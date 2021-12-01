TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 30, 2011
Both Redbank Valley and Union landed nine berths on the annual Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s Small School Division. Union’s Taylor Smith earned the division’s Back of the Year honor. The Knights finished 7-4 and along with Smith’s top award, Smith also was named the quarterback while Brody Pollock was named to the wide receiver spot on offense and safety on defense. Jack Gezik was an offensive lineman and Austin Davis was a running back. Also on defense with Pollock, lineman Keenan Rankin, linebacker Mikey Harris and cornerback Aaron Graham. Kaden McGregor landed a special teams spot as punter. For Redbank Valley, Clay Kennemuth and Keaton Delp were two-way players. Kennemuth was named to both lines while Delp landed spots at slotback and safety. Other all-stars were receiver Caleb Smith and running back Mark Strothers on offense, and Braden Bowser at defense end and Ryan Carlson at linebacker on defense. Zane Watson was named the kicker. … Three Redbank Valley soccer players were named to the Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League’s All-Star team — Luke Hinderliter and Fisher Stewart for the Bulldogs and Jade Adams for the Lady Bulldogs.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 4, 1996
The Union Knights basketball team won its own tip-off tournament last Saturday with a 66-52 win over Clarion-Limestone. Brad Gathers and Matt Nulph led the way for the Knights with 21 and 14 points respectively. Gathers was tournament MVP while Nulph also got all-tourney honors. Ben Aaron led the Lions, who ended a 43-game losing streak in the first round with a win over Abraxas, with 21 points. Union beat Dayton in the opener. … The Union Damsels won the Dayton Tip-Off Tournament, topping Saltsburg, 57-45. Dawn Crissman and Jamie Johnson each scored 14 points with Crissman taking home MVP honors. The Damsels opened with a 75-41 win over Jeannette. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs won their non-conference opener at home against Villa Maria last Saturday, 59-35, as Rob Robertson scored 13 points to lead the way. … Last Friday, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs routed Leechburg, 73-30, as Mandy Edmonds finished with a game-high 26 points. Lacey Huffman and Jennifer Duhnke each scored 12 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 1, 1971
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wresting season will be inaugurated Friday night when the Bulldogs travel to Warren to take on the tough Dragons. It will be the first time in a number of years that the Bulldogs haven’t opened with Marion Center, which is not on the schedule this year. Also missing from the schedule is DuBois Central Christian. Punxsutawney and Ridgway are back on the schedule as well. Some 37 wrestlers are trying out for starting roles this year under head coach Ben Kundick. The Bulldogs were 10-4 last year, but a lot of good wrestlers were lost to graduation. Five lettermen return for action — Ben Campbell, Doug McAninch, Dan Shaffer, Keith Lorenz and Val Silvis. A sixth letterwinnner could be back eventually, but he’ll start the season injured. Mike Kundick, 12-1 in dual meets last year, was injured in football and his broken leg hasn’t mended yet. Whether he’ll see any action is still undetermined. The Bulldogs aren’t home until Dec. 14 when they host North Clarion. It’ll be their only home date in December. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ basketball season opened last Friday night at home when they beat DuBois Central Christian, 69-55. Three Bulldogs reached double figures with Kevin Hilliard leading the way with 18 points. Brian Willison and Doug Tyger scored 17 and 14 points respectively. The Bulldogs travel to Marion Center tonight. The Stingers opened with an impressive 116-54 win over Northern Cambria last Friday with Jim Race scoring 34 points.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 5, 1951
The Southern Seven All-Star football team for 1951, which as announced this morning, includes two Clarion County players — fullback John Stewart of Union and halfback Bill Eustice of Clarion — on the First Team. Stewart tied for the largest number of votes with 50 votes while end Gary Moore of Reynoldsville also received 50 votes. Eustice drew 39 votes. Bob Lucas, the only Redbank Valley player named to the first two teams, had 14 votes to land a position on the second team in the backfield. Redbank Valley players receiving honorable mention status were guards Ronald Cochran and Ed Doverspike, center Glenn Reitz and backs Wednell Reddinger, Roger Allen and Eugene Kundick. The selections were made by Southern Seven coaches and sports writers who cast ballots two weeks ago. Brookville and Reynoldsville dominated the first team with three players each. End Donald Espy, center James Harding and back Don Holmberg were the Red Raiders’ reps while Moore, back Don Dennison and guard Keith Hughes were Reynoldsville’s top honorees. … The Redbank Valley wrestling season starts at Philipsburg Friday night. Head coach Jesse Caldwell’s probable lineup: Benny Kunselman at 95 pounds, Kenny Musser at 103, Gene Eberhart at 112, David Downs at 120, John Smith at 127, Jerry Doverspike at 133, Fred Doverspike at 138, Ronald Cochran at 145, Bob Lucas at 154, Ronald Adams at 165 and undecided at heavyweight. … The Bulldogs basketball team will be out to avenge a discouraging defeat at Horton Township last year. They’ll play there next Tuesday. … From The Scorekeeper column by H.E. Phillips: Just when I get Redbank Valley football players’ numbers memorized, what happens? Basketball season, that’s what. The prospects on the local scene appear about average this season. Redbank Valley will not make much of a splash for the same old reason — no gym.