TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 1, 2012
All good things must come to an end and for the Union Knights, it was a long winning streak as Venango Catholic snapped the string of 13 straight Union wins with a 67-55 win last Wednesday. The Vikings led the Knights 34-22 at halftime as Alex Thurau and Ben Guth scored 19 and 18 points respectively. … The Union Damsels also fell to Venango Catholic, 43-39, dropping their record to 5-10. Delani Priester led Union with 13 points. … East Forest kept the Redbank Valley Bulldogs winless with a 50-43 victory as Kody Gruver led the Bulldogs with 14 points. … Placing seven wrestlers in the top six places in their respective weights, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs finished third at the 29th Annual Fred Bell Memorial Tournament in Grove City last weekend. Willie Gruver and Cole Shirey were runners-up in the 29-team event. Garrett Hilderbrand, Ty Haines, Brandon Bailey and Aaron Hook were fifth while Mark Srothers finished sixth. The Bulldogs finished behind McDowell and Stroudsburg. … The Bulldogs dropped their first dual match of the year with a 42-25 loss at Ridgway last Wednesday. Ridgway led 21-0 after winning the first five bouts.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 5, 1997
Sometimes wrestling teams can get away with giving up three forfeits in a match and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were victimized by the free points given to their foe in a 33-29 loss to Brockway. The Bulldogs forfeited bouts at 103, 150 and heavyweight while getting wins from Matt Boozer’s technical fall at 112 pounds, Anthony Adams at 119, Matt Brinker at 125, Nathan Gourley at 135, Aaron Rendos at 145, Erik Rupp at 152 and Todd Dinger (pin) at 160. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team trailed by 14 points at halftime and got to within three of Karns City, but wound up dropping a 55-44 decision to the unbeaten KSAC leaders. Jacilee Griffin and Jennifer Duhnke scored 18 and 15 points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs, who fell 8-5 in the KSAC. … After letting an 11-point fourth-quarter lead melt away, the Union Knights roared back in overtime and pulled out a 73-71 win over A-C Valley last Wednesday. Kevin Krick led the Knights with 18 points and Brad Gathers finished with 16 as the Knights improved to 12-7 overall, 7-6 in the KSAC.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 2, 1972
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team snapped its losing streak at seven last Thursday with a 73-41 win over East Brady and continued its winning ways last Thursday with a 78-60 win over North Clarion on the road. This put the Bulldogs’ league record at 4-8 and overall mark at 6-10. The Friday, the Bulldogs visit Union and next Tuesday it’s home against Clarion. Doug Tyger led the Bulldogs with 32 points against East Brady. Against North Clarion, Tyger lit it up again with 37 points with nine rebounds. … The Redbank Valley wrestlers were busy with three wins, 51-8 over Kane, 34-13 over Cameron County and Tuesday night at Franklin in a 31-21 win. The wins improved the Bulldogs to 7-2-1 going into Saturday’s home showdown with Kittanning. In the win over Cameron County, the Bulldogs picked up a forfeit win at 95 while also getting wins on the mat from Larry Snyder at 103, John Kundick at 112, Keith Gourley at 133, Bob Crawford at 138, Rod Huffman at 145, Val Silvis at 154 and Keith Lorenz at heavyweight.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 6, 1952
An underdog but high-spirited Brockway wrestling team spotted Redbank Valley 13 points in the first four matches and then rallied to win by a close 28-25 score here last night. The Bulldogs’ deadly duet of Bob Lucas at 154 pounds and Tom Kovalenko at 185 remained undefeated. Kovalenko needed only 33 seconds to pin his foe, a program record. Lucas scored an impressive 8-0 decision over Patton. He spent most of the last period pulling his stalling opponent back on the mat. Lucas tried desperately win by fall, but the best he could do was two nearfalls. This Thursday, the Bulldogs travel to Oil City for a return match with the Oilers. Other wins for the Bulldogs against the Rovers were Benny Kunselman’s pin at 95, Kenny Musser’s forfeit win at 103 and Wendell Reddinger’s pin at 145. Two Bulldogs regulars, Eugene Kundick and Ron Adams, did not participate in the match. … The Sligo Blue Jays moved up into the battle for first place in the Class C loop by scoring a stunning 77-60 victory over Shippenville last Friday night, then nosed out North Clarion 37-36 last night. Carl Erickson led the Jays in both games, scoring 28 against Shippensville and 21 against North Clarion.