gremlins. Brody Shick scored 16 points after drilling four 3-pointers. The Knights fell to 10-10 overall and 4-5 in the KSAC-South. … Leading by three points going into the fourth quarter, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs dropped a 49-44 loss to A-C Valley last Thursday. Brooke Hinderliter scored 19 points as the Lady Bulldogs fell to 13-8 overall. … The Union Damsels lost 38-31 to Karns City last Friday. Delani Priester led the Damsels with 10 points. Union fell to 4-17 overall. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs lost 78-50 to A-C Valley as their record dropped to 6-14 overall. Jake Dougherty and Devin Shumaker scored 16 and 14 points apiece.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 18, 1998
Bringing down the curtain on the regular season, the Union Damsels prepped for the District 9 playoffs with a 68-29 rout of Clarion last Friday. The Damsels finished the KSAC with a 15-3 record and 19-5 overall, drawing the No. 2 seed for the Class 1A playoffs. The Damsels will host No. 7 seed Ridgway Friday. Jamie Johnson topped the Damsels with 18 points with Paula Hawk connecting for 16 points and Mary Jane Eaton finishing with 15 points. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs fell 50-38 to Clarion-Limestone in its final KSAC game, tying them for third place with Brookville in the conference at 13-5. The 16-7 Lady Bulldogs earned the No. 4 seed for the Class 2A playoffs and they’ll host No. 5 seed Curwensville Friday with the winner facing No. 1 seed Port Allegany in the semifinals. Lacey Huffman scored 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs. … The Union Knights edged Clarion 65-62 as Dustin Laughlin scored 23 points. Union improved to 4-15 in the KSAC and 4-18 overall to finish the season. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs finished the year 1-21 after a 82-61 loss to Clarion. Darren Duhnke scored 22 points for the Bulldogs. Earlier, Duhnke lit up Clarion-Limestone for 30 points in the Bulldogs’ lone win of the year in a 69-53 decision. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrapped up their dual meet wrestling schedule with a 50-10 loss to Brookville last Friday. The Bulldogs finished 7-5 as they prepare for districts.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 18, 1953
By all that is logical, Indiana’s wrestlers, with their shiny big gymnasium and stately school, should have slaughtered the illness- and injury-ridden Redbank Valley Bulldogs last Friday night in Indiana, but the Bulldogs, ignoring logic and all obstacles, battled to a satisfying 24-18 victory. Tom Kovalenko, 185 pounds, continued his undefeated streak with a pin of Satch Sherman in the second period. Kovalenko improved to 10-0-1. Benny Kunselman, at 103, pinned Leonard Lowman in the second period to improve to 9-1. Kenny Musser, at 112, improved to 8-2-1 with a 6-5 decision. Indiana led 12-8 after a decision at 127, before Jerry Doverspike won for the Bulldogs at 133 with an 8-1 decision. The Indians led 18-11 after a win at 145, then the Bulldogs ran the table as Bob Lucas improved to 10-0 with a pin at 154. Homer Sherry notched a 4-0 decision at 165. This Wednesday, the Bulldogs host Kiski Prep at 2:30 p.m. at home before Friday’s match at home against Osceola Mills. Next Tuesday, the Bulldogs end their dual season hosts the dangerous and hungry Brockway Rovers. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team, steadily improving, lost 53-41 last Friday at Big Run. Jim Stepulla posted 23 points to lead the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs closes its brief nine-game season all on the road with a trip to St. Petersburg this Friday. … North Clarion won the Class C championship of the Clarion County League with a stunning 61-38 rout of St. Petersburg last night. Joe Hartle led the champs with 20 points. North Clarion moves on to the district playoffs at a date to be announced. … The Clarion State College men’s basketball team seems to be back on the victory trail. Actually, the Eagles were never too far off stride and put up good fights in every game. With Don Stemmerich back in stride after an injury and the addition of Fox to the starting vie, Clarion is again a deadly team. Stemmerich, at 6-foot-5, is a specialist at tap-ins and under-the-basket work in general. Fox lurks on the perimeter, always ready to swish in a set shot. Of course, the rebounding of freshman Willie Joe Hunter cannot be overlooked. Hunter stands at 6-foot-3 and is developing fast. … The formation of a new joint school district including Rimersburg, Sligo, Curllsville, Madison Township, Toby Township and Piney Township will likely have a great influence in county sports within a year or two. Sligo and Curllsville will supply an immediate group of talent for football in addition to the pool of trained talent in Rimersburg. The improvement of basketball should be noticeable next season at both Rimersburg and Sligo have many trained cagers. Basketball will not concern the local team for awhile, but the baseball picture might change. Look for the new district to produce keen competition on the gridiron soon as well as on the diamond. Other county schools can worry about basketball. The new district practically demolishes the Class C league in Clarion County. The only Class C schools left next season will be North Clarion, St. Petersburg and Shippenville. Maybe there won’t be that many by the time the season rolls around. The new jointure was a logical and practical development. It was also inevitable. The days of the small, independent districts in Pennsylvania are numbered whether anyone likes it or not.