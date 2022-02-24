TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 22, 2012
Getting rid of a few demons from a tough loss last year, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs cleansed their memories of the season-ending one-point setback to the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen by romping to a 52-15 victory in a dual wrestling match back on Feb. 14. Last year, the Bulldogs were up 17 points with three bouts to go only to see St. Marys pinned three straight Bulldogs for a one-point win. This time around, the Bulldogs won 11 of 14 bouts as Cole Shirey, Brandon Bailey, Mark Strothers, Ben Carrillo, Mitch Blose and Luke Gallo notched pins. Kolbin Altobelli won a major decision while Garrett Hildebrand, Willie Gruver, Ty Haines and Nick Schrecengost won decisions. … The Union Knights lost to Clarion-Limestone in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Championship game, 56-54, last Saturday night at Clarion High School. The Knights outscored the Lions 24-9 in the second quarter and took a 32-20 lead into the second half, but couldn’t hold on. Brody Pollock led the Knights with 16 points while Taylor Smith scored 12 points. … The Union Damsels beat Redbank Valley, 45-43, to finish the season for both teams. Union finished 8-14 while the Lady Bulldogs wound up 0-22.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 26, 1997
Just when it appeared foul shooting might cost Redbank Valley the game, the Lady Bulldogs turned it around on the free throw line and choked off a Moniteau rally for a 53-45 win in the first round of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs last Friday. The Lady Bulldogs led by as many as 12 points early in the fourth quarter, but a 1-for-10 stretch from the line allowed Moniteau to get within three points with just two minutes left in the game. The win advanced the Lady Bulldogs to a matchup with Port Allegany in St. Marys Wednesday night. Jen Duhnke led the Lady Bulldogs with 22 points while Lacey Huffman finished with 12 points as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 15-19. … The Union Damsels advanced in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs with a 57-47 win over Otto-Eldred. Dawn Crissman paced the Damsels with 16 points while Sarah Carmichael and Jen Divins scored 14 and 10 points respectively. Now 20-5, the Damsels meet DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals at Brookville Area High School Wednesday night. … The Redbank Valley wrestling team nabbed on individual title at last weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Tournament held at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. Erik Rupp won the 152-pound division with an injury default win over Brookville’s Warren Stout. Anthony Adams and Matt Brinker reached the finals and finished second at 119 and 125 pounds respectively. The Raiders’ Stout, a returning state runner-up, was dealing with a knee injury, so defaulting out with a regional berth secured made sense. He had beaten Rupp 6-2 during the regular season. Brinker lost a 15-3 major decision to Brookville’s Keith Ferraro while Adams suffered his first loss of the season to Cameron County’s Doug McGraw in a 10-1 major. The Bulldogs trio is the only reps for regionals this weekend. They finished sixth in the team standings with the Raiders racking up 215 team points, 77 ahead of runner-up Ridgway.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 1, 1972
The Redbank Valley wrestlers closed out their regular season last Friday night with a 35-14 loss to DuBois. That landed the Bulldogs’ final dual record at 10-3-1. The Bulldogs won three bouts and tied one. Winners were John Kundick (decision) at 103 pounds, Mike Kundick (decision) at 133 and Keith Lorenz (pin) at heavyweight. Rod Huffman wrestled to a draw at 138. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball season came to a close last week with a 75-64 loss to Union. The loss finished the season at 7-15 overall and 5-13 in the Clarion County League. Doug Tyger scored 22 points for the Bulldogs while the Knights got 27 points from Eric Mortimer. The season finished at 15-7 overall and 12-6 in the CCL for Union. A-C Valley and Karns City tied at the top of the CCL standings with 17-1 record. Union was third tied with Clarion. … The newly-formed Clarion County League for girls’ basketball will begin play next Thursday with seven schools participating in the competition — Redbank Valley, Union, A-C Valley, Clarion-Limestone, North Clarion, Clarion and Karns City. The league is sanctioned by the PIAA and is subject to its rules. The Redbank Valley squad will be coached by Miss Jeanne McComb, girls’ physical-education instructor at the school. Last year, the girls finished 5-3. A number of seasoned players are back, including seniors Shelly Miller and Gwen Kriebel. Others back are seniors Linda Plyler, Patty Ray, Karen Smith and Sandy Edwards; juniors Penny Pence and Kathy Plyler; and sophomores Patty Minich and Cindy Hetrick. The team’s first game is at home March 9 against Karns City.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 27, 1952
The DuBois varsity wrestling team was extended to its limit in defeating the Redbank Valley Bulldogs 28-16 in the Redbank gym last night. The match was originally supposed to be against the Beavers’ JV lineup, but switched to a varsity-only matchup. In the spine-jarring finale of the match, Redbank’s Tom Kovalenko at 185 decisioned DuBois’ George Fuller, 6-5. Kovalenko scored two takedowns and a nearfall. Bob Lucas won his eighth bout of the season at 154 pounds with little trouble in an 8-0 shutout of Fairman, hiking his record to 8-1-1. Kenny Musser at 103 won with a pin while Jerry Doverspike scored the major upset of the night as he pinned Brubaker, one of the Beavers’ top wrestlers, at 133 thanks to a crushing headlock. Six Bulldogs wrestlers are headed to the District 6/9 Tournament in Lock Haven — Lucas at 154, Kovalenko at 185, John Smith at 120, Vern Campbell at 112, Musser at 103 and Benny Kunselman at 95. The tournament includes wrestlers from 18 different schools: Redbank Valley, Clearfield, DuBois, Johnsonburg and Brockway from District 9, and State College, Bellefonte, Derry Township, Cresson, Johnstown, Lewistown, Indiana, Mill Hall, Hollidaysburg, Lock Haven and Tyrone. … St. Petersburg won the Class C basketball title of the Clarion County League with a 9-3 mark. Knox (8-4), Sligo (7-5), Ashland (6-6), Shippensville (6-6), North Clarion (5-7) and Salem (1-11) rounded out the field. … East Brady defeated Union, 35-30, to win the Class B basketball title of the Clarion County League, finishing with a 5-1 record. Clarion-Limestone (3-3), Union (2-4) and Clarion (2-4) made up the rest of the final standings.