TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 20, 2012
It took 10 innings to decide the outcome of the previous game between the two teams and the rematch showed signs of going to extra innings again before Atkinson Fire Safety broke a deadlock with three runs in the sixth inning for a 4-1 victory over Shick’s Insurance to remain undefeated in KRE Little League action on Thursday. Lucas Bowser and Donte Whitmer combined to toss a one-hitter for Atkinson with Whitmer picking up the win in relief. Bowser struck out 11 in 4 2/3 innings. For Shick’s, Reice Saylor threw the first 5 1/3 innings and allowed three hits while striking out eight. Whitmer drilled a pair of doubles while Kaden Stitt, Hunter Johnston, Luke Salvo and Mitchell Marsh each had hits for Atkinson’s.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 25, 1997
Running its winning streak to eight games, the New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team hiked its Clarion County League to 6-0 with wins over Rimersburg and North Clarion. In a 4-0 win over Knox, pitcher Joe Parsons tossed his second straight shutout to improve to 3-0. He tossed a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks. Seth Rupp, Craig McElroy and Alan Clouse connected for two hits each. In an 11-1 win over Rimersburg, Matt Ripple and Alan Clouse each hit three-run homers. … Winning the best-of-three title series in two straight games, the New Bethlehem Eagles captured their second straight District 7 Senior Little League baseball championship. New Bethlehem improved to 14-1 with a clinching win of 17-5 over the Marion Center Giants. New Bethlehem gets ready for the District 7 All-Star Tournament starting July 6 at Shannock Valley. … After giving up a three-run lead in a first-game loss, Rimersburg overcame a six-run deficit in the second game to split one-run games with Cranberry in a Clarion County American Legion doubleheader. After losing 5-4 in the opener, Rimersburg won the night cap 10-9. Kacey Culbertson and Sean Bailey each had three hits. … In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Pirates finished off the regular season in strong fashion. In a 21-3 win over the Blue Jays, the Pirates got a home run, two doubles and a single from Scott Smith. And in 1 21-1 rout of the A’s, Craig Shaffer doubled and singled three times.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 21, 1972
The New Bethlehem Little League saw the Bankers wrapping up an undefeated first half season with an 18-2 rout of the Pirates. Jim Jacklin led the Bankers’ 22-hit attack with four hits of his own, including one homer. Three others hit homers with Mark Toth, Mike Dinger and Doug Toth. Chris Plavney collected a double for the losers. Winning pitcher Jeff Merwin struck out 13 batters. In a 14-13 win Merchants win over the Vets, the Merchants collected 14 hits with home runs by Dave Reed and Kevin Adams. The Dusters hit five home runs in an 18-2 rout of Vets as Brad Sturgeon and Lyle Minich each hit two homers while Jeff Shuey also went deep. … From Tim Irwin’s column: Some high school teams might find themselves a little behind by the time the season-opening games begin because of a new PIAA ruling that prohibits any organized practice before the third Monday of August. That puts this year’s earliest practice date on Aug. 21, three days later than the usual Aug. 18 opening day. No PIAA officiated games may be played before Sept. 8. The new football conference arrangement has been receiving a lot of talk. It can be noted that conference officials will be meeting some time this fall to decide on the playoff arrangement for the two divisions. Fans are reminded that the conference is adding two teams to its roster with Shannock Valley and Clarion-Limestone, which will be in its first-ever varsity season. … Rimersburg’s Donald Eustice, 9 years old, won a bronze medal in the Junior Olympics track and field meet held at Bethel Park. He placed third in the baseball throw in the event which was equivalent to the Western Division and the finals for his age group. He qualified for the event by winning first place at a meet in Clarion with a record throw of 148 feet, 6 inches.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 25, 1952
In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Vets won their seventh straight home game by beating the Merchants 10-4 and the Lions won their first official victory by nosing out the Truckers 15-13 last night. The Vets clinched the first-half championship with a 7-0 record. The only extra-base hit in the game was Glenn Plyler, whose double drove in the Vets’ 10th run. … The Newbies, an independent team for boys in the 13-15 age bracket, has been formed in New Bethlehem and will schedule games for the summer. The team is not sponsored by any business with the ground work for the team was laid by the boys themselves. Robert Knight was asked to manage as well as Clyde Dovenspike. The team is unable to compete in regular Pony League competition this year, but will book games with Pony and Teener League teams from towns such as Knox and Punxsutawney. Members of the team are Tommy Young, John LeVier, Boyd Cunningham, Bud Nolph, Darl Morrison, Howard Crawford, Jim Stepulla, Gary Shea, Bill McGregor, Carl Crissman, Henry Perseghetti, Howard Bish, Jim Constable, Waldran Duncan and Clyde Dovenspike. … The New Bethlehem All-Little League team will meet Clarion on the Fourth of July at 3 p.m. on the New Bethlehem. The teams split even in two games last year. This year’s New Bethlehem team has 20 players, but the roster will be trimmed to 14 for tournament competition.