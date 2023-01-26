TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 23, 2013
The Redbank Valley wrestlers stayed unbeaten with a 57-18 rout of Clarion, the 100th win for head coach Mike Kundick who is in his 13th year as the Bulldogs boss. The Bulldogs won six of the nine bouts contested with Tanner Altobelli, Brandon Bailey and Ben Carrillo picking up pins. Mitch Blose, Austin Schreckengost and Cal Haines won by decision. At last weekend’s 21-team North East Tournament, the Bulldogs won their second straight team title. Kolbin Altobelli, Willie Gruver, Ty Haines, Cole Shirey and Aaron Hook won titles while Blose was third, and Bailey and Carrillo each finished fourth. Haines reached the 100-win milestone. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team racked up a 61-45 win over West Forest. Brooke Hinderliter topped a trio of Redbank Valley scorers with 23 points and 11 rebounds to go along with seven steals and three blocks. Erica Bowersox had 15 points while Alex Bell finished with 12 points. … The Union Knights topped Venango Catholic, 52-37, as Shawn Hazlett scored 12 points and Brody Shick finished with 11. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs were dropped 73-50 by North Clarion. Jake Dougherty scored 23 points for the Bulldogs, who fell to 3-10.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 28, 1998
A loser by 31 points in the first meeting with Brookville, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs avenged that blowout loss with a 39-35 win at home against the Lady Raiders last Thursday, their eighth win in nine games. Lacy Huffman paced the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists. Amanda Bowser checked in with 11 points, six assists and four steals as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 12-5 overall. … The Redbank Valley wrestlers routed A-C Valley 64-4 and Elderton 55-6, winning 23 of 26 bouts in a double-dual at A-C Valley last Saturday. The 6-3 Bulldogs visit Ridgway next Tuesday. … Justin Elder poured in a game-high 22 points but the Union Knights dropped a 71-61 loss to A-C Valley. Dustin Laughlin scored 15 points for the Knights, who fell to 2-14 overall. … The Union Damsels downed A-C Valley, 66-46, as Paula Hawk scored a game-high 19 points. Mary Jane Eaton and Steph Boltz each scored 10 points. The Damsels improved to 14-3 overall and 10-2 in the KSAC. The Damsels fell into a first-place tie with Karns City after a 51-43 loss to Brookville. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs fell 66-38 to Brookville last Thursday. Andy Bish led the Bulldogs with 16 points as the Bulldogs fell to 1-16.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 24, 1973
The Union Golden Knights upped their league record to 6-2 here last Friday night by beating Clarion-Limestone, 49-43. Tim Bliss and Ken Mortimer scored 14 and 13 points respectively for the Knights while Jack Raybuck paced C-L with a game-high 19 points. Last night, the Knights edged Moniteau 50-46 in overtime as Tom Heeter led Union with 15 points and Bliss added 13 points. … Doug Tyger scored 25 points, but Redbank Valley was no match for Karns City in a 81-52 loss to the Gremlins. The Bulldogs also lost 75-54 to A-C Valley as Tyger and Mark Bright scored 22 and 11 points apiece. The Bulldogs’ Andy Palaggo set a school record with 10 assists. … The latest Clarion County League standings: A-C Valley 9-0, Union 7-2, Moniteau 6-3, Keystone 6-3, Karns City 6-3, C-L 4-5, Redbank Valley 3-6, East Brady 2-7, North Clarion 2-7, Clarion 0-9. … The Redbank Valley wrestlers won their fourth straight match and improved to 5-2 with a 36-15 win over Ridgway at home last Thursday. Barry Schreckengost, John Kundick and Rod Huffman stayed undefeated with 7-0 records while Wendell Stahlman improved to 6-0. The Bulldogs, who won eight of 12 bouts, head to Kane tonight and travel to Emporium Saturday.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 28, 1953
Undefeated Blairsville was extended to the limit in defeating the Redbank Valley wrestlers 26-21 last Friday night in Blairsville. Tom Kovalenko, the Bulldogs’ 185-pounder, battled to a draw with big Ray Chiesa when he moved up to face him at heavyweight. Winning for the Bulldogs were Benny Kunselman at 103, Kenny Musser at 112, John Smith at 120 and Bob Johnston at 127. Bob Lucas won at 154 to get the Bulldogs within 24-19, but the draw gave both teams two points. The Bulldogs are off until a Feb. 9 when they host Franklin, which lost to the Bulldogs 50-7 earlier this season. … After preseason warmups which gave little hope for the future, the Summerville Indians have improved rapidly to become one of the Jefferson County Class B contenders. Brockway and Reynoldsville were rated tops and the Rovers are leading the league. … There is going to be a battle over the status of the Pennsylvania deer herd this year. Rep. W.W. Waterhous Corry will introduce a bill to stop the decline of our state’s deer herd. Executive Director T.D. Frye said that the 1952 kill would likely be somewhat below the take in 1951 when about 72,000 deer were kills.