TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 8, 2013
August is upon us. What’s in store for the month? Here are some upcoming dates later this month for the Redbank Valley and Union. On Aug. 17, Redbank Valley football hosts Homer Center in a scrimmage starting at 10 a.m. In youth football, Redbank Valley hosts Slippery Rock and Union hosts Shannock Valley in ABC League opening-week games.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 8, 1973
A large number of enthusiastic boxing fans turned out last Tuesday, despite the rain, to watch area amateur boxers meet at the Clarion County Fair. Although boxing has been held here in previous years, this was the first time it was held as part of the fair schedule. The preliminary fight action, six Pittsburgh boys paired off in some interesting classes. Although the entire event was an attraction in itself, most fans were there to see the match involving the local representative Gene Smith. Smitty, a New Bethlehem school teacher and manager of the park pool, is a former Golden Gloves Boxer. Smith lost the decision to his opponent Jan Coccara of Indiana. He attributed his defeat to a lack of adequate training time. Smitty admits that in the third round, he “ran out of gas.” He also observed that the first round seemed “a lot longer than two minutes. … The first game of the Indiana Invitational Tournament last Monday, the New Bethlehem All-Stars triumphed over Indiana American, 3-2. Dave Reed exhibited excellent relief pitching, entering the game in the third inning. The Newbies scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning. Jeff Wright doubled while Brad Sturgeon and Mike Dinger each singled twice. Kevin Adams and Doug Toth also rapped singled.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 12, 1953
Followers of the two youth leagues in this area will get a chance to see outstanding baseball as the Farmers and Merchants little League Tournament opens this afternoon at the American Legion Park. Little Leaguers play through Thursday while the Redbank Valley Teeners meet Clarion on Friday. The Little League tournament opens with New Bethlehem battling East Brady, which isn’t an official member of Little League. The New Bethlehem roster is comprised of George Marsha, Dick Colwell, Glenn Plyler, Jerry Shaffer, Bruce Black, Marc Phillips, Dennie Bish, Leonard Shumaker, Joe Constable, Ron Willison, Terry Shumaker, Robert Pitney, Bill Hoffman, Charles Cherico and Ronald Yeany. … Three booming home runs, each with a man on base, paved the way for New Bethlehem’s 6-4 victory over Rimersburg in a Little League All-Star game last Saturday at the Legion Park. Leonard Shumaker blasted his mighty homer that many fans called the longest they’ve seen in Little League. Shumaker hit a second two-run homer while Joe Constable added a home run. Bill Hoffman struck out seven and walked two on the mound for Newbie.