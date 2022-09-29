TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 26, 2012
Last Friday’s 28-18 win over the Karns City Gremlins accomplished quite a bit for the 4-0 Union Knights football team — clinched first 4-0 start since 1985 along with its first win over the Gremlins since the same year. Next up for the Knights this Friday is Clarion and the Knights have lost 17 in a row to the Bobcats dating back to their last win in 1994. Against the Gremlins, the Knights led 21-18 at halftime and got a third-quarter score when quarterback Brody Shick tossed a 42-yard TD pass to Kaden McGregor to set the final score at the 9:01 mark. Shick threw for 242 yards and three TDs, completing 9 of 18 passes. Keenan Rankin caught two passes for 103 yards, one of them covering 57 yards on a TD pass from Shick who also tossed a 31-yarder to Aaron Graham. Cody Kline ran for a 4-yard TD. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team dropped a 54-0 non-conference decision to Farrell, which outgained the Bulldogs 436-52. Steelers running back Dewayne Burns ran for 184 yards on just seven carries and scored four TDs, including an 89-yard kick return to start the second half. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team evened its record to 4-4 after a 5-2 win over Keystone. Jasmine Adams scored a goal and assisted on two others.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 1, 1997
A touchdown in the final minute of the first half took some fire out of the Redbank Valley and the Bulldogs surrendered touchdowns on four straight possessions in the second half as the Keystone Panthers ran away with a 47-0 win over the Bulldogs. Panthers quarterback Tom Pore threw five TD passes to five different players, completing 15 of 26 passes for 187 yards. Mike Raybuck ran for 110 yards on 20 carries and scored on a 10-yard run. The Panthers outgained the Bulldogs, 374-41. Redbank Valley, which dropped to 1-4, hosts unbeaten Karns City Friday night. … After two losses in a row, the Union Knights needed a win to stay in contention for a playoff berth and the Knights earned the big win by rallying for a 26-17 victory over Brockway last Friday. The Knights (3-2) got four touchdowns from four different players, including a 79-yard kick return for a score from Kacey Culbertson. Brandon Simpson threw a 27-yard TD pass to Shawn Horvath and a 14-yarder to Kevin Krick while Mike Kopnitsky put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 9-yard TD run. Kopnitsky ran for 108 yards on 16 carries.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 27, 1972
The lights on the Union scoreboard lit up in every quarter last Friday night as the Golden Knights scored in all four quarters in a 32-6 romp over Moniteau. The win improved Union’s record to 2-1 while Moniteau fell to 0-2-1. Kim Paulson was the first to score for Union when he ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Paulson scored on a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter and later in the second, quarterback Tim Bliss threw a 16-yard TD pass to Tom Heeter. Paulson scored again in the third quarter on a 15-yard run while Bliss hit Paulson for a 70-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Bliss completed 9 of 19 passes for 180 yards. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ trip to Clarion came up empty, although the defense played well in a 7-0 loss to the Bobcats last Friday night. The Bulldogs fell to 0-3 while Clarion improved to 3-0.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 1, 1952
A Redbank Valley team which refused to give up after two heart-breaking defeats rallied to trounce a favored Shannock Valley team 21-6 last Friday night on the Rural Valley field. The Bulldogs trailed 6-0 before scoring the rest of the game’s points. Bob Lucas scored and the Bulldogs led 7-6 by halftime. In the second half, Jack Wilson flipped a 16-yard pass to Roger Allen and Benny Kunselman ran in from the 1-foot line. When the game ended, every Redbank Valley rushed straight at Lucas and hoisted their left halfback to their shoulders and carried him off the field. The Bulldogs outgained the Spartans, 216-149. The win was the Bulldogs’ first since they beat Clarion last October. Earlier last week, the JV team beat Brookville 55-0 and DuBois 13-0 while the junior high edged Punxsutawney, 7-6. The varsity schedule this week as the Bulldogs off. Next week, the Bulldogs face the Sykesville Leopards. … The Union Rams belted Clarion, 41-13, taking a step closer to the Clarion County title last Friday night at Clarion Park. The victory was the first of the season for the Union Joint club.